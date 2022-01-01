Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Badfins Food + Brew

review star

No reviews yet

215 S. Gulfview Blvd.

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Tots
Not So Average Nachos
Chicken Strips & Tots

WATER

Triple Filtered Tap Water

Bottle

$2.75

FOUNTAIN SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BARQ’S ROOT BEER

$3.00

PIBB XTRA

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

Sherly Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

TEA/Coffee

HOT TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

JUICE/MILK

APPLE

$3.50Out of stock

ORANGE

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Dips and Chips

Avocado Hummus

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Chips and Queso

$10.00

The Trifecta

$18.00

Chip Refill

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Starters

Chicharrones'

$12.00

Tuna Tostada

$12.00

Florida Nugz

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Not So Average Nachos

$14.00

Loaded Tots

$15.00

Greens

'Big Tuna' Salad

$15.00

Lrg Seaser Salad

$8.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$24.00

Sidekicks

Street Guac

$7.00

Craft Beer Cheese Queso

$6.00

Avocado Hummus

$6.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Pub Chips

$3.00

Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Mexican Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tido's Slaw

$3.00

Side mac N Chz

$6.00

Small Fries

Kid Mac & Tots

$8.00

Chicken Strips & Tots

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Tots

$8.00

SPECIALS!

Taco Tuesday

$9.99

Chef Special Fiesta Bowl

$25.00

Extra Protein

Chicken - Blackened

$6.00

Chicken - Grilled

$8.00

Chicken - Fried

$9.00

Chicken - Pulled

$6.00

Grouper - Blackened

$10.00

Grouper - Fried

$11.00

Grouper - Grilled

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Shrimp - Grilled

$8.00

Shrimp - Blackened

$8.00

Shrimp - Fried

$9.00

Barbacoa

$6.00

Pork Belly Chunks

$6.00

Tuna

$8.00

Blk Tuna

$8.00

Lobster

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open for Lunch & Dinner Conveniently located onsite at the Beach Walk level of the Wyndham Grand Badfins Food + Brew is a “fresh casual” beachside restaurant serving up delicious comfort food. Our menu includes a variety of seafood, tacos, sandwiches, rice bowls, and fresh salads. Don’t forget to check out our large selection of local beers, wines, as well as our craft cocktails, milkshakes, and desserts. #BEBAD

Website

Location

215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

Directions

Gallery
Badfins Food + Brew image
Badfins Food + Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cabanas Coastal Grill at Winter's Beach Club - Cabanas Coastal Grill
orange star5.0 • 67
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD CLEARWATER BEACH, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
orange starNo Reviews
490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11 Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
orange star4.5 • 7,976
490 Mandalay Ave Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Sonder Social Club
orange star4.6 • 75
966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101 Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clearwater Beach

Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
orange star4.5 • 7,976
490 Mandalay Ave Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Crows Nest - 101 CORONADO DR
orange star4.2 • 1,897
101 CORONADO DR CLEARWATER, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Frenchy's Original Cafe - 41 Baymont Street
orange star4.0 • 1,476
41 Baymont Street Clearwater, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Cabanas Coastal Grill at Winter's Beach Club - Cabanas Coastal Grill
orange star5.0 • 67
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD CLEARWATER BEACH, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston