- baddpizza - Hilltop
baddpizza - Hilltop
6453 Old Beulah St
Alexandria, VA 22315
Featured Items
- Whole Pie / 20 Wings
SAVE $$ - Whole 18" 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings$52.99
- Wings Single - 10
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$15.99
- Half Pie / 10 Wings
SAVE $$ - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 10 Wings$30.49
LUNCH SPECIALS - Hilltop
LUNCH SPECIALS
- Personal Pizza + Drink
SAVE $$ - Personal 2-Topping Pizza & Soda / Water$13.79
- Gluten-Free Pizza + Drink
SAVE $$ - 2-Topping Gluten-Free Cauliflower 10" Round Pizza & Soda / Water$17.29
- 6" Hot Sub + Side of Fries
SAVE $$ - Any 6" Sub & Side of Fries$10.99
- Regular Salad + Drink
SAVE $$ - Any Regular Size Salad & Soda / Water$10.49
FULL MENU - Hilltop
EVERYDAY SPECIALS
STARTERS / SIDES
- Garlic Bread & Sauce$6.49
- Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce
**A baddpizza employee favorite**$8.49
- French Fries
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside$4.75
- Pizza Logs & Sauce (4pc)
**A baddpizza employee favorite** - Best described as a pepperoni pizza stuffed eggroll.$8.49
- Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)$7.49
- Extra Sauce$1.00
SALADS - SIZE REG.
- Badd (House) - REG
Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing$9.49
- Caesar - REG
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing$9.49
- Greek - REG
Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing$9.49
- Spinach - REG
Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing$9.49