Bad Little Brewing Company

101 Court St.

Machias, ME 04654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chx Mac and Cheese
Buffalo Plain Mac n Cheese
Plain Mac n Cheese

BLB Beer

Goin' Metric

$2.50+

Flight

$10.00+

TO-GO Beer

32 oz. Too Snarky IPA

$15.00

32 oz. Opiner IPA

$15.00

32 oz. PFA Porter

$16.00

32 oz. Right the Wrong Pale

$15.00

32 oz. Goin' Metric Hefeweizen

$15.00

Wine

Sangiovese Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Primitivo Bottle

$38.00

Cote du Rhone Bottle

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Veuve Clicquot

$78.00

Prosecco

$38.00

Feuillatte

$68.00

Le Campuget Bottle

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Sarsaparilla

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple cider

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Many of our house cocktails can be ordered to-go. Please let us know if you need ice!

Elvis

$12.00

BLB Old Fashioned

$14.00

Berry Gimlet

$12.00

Blueberry Buzz

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Wild Irish Rose

$12.00

Juliet Rumble

$12.00

Digestifs

Bailey's

$10.00

Fernet-Branca

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Fernet Michaud

$13.00

Amaro Braulio

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Starters

puff pastry, cremini mushrooms, Maine organic shiitake mushrooms, Swiss, chives

Pickled Quail Eggs

$5.00

4 quail eggs from Itty Bitty Farm in Columbia Falls, pickled in garlic and peppercorns (v/gf)

Nuts

$3.50

4 oz. serving: cashews, pecans, and walnuts with rosemary, chipotle, and maple syrup (gf)

Focaccia

$5.00

warm Italian flatbread with herb dipping oil

House Pickles

$5.00

cucumber, carrot, cauliflower, jalapeño

Green Salad

$7.00

fresh mixed greens with house vinaigrette (either balsamic or raspberry) (v/gf)

Seafood Chowder

$9.00+

sea scallops, smoked salmon, smoked mussels, potatoes, lobster stock, silky cream

Portuguese stew

$8.00+Out of stock

haddock, lobster stock, tomato, red bell pepper, white wine, saffron, potato, cayenne

Mushroom Tart

$8.00

puff pastry, cremini mushrooms, Maine organic shiitake mushrooms, Swiss, chives

Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

purple cabbage, carrot, jalapeño, vinegar

Entrees

Plain Mac n Cheese

$12.00

three cheeses, cavatappi, rosemary

Chx Mac n Cheese

$16.00

three cheeses, cavatappi, rosemary, roasted chicken

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$28.00

three cheeses, cavatappi, rosemary, fresh local lobster

Buffalo Plain Mac n Cheese

$12.00

cheese sauce, Buffalo sauce, cavatappi, panko, blue cheese crumble, green onion

Buffalo Chx Mac and Cheese

$16.00

cheese sauce, Buffalo sauce, cavatappi, roasted chicken, panko, blue cheese crumble, green onion

Buffalo Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese

$28.00

cheese sauce, Buffalo sauce, cavatappi, fresh local lobster, panko, blue cheese crumble, green onion

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

warm quinoa, roasted cauliflower, kale, chickpeas, pickled red onion, arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

roasted eggplant, house herbed ricotta, local organic carrots, roasted red pepper, tomato-basil sauce, kale pesto, grated parmesan

Ravioli

$25.00

housemade pasta, local lobster, housemade ricotta, herbs, garlic, cream

Rabbit

$32.00

half Maine rabbit, duck fat confit, braised purple kale, soft Spanish polenta

Half Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Beer Salmon

$21.00Out of stock

Squid Ink Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

Creamy Salmon

$25.00Out of stock

Burgers

If you would like a side for your burger, please choose from the Starters menu.

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

brioche bun, 6 oz. all-natural beef patty, cheddar, ketchup, mustard, house pickles, garden tomato, organic greens If you would like other sides for your burger, please choose from the Starters menu.

BLB Burger

$15.00

brioche bun, 6 oz. all-natural beef patty, organic NH bacon, goat cheese, house onion jam If you would like other sides for your burger, please choose from the Starters menu.

Tacos

1 Meat Taco

$5.00

1 per order: pulled beef, cotija, pickled onion, chimichurri, and cilantro (gf)

2 Meat Tacos

$10.00

3 Meat Tacos

$15.00

4 Meat Tacos

$20.00

1 Bean Taco

$5.00

1 per order: spiced black beans, cotija, pickled onion, chimichurri, and cilantro (v/gf)

2 Bean Tacos

$10.00

3 Bean Tacos

$15.00

4 Bean Tacos

$20.00

1 Meat and 1 Bean

$10.00

2 Meat and 1 Bean Taco

$15.00

1 Meat and 2 Bean Tacos

$15.00

1 Meat/Bean Combo Taco

$5.00

1 per order: a combination of pulled beef and spiced black beans, cotija, pickled onion, chimichurri, and cilantro (gf)

2 Meat/Bean Combo Tacos

$10.00

3 Meat and Bean Combo Tacos

$15.00

Desserts

Pot de Creme

$8.00

Grand Marnier, bittersweet chocolate, whipped cream, candied orange peel

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

warm fudge brownie with chocolate chips and hot fudge sauce (You would NEVER know these are gf!)

Pavlova

$8.00

baked meringue, organic blueberry whipped cream, house lemon curd, local organic blueberry coulis

Apple-Bourbon Ice Cream

$6.50

local apple cider and Elijah Craig bourbon (v/gf)

Lemon Bar

$7.00

fresh lemon juice, vegan butter, coconut milk, nut cookie, organic raspberry sauce

Pear Cobbler with Caramel and Pecans

$8.00

Main

Pasta/Butter

$5.00

Pasta/Marinara

$5.00

Beef/Cheddar Taco

$5.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Dessert

Kids Brownie

$4.00

Meal

Meal--pasta/butter

$10.00

Meal--pasta/marinara

$10.00

Meal--mac

$10.00

Meal--hot dog

$10.00

Meal--taco

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

101 Court St., Machias, ME 04654

Bad Little Brewing image
Bad Little Brewing image

