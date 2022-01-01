- Home
- /
- Wenatchee
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Badger Mountain Brewing
Brewpubs & Breweries
Badger Mountain Brewing
252 Reviews
$$
1 Orondo Ave
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps & Fries
Wings 6
$10.99
Wings 12
$16.99
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers 6
$9.99
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers 10
$15.99
Nachos
$17.99
Fried Cheese Curds
$15.99
Fried Pickle Chips
$11.99
Badger Fries
$10.99
Cheesy Garlic Sweet Potato Fries
$12.99
Baked Potato Fries
$12.99
Bacon Pub Fries
$14.99
Loaded Tots
$16.99
LG Fries
$6.99
SM Fries
$3.99
LG Sweet
$13.99
SM Sweet
$8.99
Onion Strings
$12.99
Salad or Wrap
Entrees
Burgers
Sides
Specials
Pizza
Andouillie Pizza
$19.99
Badger Pizza
$18.99
Brisket Philly Pizza
$21.99
Caprese Pizza
$16.99
Cheese Pizza
$11.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$17.99
Hawaiian Pizza
$16.99
Hogzilla Pizza
$21.99
Pepperoni Pizza
$14.99
Supreme Pizza
$17.99
Veggie Pizza
$17.99
Slice of Pizza
$5.00+
Korean BBQ Pizza
$20.99
Greek Pizza
$20.99
Chicken Pesto Pizza
$20.99
Taco Pizza
$20.99
Kids
Dessert
Brunch
Bourbon
Angels Envy Rye
$23.00+
Basil Hayden Rye
$12.00+
Basil Hayden Toasted
$15.00+
Chicken Cock
$21.00+
Elijah Craig
$28.00+
Four Roses
$10.00+
Jefferson Sea Aged
$33.00+
Pursuit Blended
$10.00+
Pursuit Cold Brew Whiskey
$7.00+
Pursuit Magnificent
$10.00+
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$22.00+
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$9.00+
Stein Rye
$9.00+
Suspect Pineapple Jalapeno Whiskey
$7.00+
Suspect Spiced Apple Whiskey
$7.00+
Suspect Strawberry Mint Whiskey
$7.00+
West 32 Reserve Soju
$7.00+
Woodford Reserve
$12.00+
Redwood Empire Emerald Gaint Rye
$9.00+
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
Specialty
Adult Arnold Palmer
$10.00
Adult Lemonade
$10.00
Apple Cider Marg
$12.00
Apple Crisp Martini
$14.00
Apple Ginger Martini
$14.00
Autumn Rum Old Fashioned
$14.00
Bloodymary
$12.00
Cherry Revovler
$14.00
Crisma
$5.00+
Garden Veggie Bloody
$12.00
Ginger Whiskey Mule
$12.00
Hot Beergarita
$12.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Manzansada
$12.00
Nevada
$12.00
North of the Border
$12.00
Rosemary Lemon Old Fashioned
$14.00
Sage Gimlet
$12.00
Salted Caramel
$5.00+
Smokehouse Bloody
$12.00
Spiced Apple Mule
$12.00
Strawberry Mint Mojito
$10.00
Sunday Mojito
$10.00
Cosmic Trip
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Vodka
Pursuit Tasting
Canned Cocktails
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Wenatchee
More near Wenatchee
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Leavenworth
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.