Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Badfins Food + Brew
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Open for Lunch & Dinner Conveniently located onsite at the Beach Walk level of the Wyndham Grand Badfins Food + Brew is a “fresh casual” beachside restaurant serving up delicious comfort food. Our menu includes a variety of seafood, tacos, sandwiches, rice bowls, and fresh salads. Don’t forget to check out our large selection of local beers, wines, as well as our craft cocktails, milkshakes, and desserts. #BEBAD
Location
215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cabanas Coastal Grill at Winter's Beach Club - Cabanas Coastal Grill
5.0 • 67
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD CLEARWATER BEACH, FL 33767
View restaurant
Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
4.5 • 7,976
490 Mandalay Ave Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurant
Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clearwater Beach
Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
4.5 • 7,976
490 Mandalay Ave Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurant
Frenchy's Original Cafe - 41 Baymont Street
4.0 • 1,476
41 Baymont Street Clearwater, FL 33767
View restaurant