BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill
289 Reviews
$$
A comfy little place that invites weary travelers off of the interstate to relax and meet the friendly people of Dixon, Illinois. A cozy atmosphere celebrating our musical past just makes you relax. We're more than just a pizza joint, we've done Bad pizza right here. But if you're not in the mood for Bad pizza, wait until you try a fried Bologna sandwich. If you're in a hurry (or not), grab a slice of one of the slice and salad options for lunch. Whatever sounds good. Come as our guest and leave as our friend.
1504 South Galena Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021
