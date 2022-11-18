Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

BAD WINGZ

520 4th Street Suite 104

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

Wing Combos

Traditional Wing Combo

$15.00

Southern Fried Wing combo

$16.00

Lollipop Combo

$11.00

Fish & Chipz small

$12.99

3 Piece Tender Combo

$12.00

Cauliflower Wing Combo

$10.00

Slider Combos

Chicken Slider Combo

$14.00

B.A.D Dog Combo

$10.00

2 100% Beef dogs sliced and fried with chipotle mayo, pickles and your choice of sauce and side.

Fish Slider Combo

$12.00

Planter Based Nugget Combo

$10.00

Wingz

Small Southern Fried Wingz

$14.00

3 Whole jumbo Wings, southern fried with a choice of 1 sauce or rub and 1 dipping sauce on the side

Large Southern Fried Wingz

$20.00

6 Large whole Jumbo Wings, southern fried with choice of 2 sauces or rub and one dipping sauce

Small Traditional Wingz

$12.00

Large Traditional Wingz

$18.00
Small Cauliflower Wingz

Small Cauliflower Wingz

$8.00

2 cups of breaded cauliflower fried and tossed in sauce of your choice

Large Cauliflower Wingz

$12.00

3 cups of breaded cauliflower fried and tossed in sauce of your choice.

Large Tenderz

$15.00

Small Tenderz

$10.00

Plant based Nuggets Small

$8.00

Plant based Nuggets Large

$12.00

Lollipopz

Large Lollipopz

$14.00

Small Lollipopz

$9.00

Bottles

Triple OG

$10.00

PAPO BBQ

$10.00

MAMBO

$10.00

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$10.00

3-Cookies

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Thick cut fries smothered in our spicy queso sauce.

Cheese Curds

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Nachos Fries

$7.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Drinkz

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

G’s Grape Punch

$3.00

Sauce Bottles

Keychain Bottle

$5.00

LG Bottle

$10.00

Hoodies & Tees

BW Hoodie

$30.00

BW T-Shirt

$10.00

Chili Season

Chili Con Queso

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese B.A.D Dog

$6.00

Chili Cheese B.A.D Dog Combo

$11.00

Dirty Dog

$6.00

Dirty Dog Combo

$11.00

Wing Combos

Traditional Wing Combo

$15.00

Southern Fried Wing combo

$16.00

3 Piece Tender Combo

$12.00

Cauliflower Wing Combo

$10.00

Plant Based Nugget Combo

$11.00

Lollipop Combo

$11.00

Slider Combos

Chicken Slider Combo

$14.00

B.A.D Dog Combo

$10.00

2 100% Beef dogs sliced and fried with chipotle mayo, pickles and your choice of sauce and side.

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Bold and Delicious Wing, rib and pizza experience!

520 4th Street Suite 104, Minneapolis, MN 55401

