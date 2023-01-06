Badlands Saloon & Grille
509 Main St
Wall, SD 57790
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Pickles sliced, battered and fried to a golden perfection, and served with chipotle aoili
Cheese Curds
Deillcious melty cheese battered and fried then servod swith our house made ranch dressing.
Mozzi Sticks
Mozzarella cheese, battered and then fried served with our house marina sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Green beans battered fried and served with our house made ranch dressing
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese breaded and fried. Drizzled with our raspberry preserved and served with our housemade ranch
Onion Rings
Onion slices battered fried and served with house made ranch
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Crispy french fries topped with parmesan and garlic aioli
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms battered then fried to a golden brown and served with our house and our house made ranch dressing
Chislic
Tender sirloin cut into bite size pieces marinated then. quickly fried to lick in that South Dakota flavor
French Fries
Cheese Bread
Soup & Salad
Steakhouse Burgers
Plain and Simple
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ketchup
Bison Burger
Buffalo is the leanest ground beef on the South Dakota prairie. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Note: Buffalo is extra lean, which means this burger will not be as juicy as our beef burger
Badlands Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese and raspberry preserves
Blue Burger
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce
Mac-N-Cheez Burger
Bacon, mac and cheese, american cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled mushrooms, swiss, lettuce and garlic aioli
Pastrami Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled pastrami, more swiss and garlic aioli
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon aioli
Hot Hamburger
1/2 lb ground beef between two slices of bread with mashed potatoes, smothered in beef gravy (***no side option***)
Philly Cheesesteak Burger
Provolone, tender chopped steak, sauteed green pepper, onion and topped with more gooey cheese
Kids Menu
This & That
Extra Condiments
Holiday Specials
Personal
BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion
Carnivore Pizza Personal
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Personal
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon
Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza Personal
Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve
Garden Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce
Steak PIzza Personal
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion
Supreme Pizza Personal
Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives
Hawaiian Pizza Personal
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Any Single Topping Pizza Personal
Cheese Pizza Personal
14" Thick Crust
14 BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion
14 Carnivore Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage
14 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon
14 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza
Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve
14 Garden Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce
14 Steak PIzza
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion
14 Supreme Pizza
Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives
14 Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
14 Any Single Topping Pizza
14 Double Pepperoni
16" Thin Crust
16 BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion
16 Carnivore Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage
16 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon
16 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza
Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve
16 Garden Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce
16 Steak PIzza
Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion
16 Supreme Pizza
Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives
16 Hawaiian Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple
16 Any Single Topping Pizza
16 Double Pepperoni
Build Your Own Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
On choice of white, wheat or biscuit.
The Hangover
1/3 Ib. Burger, topped with over easy egg, bacon, & jelly on a Brioche bun.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
On choice of white, wheat or bisuit.
It's Going to be a Long Day
Country Fried Steak topped with hash browns, gravy & an over easy egg on choice of white, wheat or biscuit.
The Three
Omelettes and Burritos
Razzlesnake
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:59 am
We serve a wide range of American comfort food. We are now open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
