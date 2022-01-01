Bad Tom Smith Brewing 5900 Madison Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5900 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati