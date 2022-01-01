Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bada Bing

review star

No reviews yet

2915 Gulf Freeway South

Suite 1

League City, TX 77573

Appetizers

Bada Bing! Wings

$10.00

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

Mozzarella Fritta

$10.00

Zuppa di Cozze & Vongole

$15.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$8.00

Sausage Bruschetta

$9.00

Crazy Chris Cheese Bread

$10.00

Salads

Bada Bing Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Caprese

$9.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Waldorf Salad

$12.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Italian Deluxe

$11.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Muffalata Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage & Peppers

$11.00

Soups

Bowl Italian Spinach Soup

$8.00

Bowl Minestrone

$8.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

$8.00

Bowl Tuscan Sausage & Bean

$8.00

Cup Italian Spinach Soup

$7.00

Cup Minestrone

$7.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Cup Tuscan Sausage & Bean

$7.00

Pasta

Bada Bing Pasta

$19.00

Bobby’s Penne

$16.00

Carmela’s Lasagna

$13.00

Christopher’s Tortellini

$14.00

Dr Melfi Pasta

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Joey’s Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Johnny Sack Gnocchi Al Pomodoro

$12.00

Livia Pasta Carbonara

$16.00

Paulie’s Favorite

$16.00

Rosalie Ravioli

$14.00

Sil’s Sunday Dinner

$19.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Vito Spring Pasta

$14.00

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00

Calzones

Calzone

$10.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Slice of Pizza

$4.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Specialty Dishes

Pollo Parmesan

$16.00

Pollo Piccata

$16.00

Shrimp Portofino

$21.00

Shrimp Spumante

$20.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Fritto di Gamberi

$20.00

Juniors Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Pollo Marsala

$18.00

Veal Parmesan

$19.00

Specialty Pizzas

14" 4 Fromaggi Pizza

$17.00

14" Bada Bing Pizza

$17.00

14" Bianca al Prosciutto Crudo Pizza

$17.00

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

14" Half/Half Specialty

$17.00

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

14" Meat Lovers Pizza5

$17.00

14" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

18" 4 Fromaggi Pizza

$21.00

18" Bada Bing Pizza

$21.00

18" Bianca al Prosciutto Crudo Pizza

$21.00

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

18" Half/Half Specialty Pizza

$21.00

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

18" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

18" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.00

18" Veggie5 Pizza

$21.00

24" 4 Fromaggi Pizza

$40.00

24" Bada Bing Pizza

$40.00

24" Bianca al Prosciutto Crudo Pizza

$40.00

24" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$40.00

24" Half/Half Specialty Pizza

$40.00

24" Hawaiian Pizza

$40.00

24" Margherita Pizza

$40.00

24" Meat Lovers Pizza

$40.00

24" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$40.00

24" Veggie Pizza

$40.00

Create Your Own Pizza

14'' Cheese Pizza

$10.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

24" Cheese Pizza

$30.00

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Saint Arnolds Root Beer

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.25

specials

Valentines Deal

$48.00

Twos Day Special

Twos Day Deal

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2915 Gulf Freeway South, Suite 1, League City, TX 77573

