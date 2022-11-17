Restaurant header imageView gallery

BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill

289 Reviews

$$

1504 South Galena Avenue

Dixon, IL 61021

Appetizers

$2.55

Fresh baked bread topped with butter. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce to make it a great appetizer.

Garlic Bread by the Slice

$1.00

Fresh baked bread topped with butter and garlic, served by the slice. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce.

$1.50

Fresh baked bread topped with mozzarella, garlic and butter served by the slice. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce

$7.55

Melt in your mouth mozzarella cheese sticks. Add our delicious homemade meat sauce

$8.95

Cheddar cheese curds, golden fried & served with ranch dressing

$1.95

Fresh oven-baked homemade meat balls with a homemade meat sauce

$5.75

Fried onion rings served with ranch dressing

$3.45
$7.15

Deep Fried Southern pickles served with ranch dressing

Side add ons

Side of Cheese Curds

$4.85

Side of Fries

$1.85

Side of Mac-n-Cheese

$4.25
$2.25

Delicious homemade meat sauce

Side of Onion Rings

$2.95

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.55

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.55

Pasta & Chicken Strips

$11.85

A spaghetti pasta with meatballs , homemade meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served with warm homemade bread.

$11.85

Mostaccioli Pasta and Meatballs tossed in our homemade meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, served with warm homemade bread.

$11.95

Cheese Filled Pasta Pillows tossed in our homemade meat sauce , topped with Mozzarella Cheese , served with warm homemade bread.

$9.95

Pasta with a cheese sauce and served with bread. Add any of these for an additional charge each: Bacon, Sausage, BadAzz Meat Blend, Hamburger or Banana Peppers

$11.95

All our Bread Bowls are made with our homemade bread that is made daily. Your choice of Spaghetti, Mostaccioli or Mac-n-Cheese served in a bread bowl. All our Bread Bowls are made with our homemade bread that is made daily, served with our special three meat sauce (except on the Mac-n-Cheese), topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

$22.95

2 pounds of Mostaccioli Pasta and Meatballs. A take home family bucket served with your choice of Mostaccioli or Spaghetti, served with four meatballs and two loaves of our warm homemade bread.

$22.95

2 pounds of The good old fashion twist with a fork Pasta and Meatballs. A take home family bucket served with your choice of Mostaccioli or Spaghetti, served with four meatballs and two loaves of our warm homemade bread.

$12.25

A half order of your choice of Spaghetti, Mostaccioli or Mac-n-Cheese with four chicken strips

$10.75

Four Chicken Strips and French Fries

Regular Pizzas

$10.95

**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$13.25

**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$14.75

**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$17.75

**5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

Specialty Pizzas

$14.65

Style Pizza. Cheese. Additional toppings:Topping choices include: Bologna, Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sliced Beef, Ground Turkey, Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Pineapple, Black Olives, Green Olives, and Kalamatta Olives. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**A 13 inch Deep Dish BadAzz version of a Detroit

$16.25

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, our homemade sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$19.25

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, our homemade sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$21.65

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, our homemade sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$25.95

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, our homemade sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$16.45

A Thin Crust Pizza served with our homemade sauce, layered with the BadAzz Meat Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pickle finished with Ketchup, Mustard, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$20.55

A Thin Crust Pizza served with our homemade sauce, layered with the BadAzz Meat Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pickle finished with Ketchup, Mustard, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$26.25

A Thin Crust Pizza served with our homemade sauce, layered with the BadAzz Meat Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pickle finished with Ketchup, Mustard, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$29.25

A Thin Crust Pizza served with our homemade sauce, layered with the BadAzz Meat Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pickle finished with Ketchup, Mustard, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$16.65

Mac-N-Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. All layered on a Thin crust for that perfect crunch! **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$19.65

Mac-N-Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. All layered on a Thin crust for that perfect crunch! **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$24.25

Mac-N-Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. All layered on a Thin crust for that perfect crunch! **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$28.25

Mac-N-Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. All layered on a Thin crust for that perfect crunch! **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$16.45

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Spaghetti, our homemade meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$18.95

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Spaghetti, our homemade meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$23.65

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Spaghetti, our homemade meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. **Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

$27.65

A Thin Crust Pizza served with Spaghetti, our homemade meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese.**Special or 5+ topping pizzas may take up to 40 minutes**

Sandwiches

$7.75

Italian Beef, smothered in our homemade meat sauce, topped with your choice of Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Pickles

$7.45

A Italian twist to a burger; Hamburger layered in our homemade meat sauce, topped with with your choice of Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Pickles

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$8.45

Homemade Italian meatball , smothered in our homemade meat sauce , topped with your choice of Tomatoes, Banana Peppers , Pickles & Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.65

Italian Sausage , layered in our homemade meat sauce , topped with with your choice of Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Pickles

Pickup/Delivery Beverages

$4.25
$4.25
$4.25
$1.95

Kids Menu

$5.95

Grilled white bread with American Cheese

$5.95

Served with three chicken strips

$5.95

Pasta dish with meatballs , homemade red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served with our warm homemade bread

Kids Mac & Cheese & Bread

$5.95

Pasta with a cheese sauce, served with our warm homemade bread

Kids Spaghetti Sandwich

$5.95

Pasta served over garlic bread, homemade red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

T-Shirts

Small

$29.95

Medium

$29.95

Large

$29.95

X Large

$29.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A comfy little place that invites weary travelers off of the interstate to relax and meet the friendly people of Dixon, Illinois. A cozy atmosphere celebrating our musical past just makes you relax. We're more than just a pizza joint, we've done Bad pizza right here. But if you're not in the mood for Bad pizza, wait until you try a fried Bologna sandwich. If you're in a hurry (or not), grab a slice of one of the slice and salad options for lunch. Whatever sounds good. Come as our guest and leave as our friend.

Website

Location

1504 South Galena Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021

Directions

