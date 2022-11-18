Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Nonna's

review star

No reviews yet

11 NE 6th st

okc, OK 73104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettucine Alfredo
Build Your Own Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac

Apps

Risotto Arancini

$9.50

mushroom risotto made with roasted veggie stock, white truffle oil, and parmesan, rolled into balls, breaded and fried, on top of our house Rosie pesto sauce

Spinach Artichoke

$7.00

Spinach and artichokes on top of our garlic toast and covered in mozzarella cheese and melted

Bruschetta

$7.00

garlic toast topped with marinated tomatoes, house pesto, balsamic reduction and garlic oil

Lasagna Nachos

$11.00

Fried lasagna sheets layered with alfredo, black olives, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncinis, marinated tomatoes and fresh parmesan

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Salads

The Real OG

$7.50

Romaine, tomatoes, pepperoncini,, red onions, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Sophia

$8.50

Harvest mix, spinach, red onion, candied pistachios, seasonal fruit, honey ricotta

Cold Pasta Pesto Salad

$9.00

shells, onions, olives, roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto vinaigrette, crumbled feta

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

FULL Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

FULL House Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Grilled schwabs italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, garlic, between two pieces of cheese bread

Meatball Marinara

$10.00

House made meatballs stuffed between two pieces of cheese bread, topped with marinara and parmesan

Chicken Bacon Artichoke Sandwich

$11.00

grilled chicken, and crispy bacon between two pieces of spinach artichoke bread and topped with parmesan

Joey

$10.00

Our Version of an Italian sloppy joe, house bolognese (meat sauce), marinara, and fresh parmesan between two pieces of cheese bread.

Vegan Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Vegan sausage, bell peppers, onions, garlic between two pieces of vegan cheese bread

Vegan Meatball Marinara

$11.00

Impossible Meatballs between two pieces of vegan cheese bread, topped with marinara and house made vegan parmesan

Vegan Joey

$10.00

Our version of a Vegan Sloppy Joe, Impossible bolognese, marinara, between two pieces of vegan cheese bread and topped with house made vegan parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded baked chicken breast , marinara, Parmesan between two pieces of cheese bread

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded baked eggplant, Marinara, parmesan between two pieces of cheese bread

Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.00

Build your own pasta! Select your noodle, your sauce, and up to 6 veggies! Protein can also be added for an additional charge.

Carbonara

$11.50

Spaghetti tossed in a sauce of bacon, butter, olive oil and eggs

Chicken Bacon Spinach Artichoke Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara, breaded and baked chicken breast

Chili Mac

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara, breaded and baked eggplant

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettucine tossed in house alfredo, topped with parmesan

Fried Lasagna Rotolo

$12.50

House rolled cheese rotolos sliced thin, breaded and fried on top of our Rosies sauce and topped with fresh parmesan

Geaux Queen

$16.00

rigatoni, schwabs beef andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, bell pepeprs, garlic, tossed in a creamy cajun pesto topped with parmesan

Kids Fettuccini

$5.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Okie M.A.C.

$14.00

shells, house made cheese sauce, grilled schwabs hotlink, housemade beef and bean chili, parmesan

Pesto Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti tossed in house pesto

Fried Chicken Bacon Mac

$16.00

Pork Parmesan, rigatoni, bacon, MAC sauce parmesan

Primavera

$10.00

Rosie Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese Stuffed Raviolis tossed in Rosie spicy sauce and grilled chicken

Shrimp Scampi

$12.50

Spaghetti tossed in lemon garlic herb butter, capers, red onions, and shrimp

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.50

spaghetti, marinara and topped with parmesan

Supremo

$14.00

Rigatoni italian sausage, bell peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, marinara, topped with parmesan and house pizza seasoning

Drinks

Parlor Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 NE 6th st, okc, OK 73104

Directions

Gallery
Bad Nonnas Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bee Healthy Cafe - Continental Resources
orange starNo Reviews
20 N. Broadway Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill - Bricktown
orange starNo Reviews
100 E California Ave Ste 110 OKlahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Bar Cicchetti - Bar Cicchetti - Deep Deuce
orange star4.4 • 330
121 NE 2nd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Health Nut Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
722 N Broadway Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
12 East California Avenue STE 150 Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in okc

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near okc
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston