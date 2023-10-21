Popular Items

SALMON IN BAJE
$30.00

GF, Salmon Filet in Walnut Sauce

COUNTRY STYLE
$14.00

GF, Veg, V, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions and Greens in Dried Sunflower Oil & Vinegar

ADJARULI NO EGG
$17.00

Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend & Butter


SOUPS

KHARCHO
$15.00

GF, Beef Cooked in Tomato & Rice

CHIKHIRTMA
$14.00

GF, Georgian Chicken Egg Drop Soup

SALADS

COUNTRY STYLE
$14.00

GF, Veg, V, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions and Greens in Dried Sunflower Oil & Vinegar

GEORGIAN SALAD
$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Cucumbers & Tomatoes in Traditional Walnut Pate

COLD PLATES

ADJAPSANDALI
$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Eggplant, Tomatoe & Red Bell Pepper Ragout

PKHALI ROLLS
$16.00

GF, Veg, V, Eggplants & Sweet Peppers stuffed With Traditional Walnut Pate

PKHALI
$16.00

GF, Veg, V, A Tasteful Combination of Spinach, Beets and Carrots With Walnuts & Spices

PKHALI PLATTER
$30.00

GF, Veg, V, Combination of Pkhaly & Pkhaly Rolls

BAJE
$15.00

HOT DISHES

LOBIO
$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Red Kidney Beans Cooked With Georgian Spices; Served With Pickles and Cornbread

TOLMA
$18.00

GR, Grape Leaves Stuffed With Lamb & Rice

KHACHAPURI

ADJARULI
$17.00

Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend, Butter & Sunny Side Egg

ADJARULI NO EGG
$17.00

Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend & Butter

MEGRULI
$18.00

Veg, Round, Double Cheese Bread

IMERULI
$16.00

Veg, Traditional Round Cheese Bread

LOBIANI
$16.00

Veg, V, Round Bread With Mashed Beans & Spices

KHINKALI

POTATO KHINKALI
$16.00

Veg, Potato Dumplings in Cream Sauce Topped Off With Fried Onions

KHINKALI LAMB
$18.00
KHINKALI CHEESE
$16.00
KHINKALI BEEF & PORK
$16.00

Freshly Made Georgian Beef & Pork Dumplings

MINI KHINKALI
$16.00

Beef & Pork Dumplings in Cream Sauce

SIGNATURE DISHES

CHAKAPULI
$25.00

GF, Lamb Stew With Tarragon, Scallions & Sour Plums Slow Cooked in White Wine

CHASHUSHULI
$25.00

GF, Beef Stew Slow Cooked With Herbs, Tomatoes & Pickles

TABAKA
$25.00

GF, Georgian Style Pan Fried Cornish Hen

TABAKA PLATTER
$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen Garnished With Adjika Served with Pickles and Home Fries

SHKMERULI
$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Garlic Cream Sauce

TABAKA IN BAJE
$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Walnut Sauce

SALMON IN BAJE
$30.00

GF, Salmon Filet in Walnut Sauce

SALMON SHKMERULI
$30.00

GF, Salmon in Garlic Cream Sauce

SALMON
$30.00

GF, Salmon Filet Served With Salad

OJAKHURI W MUSHROOMS
$25.00
OJAKHURI W PORK
$30.00
OJAKHURI W PORK & MUSHROOMS
$35.00
OJAKHURI W CHICKEN
$30.00
OJAKHURI W CHICKEN & MUSHROOMS
$35.00

CHARCOAL GRILLED MEAT

MTSVADI PORK
$35.00
MTSVADI CHICKEN
$30.00
MTSVADI LAMB
$38.00
LULA KEBAB BEEF & PORK
$35.00
LULA KEBAB CHICKEN
$30.00
LULA KEBAB LAMB
$38.00

SIDES

ASSORTED PICKLES
$17.00

GF, Veg, V,

HOME FRIES
$8.00

GF, Veg, V,

CORN BREAD
$2.00

Veg, V,

CORN BREAD W. CHEESE
$8.00

Veg,

SHOTI BREAD
$4.00

Veg, V,

TKEMALI
$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Plum Sauce

AJIKA
$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Hot Sauce

SACEBELI
$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Tomato Sauce

BEVERAGES

GEORGIAN MINERAL WATER
$4.00
SODA
$3.00
GEORGIAN SODA
$5.00
TEA
$4.00
COFFEE
$4.00
AMERICANO
$4.00
GEORGIAN COFFEE
$5.00
CAPPUCCINO
$6.00
LATTE
$6.00
ESPRESSO SINGLE
$4.00
ESPRESSO DOUBLE
$6.00
HOT CHOCOLATE
$4.00

DESSERTS

CHEF'S CHOICE
$14.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$14.00
BADAGEONI
$14.00
NAPOLEON
$14.00
ICE CREAM WT MERINGUE & CAREMEL
$10.00
ICE CREAM
$8.00
HONEY CAKE
$14.00