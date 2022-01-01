Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bada BingZ Pizza Fredonia

143 Reviews

$$

213 S Main St

Cedar Grove, WI 53013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza Your Way

12"

$10.75

14"

$11.50

16"

$13.50

18"

$15.50

14" GF Crust

$13.00

10" Cauliflower

$12.00

Specialty Pizzas

12" Bada Bing

$15.25

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.

12" Italian Supreme

$16.00

Toppings include italian sausage, onion, garlic, black olives, green peppers & su-dried tomatoes.

12" Godfather

$17.48

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onions, garlic and green peppers.

12" Butcher Shop

$14.45

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni and canadian bacon.

12" Situation

$16.25

Spicy marinara base. Toppings include onions, italian beef, sausage, pepperoni, sausage link and cheese. Topped with hot giardinera.

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Alfredo-base. Toppings include italian beef, green peppers, onions and garlic.

12" Cheeseburger

$16.00

Toppings include ground beef, onions, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and cheese.

12" Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include chicken breast, onions, garlic, broccoli and cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.25

Toppings include chicken breast marinated in hot sauce over BBQ and bleu cheese.

12" Tiny Bubbles

$13.75

Toppings include canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

12" Mac & Cheese

$13.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include bowtie pasta, bacon and three cheese blend.

12" Bianco Florentine

$15.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include spinach, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

12" Margarita

$14.25

Toppings include fresh basil, roma tomatoes and garlic over mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

12" Skinny

$13.75

Toppings include veggies and cheese.

12" The Vegan

$12.00

14" Bada Bing

$17.25

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.

14" Italian Supreme

$18.00

Toppings include italian sausage, onion, garlic, black olives, green peppers & su-dried tomatoes.

14" Godfather

$19.75

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onions, garlic and green peppers.

14" Butcher Shop

$17.45

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni and canadian bacon.

14" Situation

$18.25

Spicy marinara base. Toppings include onions, italian beef, sausage, pepperoni, sausage link and cheese. Topped with hot giardinera.

14" Philly Cheesesteak

$17.50

Alfredo-base. Toppings include italian beef, green peppers, onions and garlic.

14" Cheeseburger

$18.00

Toppings include ground beef, onions, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and cheese.

14" Chicken Alfredo

$17.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include chicken breast, onions, garlic, broccoli and cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken

$15.25

Toppings include chicken breast marinated in hot sauce over BBQ and bleu cheese.

14" Tiny Bubbles

$15.25

Toppings include canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

14" Mac & Cheese

$15.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include bowtie pasta, bacon and three cheese blend.

14" Bianco Florentine

$16.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include spinach, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

14" Margarita

$15.95

Toppings include fresh basil, roma tomatoes and garlic over mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

14" Skinny

$15.75

Toppings include veggies and cheese.

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO

14" The Vegan

$11.95

14" Taco

$17.50

16" Bada Bing

$21.00

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.

16" Italian Supreme

$21.25

Toppings include italian sausage, onion, garlic, black olives, green peppers & su-dried tomatoes.

16" Godfather

$21.75

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onions, garlic and green peppers.

16" Butcher Shop

$18.95

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni and canadian bacon.

16" Situation

$21.50

Spicy marinara base. Toppings include onions, italian beef, sausage, pepperoni, sausage link and cheese. Topped with hot giardinera.

16" Philly Cheesesteak

$19.50

Alfredo-base. Toppings include italian beef, green peppers, onions and garlic.

16" Cheeseburger

$21.00

Toppings include ground beef, onions, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and cheese.

16" Chicken Alfredo

$19.55

Alfredo-base. Toppings include chicken breast, onions, garlic, broccoli and cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.55

Toppings include chicken breast marinated in hot sauce over BBQ and bleu cheese.

16" Tiny Bubbles

$17.55

Toppings include canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

16" Mac & Cheese

$17.55

Alfredo-base. Toppings include bowtie pasta, bacon and three cheese blend.

16" Bianco Florentine

$18.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include spinach, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

16" Margarita

$18.00

Toppings include fresh basil, roma tomatoes and garlic over mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

16" Skinny

$17.75

Toppings include veggies and cheese.

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

16" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO

16" The Vegan

$13.50

16" shrimp

$22.75

16" taco

$20.00

18" Bada Bing

$24.75

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, mushrooms and extra cheese.

18" Italian Supreme

$24.75

Toppings include italian sausage, onion, garlic, black olives, green peppers & su-dried tomatoes.

18" Godfather

$24.95

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, onions, garlic and green peppers.

18" Butcher Shop

$22.75

Toppings include sausage, pepperoni and canadian bacon.

18" Situation

$24.95

Spicy marinara base. Toppings include onions, italian beef, sausage, pepperoni, sausage link and cheese. Topped with hot giardinera.

18" Philly PIZZA

$23.50

Alfredo-base. Toppings include italian beef, green peppers, onions and garlic.

18" Cheeseburger

$24.50

Toppings include ground beef, onions, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and cheese.

18" Chicken Alfredo

$21.75

Alfredo-base. Toppings include chicken breast, onions, garlic, broccoli and cheese.

18" BBQ Chicken

$20.25

Toppings include chicken breast marinated in hot sauce over BBQ and bleu cheese.

18" Tiny Bubbles

$20.75

Toppings include canadian bacon, pineapple and cheese.

18" Mac & Cheese

$20.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include bowtie pasta, bacon and three cheese blend.

18" Bianco Florentine

$23.25

Alfredo-base. Toppings include spinach, mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

18" Margarita

$22.75

Toppings include fresh basil, roma tomatoes and garlic over mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

18" Skinny

$20.50

Toppings include veggies and cheese.

18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

18" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 CYO

18" The Vegan

$15.50

18" shrimp

$24.00

18" Taco

$23.50

Sandwiches & More

Bada Boom Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Italian sausage, served in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Meatball Sub

$8.95

Meatballs in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.

Italian Beef Grinder

$9.00

Thinly sliced roast beef in an Italian seasoning au jus. Options to add cheese, green peppers and onions available.

Chicago Style Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Italian sausage with your choice of hot or mild giardinera relish.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken breast in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses and parmesan cheese. Served with french fries.

Philly Cheesesteak sandwich

$9.95

Roast beef with cheese wiz and sautéed onions.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Slow roasted pulled pork in tangy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Double Hog Dog

$9.95

Dinner dog sandwiched between pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and served with chips and spicy pickles.

Shrimp & Chicken Tenders

$13.25

Five (5) shrimp and five (5) tenders served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

10pc. Shrimp

$12.50

Ten (10) piece shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

6pc. Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.99

I.T. Sausage Link

$3.00

Pastas

Canneloni

$10.00

Stuffed with 3 cheeses and spinach. Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Chk parm PASTA

$9.50

Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Meat Lasagna

$11.00

Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Spaghetti in Meat Sauce

$9.00

Includes a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Appetizers & Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.00

Pizza Bread

$7.00

Includes 2 free toppings. Additional toppings available for $0.50 each.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Sampler Platter

$9.00

Sampler includes mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers and breaded mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce and ranch.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

6pc. Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Six (6) tenders served with french fries, coleslaw and a 1/2 order of garlic bread.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Breaded Ravioli

$6.00

French Fries

$3.50

Olive bread

$9.50

Salads

Antipasto

$9.00

Romaine lettuce base with pepperoni, mozzarella, black olives and pepperoncini tossed lightly with balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Ranch Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce base with chicken, black olives, carrots, mozzarella and ranch dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce base with kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta cheese, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes and greek vinaigrette on the side.

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.25

Italian pastry dessert filled with ricotta cheese and garnished with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$4.95

Strawberry Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Starwberry Pie with ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cannoli

$3.25

Lemon cannoli

$3.25

Choconolli

$3.25

Butt love

$3.75

Amaretto

$3.25

Peanut butter

$3.25

Strawberry

$3.25

Raspberry

$3.25

Butt love (Copy)

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.25

Apple

$3.25

Cinnamon

$3.25

Catering

Lasagna Full Pan

$115.00

Lasagna Half Pan

$55.00

Greek Salad Full Pan

$65.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Pan

$88.00

Spaghetti with Meat Full Pan

$80.00

Chicken Alfredo Full Pan

$90.00

Antipasto Salad Full Pan

$60.00

Chicken Ranch Salad Full Pan

$60.00

4lbs Italian beef n aujus

$45.00

5lbs pulled pork

$45.00

Chick parm half pan

$40.00

Spaghetti half pan

$40.00

Chick alfredo half pan

$45.00

Greek half pan

$40.00

Spinach cannelloni

$110.00

Garlic bread 18 pcs

$20.00

Spinach cannelloni half pan

$50.00

Chic Ranch salad half pan

$40.00

Mini cannolis 20

$40.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Mountain Dew

$2.00+

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Orange Crush

$2.00+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+

Sierra Mist Zero

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Grapefruit

$3.50

CAKE CONE

Cake Single Scoop

$2.50

Cake Double Scoop

$3.00

Cake Triple Scoop

$3.50

WAFFLE CONE

Regular Waffle

$3.75

Large Waffle

$4.25

DISH

Dish Single Scoop

$2.50

Dish Double Scoop

$3.00

Dish Triple Scoop

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

213 S Main St, Cedar Grove, WI 53013

Directions

