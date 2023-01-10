  • Home
Bad to the Bone BBQ - Henderson 183 N. Gibson Rd unit 160

No reviews yet

183 N. Gibson Rd unit 160

Henderson, NV 89014

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly

Meats by the half pound

Brisket

Brisket

$15.99

1/2 lb of Smoke Brisket

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$15.99

1/2 lb of Smoked Pork Belly

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.99

1/2 lb Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$11.99
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

1/2 lb Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$35.99

Full Rack of Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$14.99

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey Breast

Beef Ribs

$26.99

1/2 lb Beef Ribs

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$23.99

1/2 Rack of Smoked St. Louis Ribs

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$35.99

Full Rack of Smoked St. Louis Ribs

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$9.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.99

Whole Smoked Chicken

Combos

1 Meat 1 Side

$13.99

1 Meat and 1 side

1 Meat 2 Sides

$16.99

1 Meat and 2 Sides

1 Meat 3 Sides

$19.99

1 Meat with 3 Sides

2 Meats 1 Side

$23.99

2 Meats with 1 Side

2 Meats 2 Sides

$26.99

2 Meats with 2 Sides

2 Meats 3 Sides

$29.99

2 Meats with 3 Sides

3 Meats 1 Side

$33.99

3 Meats with 1 Side

3 Meats 2 Sides

$36.99

3 Meats with 2 Sides

3 Meats 3 Sides

3 Meats 3 Sides

$39.99

3 Meats with 3 Sides

The Beast Feast

$54.99

Feeds 2 or more 1/4 lb of Brisket 1/2 Chicken 1/4 lb Baby Back ribs 1/4 lb Pulled Pork 1 Beef hot Link 4 small sides

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Brisket Sandwich on Brioche Bun

Pork Belly Sandwich

Pork Belly Sandwich

$15.99

Pork Belly Sandwich on Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich on Brioche Bun

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.99
Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.99
Bad Burger

Bad Burger

$11.99

Beef Burger on a Brioche Bun

Sides

Mac & Cheese Single

$3.99+

Mac & Cheese

Baked Beans Single

Baked Beans Single

$3.99+

Baked Beans

Southwest Corn

Southwest Corn

$3.99+

Corn with a Southwest flavor topped with cheese

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Garden Salad with your choice of dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Mayonnaise based Potato Salad

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.99+

Broccoli Salad

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Mustard based Coleslaw

Cornbread

$3.99+

Sweet Cornbread

Seasoned Fries

$3.99+

Seasoned fries

Fried Cauliflower

$3.99+

Fried Okra

$3.99+

Fried Okra

Vegetarian

Cauliflower Steak

$11.99

Cauliflower Steak seasoned and grilled

Beyond Bad Burger

$11.99

Beyond Burger on Brioche Bun

Gardine Chicken

$12.99

Gardine Chicken

Mac & Cheese Small

$3.99+

Mac and Cheese single serving

Southwest Corn Small

Southwest Corn Small

$3.99+

Single serving of Southwest Corn with Cheese on top

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Garden Salad with your choice of dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Potato Salad

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.99+

Broccoli Salad

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Mustard based Coleslaw

Seasoned Fries

$3.99+

Seasoned Fries

Fried Cauliflower

$3.99+

Fried Cauliflower bits

Fried Okra

$3.99+

Fried Okra

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Brownie

Sauces

Ranch

Italian Dressing

Bbq Sauce

Spicy Bbq Sauce

Alabama White

Honey Mustard

Drinks

Pink Lemonade

$2.79+

Lemonade

$2.79+

Small Drink

$2.79

Large Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Catering

1/2 Gallon Mac & Cheese

$20.00

1/2 Gallon Southwest Corn

$17.50

1 Gallon Mac & Cheese

$40.00

1 Gallon Southwest Corn

$35.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our smoked meats.

Location

183 N. Gibson Rd unit 160, Henderson, NV 89014

Directions

Main pic

