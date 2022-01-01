Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Lab Beer Co

860 Reviews

$$

460 High St

Somersworth, NH 03878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
1 lb Chicken Tenders
1/2 lb Chicken Tenders

Shareables

Arancini

$6.00

fried parmesan risotto, house marinara, shredded asiago cheese

Dilly Beans

$7.00

lightly battered pickled green beans & jalapeños served with chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$10.00

fried buffalo chicken dip poppers, creamy gorgonzola dressing

Asiago, Garlic & Herb Fries

$10.00

maple balsamic & sriracha mayo for dipping

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.00

two loaded grilled tortillas, nappa cabbage, apple and root vegetable slaw, citrus aioli, cilantro

1/2 lb Chicken Tenders

$11.00

a half pound of tenders tossed in buffalo or maple bbq with ranch or creamy gorgonzola for dipping

1 lb Chicken Tenders

$17.00

a full pound of tenders tossed in buffalo or maple bbq with ranch or creamy gorgonzola for dipping

Curry Fries

$10.00

Curry Coated, Topped with Sriracha mayo, cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds

Hot Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Nashville style seasoning, topped with house buttermilk ranch

Carnitas Fries

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, feta, chipotle ranch

Loaded Potato

$13.00

Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Roasted Garlic topped with Chive Sour Cream

Eat With Your Hands

Cheeseburger

$15.00

marinated angus beef burger with cheddar, LTO, house b&b pickles

Earth Burger

$12.00

black bean & sweet potato burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house b&b pickles

Bison Burger

$17.00

Hackmatack Bison, smoked cheddar, crispy fried shallots, b&b pickles, Carolina BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

maple bbq, mango chipotle slaw, house b&b pickles

Cubano

$15.00

roasted pork loin, pulled pork, cheddar, b&b pickles, hoppy mustard, buttered sour dough bread

Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

crispy chicken thigh, Nashville style hot rub (Hot!) or hot butter (Medium), coleslaw, house b&b pickles

Kimchi Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken thigh, fresh cucumber, five spice butter, miso mayo

Chicken Gyro

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Naan Bread, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata, feta, tzatziki sauce

The Notorious PIG

$15.00

House Bacon, Fried Pickled Green Tomatoes, Arugula, Swiss, & Miso Mayo on Grilled Marble Rye

Bowls and Plates

Jay's Chili

$11.00

beef chorizo, pulled chicken, black beans, topped with jalepeños and cheese

Curried Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

red quinoa, kale, roasted red pepper, potato haystack, feta, lime vinaigrette

Field Greens Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, carrot, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, cucumber, feta, garlic lime vinaigrette

Mediterranean Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Italian sausage or chicken, roasted red peppers, olives, onion, kale, lemon basil butter, asiago and herb

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Asiago & Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Asiago & Buttered Bread Crumbs.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Asiago & Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Topped with Asiago & Buttered Bread Crumbs.

Artichoke & Arugula Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Artichokes, Arugula, Tomatoes, Asiago & Cheddar Cheese sauce, Topped with Asiago & Buttered Bread Crumbs.

Sides

Large Classic Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sauces & Dressings

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Citrus Aioli

$0.50

Maple Balsamic

$0.50

Mayonaise

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Gorgonzola

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Coconut Curry Dressing

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Providing an exceptional experience for our employees and guests; serving seasonally inspired food and beer made with the finest ingredients.

Website

Location

460 High St, Somersworth, NH 03878

Directions

Gallery
Bad Lab Beer Co image
Bad Lab Beer Co image
Bad Lab Beer Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earth's Harvest Kitchen & Juicery
orange starNo Reviews
835 Central Ave, Suite 100 Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0319 - Dover
orange star4.3 • 516
829 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Tuckers-Dover - 238 Indian Brook Drive
orange starNo Reviews
238 Indian Brook Drive Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Tasya's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 34
230 High Street Somersworth, NH 03878
View restaurantnext
Ember Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.9 • 778
1 Orchard St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
2 Home Cooks
orange star4.3 • 405
40 chestnut st dover, NH 03825
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somersworth

Tasya's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 34
230 High Street Somersworth, NH 03878
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somersworth
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston