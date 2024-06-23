- Home
baddpizza - Hilltop
6453 Old Beulah St
Alexandria, VA 22315
Featured Items
- Whole Pie / 20 Wings
SAVE $$ - Whole 18" 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings$52.99
- Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole
Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice$23.99
- Wings Single - 10
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$15.99
FULL MENU - Hilltop
EVERYDAY SPECIALS
STARTERS / SIDES
- Garlic Bread & Sauce$6.49
- Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce
**A baddpizza employee favorite**$8.49
- French Fries
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside$4.75
- Pizza Logs & Sauce (4pc)
**A baddpizza employee favorite** - Best described as a pepperoni pizza stuffed eggroll.$8.49
- Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)$7.49
- Extra Sauce$1.00
SALADS - SIZE REG.
- Badd (House) - REG
Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing$9.49
- Caesar - REG
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing$9.49
- Greek - REG
Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing$9.49
- Spinach - REG
Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing$9.49
SALADS - SIZE LRG.
- Badd (House) - LRG
Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing$15.29
- Caesar - LRG
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing$15.29
- Greek - LRG
Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing$15.29
- Spinach - LRG
Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing$15.29
PIZZA - WHOLE 18"
- Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole
Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice$23.99
- The Triple Char - Whole
Love baddpizza’s Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!$32.99
- Deluxe Pizza - Whole
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers$32.99
- Hawaiian Pizza - Whole
Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon$32.99
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Whole
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs$32.99
- Veggie Pizza - Whole
Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives$32.99
- Traditional White Pizza - Whole
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion$28.59
- White Cheesesteak Pizza - Whole
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers$32.99
- White Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Whole
Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)$32.99
PIZZA - HALF
- Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half
Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!! Customize with toppings of your choice$14.49
- The Triple Char - Half
Love baddpizza’s Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!$18.99
- Deluxe Pizza - Half
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers$18.99
- Hawaiian Pizza - Half
Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon$18.99
- Meat Lovers Pizza - Half
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs$18.99
- Veggie Pizza - Half
Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives$18.99
- Traditional White Pizza - Half
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion$15.99
- White Cheesesteak Pizza - Half
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers$18.99
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Half
Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)$18.99
PIZZA - PERSONAL
- Personal Pizza
Our 16"x6" pie is a generous individual serving that includes a selection of up to 2 toppings.$12.99
- Personal - Triple Char
Love baddpizza’s Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!$14.29
- Personal Deluxe
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers$14.29
- Personal Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon$14.29
- Personal Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs$14.29
- Personal Veggie
Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives$14.29
- Personal Traditional White
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion$14.29
- Personal White Cheesesteak
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers$14.29
- Personal White Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)$14.29
GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA (10")
- Gluten-Free Cauliflower (10")
10" pizza with a gluten-free cauliflower crust*. Includes up to 2 toppings. *Our gluten free cauliflower crust pizza is prepared in an area where products with gluten are also prepared. We urge people with severe allergies to use caution as the complete absence of gluten and other allergens cannot be guaranteed.$16.49
- Gluten-Free Triple Char
Love baddpizza’s Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!$17.79
- Gluten-Free Deluxe
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers$17.79
- Gluten-Free Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon$17.79
- Gluten-Free Veggie
Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives$17.79
- Gluten-Free Traditional White
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion$17.79
- Gluten-Free White Cheesesteak
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers$17.79
PIZZA - PARTY
SIGNATURE WINGS
- Wings Single - 10
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$15.99
- Wings Double - 20
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$28.99
- Wings Triple - 30
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$42.99
- Wings Bucket - 50
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain$68.99
PIT WINGS
- Pit Single - 10
“badd to the bone” wings fried first & finished on the grill. Served w/ celery & blue cheese or ranch. [Wednesdays use Promo Code: BADDHUMPDAY] Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard$16.99
- Pit Double - 20
Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard$29.99
- Pit Triple - 30
Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard$44.99
- Pit Bucket - 50
Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard$70.99
TENDERS
- 5 Tenders
Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$13.49
- 10 Tenders
Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$25.99
- 15 Tenders
Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$37.29
- Tenders (3) & Fries Meal$10.99
BONELESS BITES
- 10 Bites
Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$11.99
- 20 Bites
Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$22.49
- 30 Bites
Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$31.99
- 50 Bites
Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard$47.99
SUBS - WHOLE 12"
- Buffalo Chicken Finger - 12"
**A baddpizza employee favorite** - American cheese; hot, medium, or mild sauce; blue cheese or ranch; lettuce & tomato$14.79
- The Stinger - 12"
Add steak to our Buffalo Chicken Sub and you get the "The Stinger" - a Buffalo staple!$14.99
- Philly Cheesesteak - 12"
Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese$14.79
- Chicken Cheesesteak - 12"
Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese$14.79