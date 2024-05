Cauliflower Beer Bacon (GF)

$16.99

Signature Red Sauce, Signature Cheese Blend, Bad Martha Beer Marinated Bacon & Red Onions (option add Mikes Spicy Honey for $2) Gluten-Free Cauliflower 10 inch Crust ***Contains Eggs, Milk. May contain Soy*** Pizzas are cooked in the same oven and prepared in the same space - We can NOT 100% guarantee gluten-free. Pizzas are cooked in the same oven and prepared in the same space - We can NOT 100% guarantee gluten-free.