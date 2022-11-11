Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood 5317 Mansfield HWY

Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque
Seafood

Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood

No reviews yet

5317 Mansfield HWY

Forest Hill, TX 76119

Sandwiches

Bolo Sandwich

$5.53

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$7.39

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.48

Rib Sandwich

$6.48

Sausage Sandwich

$6.48

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$7.39

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Plates

1 Meat

$12.01

2 Meat

$13.85

3 Meat

$16.63

Turkey Legs

Original Turkey Leg

$12.00

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$20.00

Stuffed Potatoes

Shrimp Potatoes

$14.00

Brisket Potatoes

$12.00

Chicken Potatoes

$12.00

Add Ons

Extra Shrimp

Extra Brisket

$2.00

Extra Chicken

Extra Sauce

Seafood

Smoked Salmon

Dessert

Strawberry Cake

Peach Cobbler

Banna Pudding

Daily Special

$5 Special

$4.62

$8 Special

$7.39

By The Pound

Brisket Chopped

$22.00

Brisket Sliced

$22.00

1/2 Brisket Sliced

$13.00

1/2 Brisket Chopped

$13.00

1/2 Ribs

$18.00

Slab Ribs

$30.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr.Pepper

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Sweat Tea

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Bad Boyz BBQ and Seafood is your one-stop shop for real Texas barbeque and specialty seafood.

5317 Mansfield HWY, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood image

