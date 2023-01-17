Baddies Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer the Baddie Burger, Fries and Banana Pudding
Location
1591 south Lumpkin Street suite a, Athens, GA 30606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Suite 400, Athens, GA, 30605, US
No Reviews
700 Baxter Street Athens, GA 30605
View restaurant