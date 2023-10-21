Restaurant info

Badageoni is an authentic Georgian Restaurant devoted to presenting the very best of our kitchen, traditions, and values. Eating, toasts and the supra accurately express the Georgian traditions and social cultures that bind friends and families to cherish past and present moments. We believe that every guest is a gift from God and offer to treat them as one of us. Fall in love with Georgian flavors complemented with our wines and hospitable service here at Badageoni.