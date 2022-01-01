BadaBing Wings imageView gallery

BadaBing Wings 4754 N. Clark St

No reviews yet

4754 N. Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Wings

6 Wings (halal)

$15.99

Wings, One Dip, One Flavor

12 Wings (halal)

$22.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

18 Wings (halal)

$29.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

24 Wings (halal)

$37.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

50 Wings (halal)

$69.99

4 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

70 Wings (halal)

$89.99

4 Dips, 3 Flavors Only

100 Wings (halal)

$129.99

6 Dips, 4 Flavors Only

36 Wings (halal)

$49.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

Cauliflower Wings

6 Cauliflower

$14.99

Cauliflower Wings 1 Dips, 1 Flavors Only

12 Cauliflower

$19.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

18 Cauliflower

$22.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

24 Cauliflower

$29.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

36 Cauliflower

$39.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

50 Cauliflower

$61.99

4 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

70 Cauliflower

$81.99

4 Dips, 3 Flavors Only

100 Cauliflower

$109.99

6 Dips, 4 Flavors Only

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$15.99

1 Dip, 1 Flavor Only

12 Boneless Wings

$22.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

18 Boneless Wings

$29.99

2 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

24 Boneless Wings

$39.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

50 Boneless Wings

$69.99

4 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

70 Boneless Wings

$94.99

4 Dips, 3 Flavors Only

100 Boneless Wings

$129.99

6 Dips, 4 Flavors Only

Extra Dipping Sauce

$2.25

36 Boneless

$49.99

3 Dips, 2 Flavors Only

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$13.99

Gooey Cheese Sticks (6)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (6)

$13.99

Al's Cheese Fries

$11.99

Loaded Sriracha Fries

$13.99

Bootlegger French Fries (shareable)

$6.99

Our fries are cut in house and seasoned, please be advise your fries will be soggy since it's in a container with moist and heat. Do not expect it crispy since your not eating in house, we do not like bad reviews because the fries were soggy! Thank You

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Tater Tots

$8.99

French Fries

$3.99

Our fries are cut in house and seasoned, please be advise your fries will be soggy since it's in a container with moist and heat. Do not expect it crispy since your not eating in house, we do not like bad reviews because the fries were soggy! Thank You

Luciano Fried Pickles

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza Puff (Beef)

$7.99

Pizza Puff (Spinach)

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers Cream Cheese (6)

$8.99

Loaded Sriracha Tater Tots

$15.99

Breaded Zucchini

$10.99

Nonna Mac & Cheese Bites Plain (6)

$11.99

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bites (6)

$13.99

Platter

Goodfella's Platter

$32.99

Rat Pack Platter

$49.99

Wiseguys Boneless Platter 30 Piece with 3 Flavors, 4 Dipping Sauce, Fries

$52.99

30 Boneless, 3 Flavors, 4 Dipping Sauce, Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

The Don Chicken Sandwich/fries

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich/Fries

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich/Fries

$15.99

Uncle Junior Chicken Cheesesteak/Fries

$16.99

Burger Sandwiches

Bugsy Burger/fries

$15.99

Clark St. Please/fries

$14.99

Paulie's Philly Cheese Steak/Fries

$16.99Out of stock

Extra Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Salads

BadaBing Salad

$11.99

Gotti Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Breaded Chicken Salad

$15.99

Add Chicken

$3.99

Dessert

1- Cannoli-Chocolate Chip Cream

$5.75

Drinks

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Sprite

Lemon Italian Ice

$4.95

Watermelon Italian Ice

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake Plain

$5.99

Drinks

Cans

$2.25

Coke, Diet Pepsi, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

Water

$3.00

Arizona

$3.50

Lunch Specials Tue-Fri 3pm-5pm

$2.00

Chowly Open Item (do not delete)

Chowly Notes

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wings that are high quality with over 15 amazing sauces. You will never Fughettabout it...

Location

4754 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

BadaBing Wings image

