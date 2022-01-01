Bad Monkey East imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bad Monkey East East Ocean City

review star

No reviews yet

5801 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$4.50

Kid Drink

Virgin Mojito

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Fresh O.J

$4.50

Fresh Grapefruit

$4.50

Tom Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Titos

$8.25

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Salads

Italian Bold Cold Cut Salad

$15.50

Field Greens salad

$10.95Out of stock

Spinach salad

$11.95

BLT Salad

$13.50

Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Quick Switch Menu

All American Waffles

$14.50

B.A.L.T.

$14.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Hummus of the Day

$10.95

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.50

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$15.50

10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

5 chicken tenders served aside a heaping portion of shoestring french fries. Try your tenders tossed in one of our wing sauces!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

giant, beer-battered onion rings, piled high

French Fries

$7.95

lightly salted, shoestring french fries

Parmesean Truffle Fries

$10.50

our shoestring fries, tossed with truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

4 shrimps with cocktail

Hummus of the day

$10.95

Salads

Italian Bold Cold Cut Salad

$15.50Out of stock

chopped romaine, multi colored cherry tomatoes, diced dill pickle, red onion, sliced banana peppers, finely chopped provolone, capicola & genoa salami. Dressed with our apple cider vinaigrette, oregano, sea salt & black pepper.

B.L.T. Salad

$13.50

Terrapin Farms field greens, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and house made croutons served with ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Westside salmon salad

$17.50

Corn, black beans,tomatoes, and red onion salad topped with broiled spicy jerked Atlantic salmon, feta cheese, cilantro and balsamic reduction

Burgers

8 oz. Burger

$13.50

The Whiskey Rebellion

$15.95

The Patty Melted

$15.50

Cuba, Cuba, Cuba

$15.50

Mex Tex Burger

$15.50

MonKETOsis

$15.95

8 oz. burger with jalapeños smothered in cheddar cheese topped with avocado. Served on a bed of field greens with a side of bacon

The Cowboy Burger

The Cowboy Burger

$15.95

fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese

The Hell Burger

$14.95

fiery burger, jalapeños, pickled red onions, pepper jack cheese and avocado

The Very Bad Monkey

$18.50

double cheeseburger with your choice of toppings

Tree Hugger (Beyond Burger)

$15.50

Sandwiches

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$11.50

AMERICAN, provolone & cheddar on our house made white bread with bacon & tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

organic chicken breast served on our house made burger roll with a side of pesto mayo

B.A.L.T.

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Subs

Cheesesteak Your Way

Cheesesteak Your Way

$15.50

chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Your Way

$15.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, with your choice of toppings

The Randolph

The Randolph

$15.50Out of stock

chopped ribeye wit lettuce, tomato, fried onions & EVO Lot 3 beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, bleu cheese, Texas Pete

The Bad Monkey Cheesesteak

$15.50

chopped ribeye, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions

The Bad Monkey Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions

The Hitman

$17.50

chopped ribeye, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, marinara & provolone cheese on a cheesy garlic roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$16.50

all natural beef patties with American cheese and your choice of toppings

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$16.95

Big E's mom's homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone and oregano on a homemade cheesy garlic sub roll

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$15.95

capicola, genoa salami, *mortadella*, provolone, lettuce & tomato, shaved red onion, oregano & red wine vinaigrette. TRY IT TOASTED (*contains pistachios*)

Caprese Sub

$14.50

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, chopped romaine & pesto mayo

Sides

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Truffle Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Meatballs (3)

$6.75

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Extra Monkey Sauce

$0.50

Baguette

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50Out of stock

Solo Crab Cake

$14.95

Fried Mac

$3.95

Jerk salmon

$8.95

Blackened salmon

$8.95

Side grilled chicken

$6.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5801 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Bad Monkey East image

Similar restaurants in your area

45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
orange star3.9 • 1,241
4507 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Happy Jack Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
2504 N Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. - 211 Atlantic Ave
orange star4.4 • 634
211 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Frog Bar and Grill - 221 Wicomico Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston