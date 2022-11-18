A map showing the location of BADERS CAFE 115 E CLARK STView gallery

BADERS CAFE 115 E CLARK ST

review star

No reviews yet

115 E CLARK ST

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Two Egg Breakfasts

Two Eggs w/ Links

$7.50

Two Eggs w/ Patties

$7.50

Two Eggs w/ Bacon

$7.50

Two Eggs w/ Ham Steak

$10.25

Two Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Two Eggs

$6.00

Two egg breakfast ham

$8.25

Three Egg Omelettes

Sausage and cheese

$7.50

Taco Omelet

$8.50

Everything Omelet

$8.50

Cheese no meat

$6.00

Ala cart

-$1.00

Bacon and cheese

$7.50

Ham and cheese

$7.50

Meat lovers

$9.50

Breakfast Skillets

Sausage Skillet

Sausage Skillet

$8.50

Farmer Skillet

$8.50

Taco Skillet

$8.50

Meat lovers

$9.50

Pancakes/French Toast/Waffles

1 Cake

$3.99

1 French Toast

$3.99

2 Cake

$7.99

2 French Toast

$7.99

1 Waffle

$7.85

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.90

Cake +

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.89

Links

$3.89

Patties

$3.89

Ham

$3.89

Hash Browns

$1.99

Tst

$2.29

Biscuits

$3.29

Cheesy onion hb

$3.79

Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$1.15

Eggs

$2.25

Onion and cheese add

$1.25

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

O.J.

$2.29

Milk

$2.39

POP

$1.89

Hot chocolate

$2.29

Burgers & Sandwiches fish basket

Hamburger

$8.29

Cheeseburger

$9.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Vegan Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.19

Fish Sandwich

$10.15

Patty Melt

$12.49

Club Melt

$10.99

Ham Melt

$8.99

BLT Sandwich

$7.75

Fish basket

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

O.J.

$2.29

Milk

$2.39

POP

$1.89

Special

Goulash

$8.99

Hot beef

$8.00

Hot turkey

$8.00

Pork tenderloin

$10.99

Soups

Bowl soup

$5.99

Soup cup

$3.99

Children's Breakfast Menu

One (1) Cake

$4.99

French Toast

$4.99

Children's Lunch Menu

Chicken Strips w/ FF

$4.99

Hamburger w/ FF

$4.99

Cheeseburger w/ FF

$4.99

Grilled Cheese w/ FF

$4.99

APPS

Wings

$9.80

Fish Bites

$7.75

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Onion rings

$8.79

Ala cart

ham steak

$5.99

breakfast ham

$3.25

links

$3.25

patties

$3.25

egg

$2.25

hashbrowns

$1.99

toast

$2.29

side gravy

$1.50

French fries

$1.99

Bacon

$3.25

Cheesy onion Hb

$3.79

Spec

Hot beef

$8.00

Hot pork

$8.00

Chic basket

$7.25

Cold sand soup

$7.50

Cold sand B soup

$8.25

Country fried

$8.00

Fish bite basket

$8.25

Hot turkey

$8.25

Ham/ soup

$7.75

Bowl

$1.00

Patty melt

$10.99

Pop/juice/ tea

Sunkist

$1.59

Oj

$3.25

Straw banana

$2.10

Pop/ Tea

$1.89
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 E CLARK ST, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Directions

