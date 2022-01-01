Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bada Bing

2925 Gulf Freeway S

League City, TX 77573

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Bada Bing! Wings
Meat Lovers

Appetizers

Bada Bing! Wings

Bada Bing! Wings

$15.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$12.00
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Our homemade pizza dough stuffed w/ cheese topped with cheese

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Meatball Appetizer

$10.00

Meatballs & marinara sauce baked w/ cheese (3)

Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese breaded and fried served with homemade marinara (5)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, spring mix, vegetable medley, shaved parmesan, pepperoncini, croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Soups

Bowl Tomato Basil

$8.00

Creamy roasted roma tomato & basil bisque

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.00

Pasta

Spaghetti pasta tossed in marinara sauce

Bobby’s Penne

$19.00

Penne pasta with chicken, mushrooms, & sausage in a tomato cream sauce

Christopher’s Tortellini

Christopher’s Tortellini

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fresh fettuccine pasta in a rich alfredo sauce

Rosalie Ravioli

$16.00

Four cheese ravioli in a vodka tomato cream sauce with red pepper (6)

Sil’s Sunday Dinner

Sil’s Sunday Dinner

$18.00

Angel hair pasta with asparagus, prosciutto, & chicken in a cream sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in marinara sauce

Specialty Dishes

Pollo Parmesan

Pollo Parmesan

$18.00

Fried chicken breast layered with parmesan & tomato sauce

Pollo Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast sauteed in lemon & capers, served with angel hair pasta

Shrimp Spumante

Shrimp Spumante

$18.00

Juniors Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Shrimp, calamari, & clams in marinara sauce over fettuccine

Pollo Marsala

$18.00

Calzones

Calzone

$12.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Cheese ravioli in a marinara sauce (3)

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$8.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Caramel Zeppole

$8.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Side of Marinara

$0.60

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Side of Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.60

Side of Spicy Thai Chili Sauce

$0.60

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.00+

Gluten Free Create Your Own 14”

$14.00

Specialty Pizzas

4 Fromaggi

$13.00+

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese

Bada Bing

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, White Onion, Sun dried Tomatos

Bianca al Prosciutto

$13.00+

White Pizza topped with Prosciutto

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00+

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00+

Half & Half

$13.00+

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Shredded Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Margherita

$13.00+

Fresh Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil

Meat Lovers

$13.00+

Shredded Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger

Pesto Chicken

$13.00+

Pesto Sauce, Chicken

Veggie

$13.00+

Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Cherry Tomato’s, Red Onion, Bell Pepper

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.89

Water

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Saint Arnolds Root Beer

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Astros Beer Sale

Bud Light Draft (Copy)

$1.00

Miller lite Draft (Copy)

$1.00

Michelob Ultra Draft (Copy)

$1.00

Dos Equis Draft (Copy)

$2.00

Peroni Draft (Copy)

$2.00

Shiner Bock Draft (Copy)

$2.00

Yuenling Flight Draft (Copy)

$2.00

Yuenling Lager Draft (Copy)

$2.00

Blueberry Blonde Draft (Copy)

$3.00

Orange Cream Ale (Copy)

$3.00

Coors light bottle

$1.00

Miller lite bottle

$1.00

Dos Equis bottle

$2.00

Yuengling flight bottle

$2.00

Corona familiar bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2925 Gulf Freeway S, League City, TX 77573

Directions

