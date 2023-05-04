The Bing Pizza and Draught House 1755 Highway 35 Bypass North

  • Home
FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

ALFREDO BALLS

ALFREDO BALLS

$10.00

Macaroni noodles mixed with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella blend, lightly breaded and fried served with a side of Alfredo Sauce

BADA BING WINGS

BADA BING WINGS

$13.00+

Fried jumbo chicken wings naked or breaded tossed in your of choice sauce

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$13.00

Fresh calamari battered, seasoned, and fried served with homemade marinara

CHEESE BREAD

CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

Our homemade pizza dough stuffed w/ cheese topped with more cheese

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese breaded and fried served with homemade marinara

FRIED LASAGNA STICKS

$11.00

Homemade lasagna cut into sticks, lightly breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch

FRIED RAVIOLI

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

Four cheese ravioli breaded and lightly fried w/ Italian Panko crumbs

MEATBALL APPETIZER

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$11.00

Homemade backed meatballs with a side of marinara sauce

SOUPS

Creamy roasted roma tomato & basil bisque
TOMATO BASIL

TOMATO BASIL

$4.99+

Creamy roasted roma tomato & basil bisque

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

Romaine & spinach mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, carrots, grated parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, grated parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.00

Romain & spinach mix, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, feta crumbs, pepperoncini

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN COLD CUT

ITALIAN COLD CUT

$15.00+

Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, thin sliced pickled onions on a Hoagie with garlic aioli

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$15.00+

Fried chicken breast, mozzarella blend, topped with marinara on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$15.00+

Sliced meatballs, mozzarella blend topped with marinara sauce on a toasted Hoagie with garlic aioli

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00+

PASTA

ROSALIE RAVIOLI

$14.00

Four cheese ravioli in a vodka tomato cream sauce with red pepper

SIL'S SUNDAY DINNER

SIL'S SUNDAY DINNER

$18.00

Angel hair pasta with asparagus, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, tossed in a cream sauce & topped with a grilled chicken breast

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.00

Francese chicken breast on top of a mushroom marsala sherry sauce over fettuccine

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.00

Fried chicken breast layered with parmesan & tomato sauce over spaghetti

CHICKEN PICCATA

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast sautéed in lemon & capers, served with angel hair pasta

JR SEAFOOD PASTA

JR SEAFOOD PASTA

$25.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels & clams in marinara sauce over fettuccine

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.00

Cheese ravioli in a marinara sauce

KIDS CHICKEN ALFREDO

$8.00

Fettuccine and grilled chicken breast in creamy Alfredo sauce

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$7.00

Spaghetti and homemade meatball (1) in marinara sauce

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Slice

$7.00

4 - CHEESE PIZZA

$16.99+

Mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, feta and pizza sauce

BADA BING PIZZA

BADA BING PIZZA

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, white onion, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

BIANCA AL PROSCIUTTO

BIANCA AL PROSCIUTTO

$16.99+

Prosciutto, parmesan cheese, mozzarella blend with an olive oil base

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99+

Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese blend, cream cheese drizzle, fried chicken, white onion After baked: topped with a buffalo drizzle and ranch

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$16.99+

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and Alfredo sauce

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.99+

Ranch base, mozzarella cheese blend, fried chicken, bacon

HALF & HALF SPECIALTY

$16.99+

*Not Available for 10" *

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99+

Pineapple, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99+

Mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese and pizza sauce

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

PESTO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.99+

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce

SPICY CUP-PERONI

$16.99+
VEGGIE PIZZA

VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.99+

Spinach, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, olives, cherry tomatoes

CALZONE

CALZONE

$12.00

Pizza turnover stuffed with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, &parmesan cheese

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$4.00

Classic filled Italian pastry dessert

CARMEL ZEPPOLES

$8.00

Mini fried dough buds topped with powdered sugar & caramel drizzle

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Classic New York style cheesecake

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Moist chocolate layered cake with chocolate frosting

EXTRAS

Dipping Sauces

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.89

DIET COKE

$2.89

COKE ZERO

$2.89

DR. PEPPER

$2.89

ORANGE FANTA

$2.89

SPRITE

$2.89

ROOT BEER

$2.89

LEMONADE

$2.89

ICED TEA

$2.89

RED BULL

$4.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$4.00

WATER - BOTTLE

$1.00

Slice of Pizza

Cheese Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Pepperoni Slice

$7.50

BAR MENU

BOTTLE BEER

Blue Moon - Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light - Bottle

$4.00

Coors - Bottle

$4.00

Dos XX - Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite - Bottle

$4.00

DRAFT BEER

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bada Brew

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Crush City IPA

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Leinenkugel - Summer Shandy

$6.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams - Summer Ale

$6.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

St Arnold - Root Beer

$5.00

Tecate

$3.00

Truly

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$7.00+

HENDRICKS

$7.00+

TANQUERAY

$7.00+

LIQUERS

FIREBALL

$7.00

RUMPLE MINTS

$7.00

SCREWBALL

$7.00

JAGER

$7.00

BAILEY'S

$7.00

DEKUYPER - AMARETTO

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - BLUE CARACAO

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - BUTTERSCOTCH

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - MELON

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - PEACH

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - RAZZMATAZZ

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - SOUR APPLE

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - TRIPLE SEC

$7.00+

DEKUYPER - WATERMELON

$7.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00+

RUM

BACARDI LIGHT

$7.00+

MALIBU

$7.00+

SAILOR JERRY

$7.00+

SCOTCH

DEWARS

JOHNNY WALKER - BLACK

TEQUILA

ESPOLON BLACNO

$7.00+

HORNITOS - REPO

$7.00+

JUAREZ - SILVER

$7.00+

PAINTED DONKEY - BLANCO

$7.00+

PAINTED DONKEY - REPO 750

$7.00+

PATRON - SILVER

$7.00+

VODKA

DEEP EDDYS - LEMON

$7.00+

DEEP EDDYS - RUBY RED

$7.00+

DRIPPING SPRINGS

$7.00+

GREY GOOSE

$7.00+

MC CORMICK - GRAPE

$7.00+

WESTERN SON - BLUEBERRY

$7.00+

WESTERN SON - CUCUMBER

$7.00+

WESTERN SON

$7.00+

TITOS

$7.00+

WHISKEY

CROWN

$7.00+

JACK DANIELS

$7.00+

JAMESON

$7.00+

JAMESON - ORANGE

$7.00+

JIM BEAM

$7.00+

MAKERS MARK

$7.00+

SKREWBALL

$7.00+

WINE

PINOT G

$6.00

CAB

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1755 Highway 35 Bypass North, Alvin, TX 77511

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

