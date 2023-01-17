Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baddies Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1591 south Lumpkin Street suite a

Athens, GA 30606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Single Baddie Burger

$6.00

Burger: Bun, meat, cheese, caramelized onions, baddie pickles, baddie sauce

Double Baddie Burger

$8.00

Burger with 2 patties: Bun, meat, cheese, caramelized onions, baddie pickles, baddie sauce

Triple Baddie Burger

$10.00

Combo!

Single Baddie Combo

$9.00

Burger (Bun, meat, cheese, caramelized onions, baddie pickles, baddie sauce), fries, drink

Double Baddie Combo

$11.00

Burger with 2 patties (Bun, meat, cheese, caramelized onions, baddie pickles, baddie sauce), fries, drink

Triple Baddie Combo

$13.00

Fries

fries

$3.00

House cut fries

Loaded fries

$10.00

house cut fries, patty, caramelized onions, baddie sauce

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Our famous banana pudding!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer the Baddie Burger, Fries and Banana Pudding

Location

1591 south Lumpkin Street suite a, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local 706
orange starNo Reviews
1676 S Lumpkin Street Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
The Café on Lumpkin
orange star4.2 • 192
1700 S Lumpkin St Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Suite 400, Athens, GA, 30605, US
orange starNo Reviews
700 Baxter Street Athens, GA 30605
View restaurantnext
SauceHouse BBQ - 830 W Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
830 W Broad Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Paloma Park
orange star3.0 • 15
235 West Washington Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Athens

Last Resort Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,813
174-184 West Clayton Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Groove Burgers
orange star4.6 • 956
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Brett's Casual American
orange star4.7 • 828
3190 atlanta hwy Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston