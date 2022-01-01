Badger Mountain Brewing imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Badger Mountain Brewing

252 Reviews

$$

1 Orondo Ave

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Order Again

Apps & Fries

Wings 6

$10.99

Wings 12

$16.99

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers 6

$9.99

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers 10

$15.99

Nachos

$17.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$15.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.99

Badger Fries

$10.99

Cheesy Garlic Sweet Potato Fries

$12.99

Baked Potato Fries

$12.99

Bacon Pub Fries

$14.99

Loaded Tots

$16.99

LG Fries

$6.99

SM Fries

$3.99

LG Sweet

$13.99

SM Sweet

$8.99

Onion Strings

$12.99

Salad or Wrap

Southwest Caesar

$14.99

Badger Veggie

$15.99

Black and Blue

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$17.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Soups

Bowl Of Soup

$9.99

Cup Of Soup

$6.99

Beer Bread

$4.99

Entrees

Brisket Philly

$21.99

Brisket Sandwich

$21.99

Chicken Strips

$15.99

Combo 1

$18.99

Combo 2

$20.99

Cuban

$17.99

Mac n Cheese

$15.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Sliders

$17.99

Smoked Prime Rib Dip

$20.99

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Turkey Club

$16.99

Rueben

$21.99

Burgers

Poppin Burger

$19.99

Pybus Burger

$21.99

Cheese Burger

$18.99

Badger Burger

$20.99

,Bulldacious

$105.00

Sides

Mac N cheese

$5.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Salsa Jar

$6.00

BBQ Jar

$7.00

Pig Candy

$5.00

Specials

Bowl & grilled cheese

$11.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

Cup & grilled cheese

$8.99

Couple Valentine's Day

$120.00

Single Valentine's Day

$65.00

Event Cheeseburger

$9.99

Event Hotdog

$7.99

Pizza

Andouillie Pizza

$19.99

Badger Pizza

$18.99

Brisket Philly Pizza

$21.99

Caprese Pizza

$16.99

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Hogzilla Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Slice of Pizza

$5.00+

Korean BBQ Pizza

$20.99

Greek Pizza

$20.99

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$20.99

Taco Pizza

$20.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mac

$5.99

Mini Corndogs

$7.99

Kids Slider Burgers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$12.99

Peach Cobbler

$9.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$11.99

Badger Sundae

$9.99

Badger Float

$7.99

Stout Float

$8.99

Fresh Cake

$11.99

Brunch

French Toast

$11.99

Pancakes

$7.99+

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Burrito

$9.99

Basic Breakfast

$11.99

Housemade Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99+

Breakfast Quiche

$9.99

Side of Hashbrown

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Ham

$3.99

Distrubtion Apps

Sales Chips & Cheese

Sales Badger Fries

Sales 3 Poppers

Sales Small Sweets

Vet HH

Hotdog

$5.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

Chili Mac

$8.99

Corndog & Tots

$8.99

Bourbon

Angels Envy Rye

$23.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00+

Basil Hayden Toasted

$15.00+

Chicken Cock

$21.00+

Elijah Craig

$28.00+

Four Roses

$10.00+

Jefferson Sea Aged

$33.00+

Pursuit Blended

$10.00+

Pursuit Cold Brew Whiskey

$7.00+

Pursuit Magnificent

$10.00+

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$22.00+

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$9.00+

Stein Rye

$9.00+

Suspect Pineapple Jalapeno Whiskey

$7.00+

Suspect Spiced Apple Whiskey

$7.00+

Suspect Strawberry Mint Whiskey

$7.00+

West 32 Reserve Soju

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Redwood Empire Emerald Gaint Rye

$9.00+

Gin

Empress

$12.00+

Rainier

$9.00+

Sun Liquor Gun Club Gin

$6.00+

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$6.00+

Redbreast

$24.00+

Rum

Sailor Jerry

$6.00+

Havana Club

$8.00+

Bumbu Original

$7.00+

Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum

$6.00+

Scotch

Aberlour A'bunadh Alba

$25.00

Dalmore 12yr

$22.00

Dewars 27yr

$50.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$21.00

Lagavulin 11yr

$34.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Pure Scot Oak 43

$6.00+

Specialty

Adult Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Adult Lemonade

$10.00

Apple Cider Marg

$12.00

Apple Crisp Martini

$14.00

Apple Ginger Martini

$14.00

Autumn Rum Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bloodymary

$12.00

Cherry Revovler

$14.00

Crisma

$5.00+

Garden Veggie Bloody

$12.00

Ginger Whiskey Mule

$12.00

Hot Beergarita

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Manzansada

$12.00

Nevada

$12.00

North of the Border

$12.00

Rosemary Lemon Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sage Gimlet

$12.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00+

Smokehouse Bloody

$12.00

Spiced Apple Mule

$12.00

Strawberry Mint Mojito

$10.00

Sunday Mojito

$10.00

Cosmic Trip

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Tequilla

La Gritona

$10.00+

Los Siete Misterios Mezcal

$10.00+

Vodka

Olympia

$9.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Crop Meyer Lemon

$8.00+

Crop Cucumber

$8.00+

Sound Raspberry

$6.00+

Sound Vanilla

$6.00+

Pursuit Vodka

$10.00+

Pursuit Tasting

Tasting

$22.00

Included Autumn Mule

Included Poison Apple

Included The Pumpkin King

Included Magnificent Honey Crisp

Autumn Mule

$12.00

Poison Apple

$12.00

The Pumpkin King

$12.00

Magnificent Honey Crisp

$12.00

Canned Cocktails

Dry Fly Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Dry Fly Hibiscus Cosmo

$10.00

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

$10.00

Cutwater White Russian

$10.00

Cutwater Lime Marg

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7up

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Leprechaun Lemonade

$5.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Soda Water

Mela Coffee

$3.50

Mela Decaf

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$5.00

Lavender Berry

$6.00

Pineapple Rosehip

$6.00

Pear Lime

$6.00

Clear Mind

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Directions

Gallery
Badger Mountain Brewing image

