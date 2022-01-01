- Home
- Bada BingZ Pizza - Fredonia
Bada BingZ Pizza Fredonia
143 Reviews
$$
213 S Main St
Cedar Grove, WI 53013
Specialty Pizzas
12" Bada Bing
Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.
12" Italian Supreme
Toppings include italian sausage, onion, garlic, black olives, green peppers & su-dried tomatoes.
12" Godfather
Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onions, garlic and green peppers.
12" Butcher Shop
Toppings include sausage, pepperoni and canadian bacon.
12" Situation
Spicy marinara base. Toppings include onions, italian beef, sausage, pepperoni, sausage link and cheese. Topped with hot giardinera.
12" Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo-base. Toppings include italian beef, green peppers, onions and garlic.
12" Cheeseburger
Toppings include ground beef, onions, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and cheese.
12" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo-base. Toppings include chicken breast, onions, garlic, broccoli and cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken
Toppings include chicken breast marinated in hot sauce over BBQ and bleu cheese.
12" Tiny Bubbles
Toppings include canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.
12" Mac & Cheese
Alfredo-base. Toppings include bowtie pasta, bacon and three cheese blend.
12" Bianco Florentine
Alfredo-base. Toppings include spinach, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.
12" Margarita
Toppings include fresh basil, roma tomatoes and garlic over mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.
12" Skinny
Toppings include veggies and cheese.
12" The Vegan
14" Bada Bing
14" Bada Bing
14" Italian Supreme
14" Italian Supreme
14" Godfather
14" Godfather
14" Butcher Shop
14" Butcher Shop
14" Situation
14" Situation
14" Philly Cheesesteak
14" Philly Cheesesteak
14" Cheeseburger
14" Cheeseburger
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" BBQ Chicken
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Tiny Bubbles
14" Tiny Bubbles
14" Mac & Cheese
14" Mac & Cheese
14" Bianco Florentine
14" Bianco Florentine
14" Margarita
14" Margarita
14" Skinny
14" Skinny
14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO
14" The Vegan
14" Taco
16" Bada Bing
16" Bada Bing
16" Italian Supreme
16" Italian Supreme
16" Godfather
16" Godfather
16" Butcher Shop
16" Butcher Shop
16" Situation
16" Situation
16" Philly Cheesesteak
16" Philly Cheesesteak
16" Cheeseburger
16" Cheeseburger
16" Chicken Alfredo
16" Chicken Alfredo
16" BBQ Chicken
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Tiny Bubbles
16" Tiny Bubbles
16" Mac & Cheese
16" Mac & Cheese
16" Bianco Florentine
16" Bianco Florentine
16" Margarita
16" Margarita
16" Skinny
16" Skinny
16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO
16" The Vegan
16" shrimp
16" taco
18" Bada Bing
18" Bada Bing
18" Italian Supreme
18" Italian Supreme
18" Godfather
18" Godfather
18" Butcher Shop
18" Butcher Shop
18" Situation
18" Situation
18" Philly PIZZA
18" Philly PIZZA
18" Cheeseburger
18" Cheeseburger
18" Chicken Alfredo
18" Chicken Alfredo
18" BBQ Chicken
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Tiny Bubbles
18" Tiny Bubbles
18" Mac & Cheese
18" Mac & Cheese
18" Bianco Florentine
18" Bianco Florentine
18" Margarita
18" Margarita
18" Skinny
18" Skinny
18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
18" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO
18" The Vegan
18" shrimp
18" Taco
Sandwiches & More
Bada Boom Sandwich
Grilled Italian sausage, served in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Beef Grinder
Thinly sliced roast beef in an Italian seasoning au jus. Options to add cheese, green peppers and onions available.
Chicago Style Sandwich
Grilled Italian sausage with your choice of hot or mild giardinera relish.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken breast in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses and parmesan cheese. Served with french fries.
Philly Cheesesteak sandwich
Roast beef with cheese wiz and sautéed onions.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork in tangy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Double Hog Dog
Dinner dog sandwiched between pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and served with chips and spicy pickles.
Shrimp & Chicken Tenders
Five (5) shrimp and five (5) tenders served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
10pc. Shrimp
Ten (10) piece shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
6pc. Chicken Tenders Dinner
I.T. Sausage Link
Pastas
Canneloni
Stuffed with 3 cheeses and spinach. Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Chk parm PASTA
Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Meat Lasagna
Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Spaghetti in Meat Sauce
Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Appetizers & Sides
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Curds
Jalapeño Poppers
Pizza Bread
Includes 2 free toppings. Additional toppings available for $0.50 each.
Breaded Mushrooms
Sampler Platter
Sampler includes mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers and breaded mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce and ranch.
Chicken Wings
6pc. Chicken Tenders
Six (6) tenders served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.
Fried Pickles
Breaded Ravioli
French Fries
Olive bread
Salads
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce base with pepperoni, mozzarella, black olives and pepperoncini tossed lightly with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Ranch Salad
Romaine lettuce base with chicken, black olives, carrots, mozzarella and ranch dressing on the side.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce base with kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta cheese, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes and greek vinaigrette on the side.
Desserts
Cannoli
Italian pastry dessert filled with ricotta cheese and garnished with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
Tiramisu
Strawberry Pie
Starwberry Pie with ice Cream
Pumpkin cannoli
Lemon cannoli
Choconolli
Butt love
Amaretto
Peanut butter
Strawberry
Raspberry
Butt love (Copy)
Blueberry
Apple
Cinnamon
Catering
Lasagna Full Pan
Lasagna Half Pan
Greek Salad Full Pan
Chicken Parmesan Full Pan
Spaghetti with Meat Full Pan
Chicken Alfredo Full Pan
Antipasto Salad Full Pan
Chicken Ranch Salad Full Pan
4lbs Italian beef n aujus
5lbs pulled pork
Chick parm half pan
Spaghetti half pan
Chick alfredo half pan
Greek half pan
Spinach cannelloni
Garlic bread 18 pcs
Spinach cannelloni half pan
Chic Ranch salad half pan
Mini cannolis 20
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
213 S Main St, Cedar Grove, WI 53013