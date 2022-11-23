Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Axe

22 W Padonia Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Homemade Whole Milk Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

House Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Buttermilk Ranch

Chicken Wings (7)

$13.00

Blue Cheese, Celery

Chicken Wings (14)

$25.00

Blue Cheese, Celery

Chicken Wings (21)

$37.00

Blue Cheese, Celery

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Garlic and Herbs, Four Cheese Blend

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons

Detroit Style Pizzas

"The Oil Pan" (Single)

$13.00

Classic Detroit Style Cheese, Red Sauce on Top

Motor City Meat (Single)

$16.00

Hot Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

Motor City Meat (Double)

$30.00

Hot Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

The Smuggler (Single)

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon BBQ Sauce

The Smuggler (Double)

$32.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Bourbon BBQ Sauce

"The Oil Pan" (Double)

$24.00

Classic Detroit Style Cheese, Red Sauce on Top

8-Mile (Single)

$14.00

Classic Pep Cups, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

8-Mile (Double)

$27.00

Classic Pep Cups, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Bad Axe Margherita (Single)

$14.00

Basil Pine Nut Pesto, House Smoked Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Bad Axe Margherita (Double)

$26.00

Basil Pine Nut Pesto, House Smoked Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

The Woodlands (Single)

$15.00

Roasted Mushroom Medley, Thyme, Four Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

The Woodlands (Double)

$27.00

Roasted Mushroom Medley, Thyme, Four Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

"The Controversy" (Single)

$14.00

Charred Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Soy Glaze, Sesame Seed

"The Controversy" (Double)

$27.00

Charred Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Soy Glaze, Sesame Seed

Not the Great Lakes Seafood Pizza (Single)

$21.00

Crab, Shrimp, White Sauce, Chives

Not the Great Lakes Seafood Pizza (Double)

$39.00

Crab, Shrimp, White Sauce, Chives

Lions and Tigers Oh My (Single)

$15.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Jalapeno Pesto

Lions and Tigers Oh My (Double)

$28.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Jalapeno Pesto

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Nutella and Marshmallow Pizza

$13.00

Chocolate Sauce, Pie Crumble

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Detroit Pizza

22 W Padonia Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

