Bad Tom Smith Brewing 5900 Madison Rd

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy Spinach & artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with freshly toasted bread chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Shredded marinated chicken, three cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles. Served with freshly toasted bread chips.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

House made salsa served with cantina style tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$6.99

House made queso serves with cantina style tortilla chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Panko breaded green tomatoes served with a house made remoulade sauce

Jerk Street Tacos

$11.99

3 street tacos with marinated jerk chicken, topped with freshly house made mango salsa and queso fresco

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Diced marinated chicken, three cheese blend topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Prosciutto and Baby Arugula Flatbread

$14.99

Dry cured prosciutto, caramelized onion and fresh garlic. Topped with baby arugula and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

6 -Traditional Style Chicken Wings

$8.99

6 traditional wings with your choice of sauce

12 - traditional style wings

$13.99

12 traditional style wings with your choice of sauce

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Side House Salad

$5.99

Romaine and green leaf blend served with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and croutons, Shredded cheese available

Entrees

Smashburger

$15.49

2 angus hand pressed patties topped with bacon, lettuce tomato, onion pickle, pepperjack and house made sriracha mayo. Served with house fries.

The Sunday Dinner

$18.99

Smoked leg quarter served with collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams and homemade sweet potato cornbread

Nashville Grinder

$13.99

Spicy fried Chicken breast served with mayo, tomato, pickle, house made grinder slaw. Served on toasted brioche bun with side of house fries

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled banana peppers, grilled jalapeno and grilled onions. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house fries.

Smoked Slim Jim Wings

$14.99

8 marinated wings smoked for 6 hours. Served with house fries and side of cole slaw.

Bad Tom Chili

$8.99

House Made beef chili topped with three cheese blend, scallions and dollup of sour cream. Served with sweet potato cornbread

Creamy Cajun Salmon Pasta

$16.99

Tagliatelle noodles served with a creamy Cajun Sauce. Paired with cajun marinated salmon and toasted garlic bread.

Sides

Homemade mac & cheese

$4.99

Candied Yams

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$2.99

House French Fries

$3.99

1/6 BBL

Jailbreak Churro Brown Ale 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Subtle roasted malts, sweet cinnamon churro, nutty, caramel & a hint of chocolate.

Hazard’s German Pilsner 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Malt accented lager that balances a pleasant malt sweetness and body with floral hops and restrained bitterness.

Ghost of Bad Tom White IPA 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Hoppy taste that complements our Belgian Wits Orange Citrus, fruity & spicy notes adding a little passion fruit & tropical flavors and aroma.

Straight Shooter Porter 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Well-balanced porter with a roasted malt finish.

Docs Kentucky Common 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Malty, caramel sweetness, a hint of tartness & crispy, spicy finish with corn-like with a caramel malt accent.

Redemption Saison 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Fruity front end notes and a hint of spice on the finish with hints of banana and other fruity esters and spice.

Jackson Hustler Belgian Wit 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Citrusy & ever-so-slightly sweet Belgian Wit Brewed with traditional Belgian malts & German Noble hops, & orange marmalade.

Breathitt County Blonde Ale 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Hallertau hops create a floral aroma w/a sweet, full flavored body & a touch of breadiness.

Bad Tom Smith American Brown Ale 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Malty, sweet backbone surrounded by notes of nuttiness & caramel, with just a hint of chocolate. Low hop bitterness.

Hazy River New England IPA 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Simcoe, Falconer's Flight, and Citra hops offer the juiciness of the Northeast IPA style.

13 Preachers Marzen Lager 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Full-body, crisp w/a thin floral citrus aroma, typical with lagers, & a mildly sweet, smooth citrusy flavor with fruity estery notes.

Wicked Rose Blush Pale Ale 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Strawberry-infused pale ale with Columbus & Simcoe hops to bring out a subtle hint of fruitiness and citrus.

American Outlaw Season IPA 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Simcoe-hopped session IPA pours a glistening, pale golden color and boasts a refreshing, citrusy flavor with a clean finish.

Fink Red Rye 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Malty body teeming with toffee & caramel, tropical, grapefruit zest Spicy & rich American rye malt.

Bad Luck Coffee Porter 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Well-balanced porter made with Luckmann’s Peg Leg Jim blend, bringing out the chocolatey flavors of dark-roast coffee.

Tombstone Chocolate Stout 1/6 BBL

$105.00

Roasted barley. chocolate malts, natural cocoa nibs, vanilla beans & cinnamon sticks create a lingering sweetness & roastiness.

Jackie Blue Blueberry Ale 1/6 BBL

$105.00

50 L

Jailbreak Churro Brown Ale 50 L

$215.00

Subtle roasted malts, sweet cinnamon churro, nutty, caramel & a hint of chocolate.

Hazard’s German Pilsner 50 L

$215.00

Malt accented lager that balances a pleasant malt sweetness and body with floral hops and restrained bitterness.

Ghost of Bad Tom White IPA 50 L

$215.00

Hoppy taste that complements our Belgian Wits Orange Citrus, fruity & spicy notes adding a little passion fruit & tropical flavors and aroma.

Straight Shooter Porter 50 L

$215.00

Well-balanced porter with a roasted malt finish.

Docs Kentucky Common 50 L

$215.00

Malty, caramel sweetness, a hint of tartness & crispy, spicy finish with corn-like with a caramel malt accent.

Redemption Saison 50 L

$215.00

Fruity front end notes and a hint of spice on the finish with hints of banana and other fruity esters and spice.

Jackson Hustler Belgian Wit 50 L

$215.00

Citrusy & ever-so-slightly sweet Belgian Wit Brewed with traditional Belgian malts & German Noble hops, & orange marmalade.

Breathitt County Blonde Ale 50 L

$215.00

Hallertau hops create a floral aroma w/a sweet, full flavored body & a touch of breadiness.

Bad Tom Smith American Brown Ale 50 L

$215.00

Malty, sweet backbone surrounded by notes of nuttiness & caramel, with just a hint of chocolate. Low hop bitterness.

Hazy River New England IPA 50 L

$215.00

Simcoe, Falconer's Flight, and Citra hops offer the juiciness of the Northeast IPA style.

13 Preachers Marzen Lager 50 L

$215.00

Full-body, crisp w/a thin floral citrus aroma, typical with lagers, & a mildly sweet, smooth citrusy flavor with fruity estery notes.

Wicked Rose Blush Pale Ale 50 L

$215.00

Strawberry-infused pale ale with Columbus & Simcoe hops to bring out a subtle hint of fruitiness and citrus.

American Outlaw Season IPA 50 L

$215.00

Simcoe-hopped session IPA pours a glistening, pale golden color and boasts a refreshing, citrusy flavor with a clean finish.

Fink Red Rye 50 L

$215.00

Malty body teeming with toffee & caramel, tropical, grapefruit zest Spicy & rich American rye malt.

Bad Luck Coffee Porter 50 L

$215.00

Well-balanced porter made with Luckmann’s Peg Leg Jim blend, bringing out the chocolatey flavors of dark-roast coffee.

Tombstone Chocolate Stout 50 L

$215.00

Roasted barley. chocolate malts, natural cocoa nibs, vanilla beans & cinnamon sticks create a lingering sweetness & roastiness.

Jackie Blue Blueberry Ale 50 L

$215.00

Merchandise

Growler Glassware

$6.00

Howler Glassware

$5.00

10 oz Belgian Taster

$4.00

16 oz Pint Glassware

$3.00

4"x4" Colored Vinyl Sticker w/Black Logo

$1.00

4"x4" White Vinyl w/Black Logo Sticker (2 for $1)

$1.00

4"x4" White Vinyl w/Black Logo Sticker (1)

$0.50

5 oz Flight Glassware

$3.00

Bad Tom Smith 12"x12" Small Sign

$15.00

Bad Tom Smith 24"x24" Large Sign

$50.00

Bourbon Gift Bag

$2.00

Caps for Growler/Howler

$1.00

Coasters (8) 4"x4"

$2.00

DVD

$15.00

Apparel

Woman's Black Shirt

$20.00+

Woman's Red Shirt

$20.00+

Woman's Tie Dye

$20.00+

Men's Black Shirt

$25.00+

Men's Tie Dye

$25.00+

Bandanas (Black)

$5.00

Baseball Cap (Large/XL)

$25.00

Baseball Cap (Small/Medium)

$25.00

Beanie (One Size Fits All)

$18.00

Hoodie

$38.00

Soda

16oz Soda

$1.00

Cheating The Gallows

Cheating the Gallows

$59.99

Breathitt County

Breathitt County Bottle

$59.99
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
