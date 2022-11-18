BADERS CAFE 115 E CLARK ST
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 E CLARK ST, Albert Lea, MN 56007
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
1910 Fresh Mexican - Albert Lea
No Reviews
122 Bridge ave Albert Lea Albert Lea, MN 56007
View restaurant