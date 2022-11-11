Food Trucks
Barbeque
Seafood
Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood 5317 Mansfield HWY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bad Boyz BBQ and Seafood is your one-stop shop for real Texas barbeque and specialty seafood.
Location
5317 Mansfield HWY, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cowtown Brewing Company - 1301 E Belknap St
4.6 • 1,247
1301 E Belknap St Fort Worth, TX 76102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Forest Hill
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Forest Hill