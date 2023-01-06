Restaurant header imageView gallery

Badlands Saloon & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

509 Main St

Wall, SD 57790

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
PLATE
16 Carnivore Pizza

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Pickles sliced, battered and fried to a golden perfection, and served with chipotle aoili

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Deillcious melty cheese battered and fried then servod swith our house made ranch dressing.

Mozzi Sticks

Mozzi Sticks

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese, battered and then fried served with our house marina sauce.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Green beans battered fried and served with our house made ranch dressing

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese breaded and fried. Drizzled with our raspberry preserved and served with our housemade ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Onion slices battered fried and served with house made ranch

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Crispy french fries topped with parmesan and garlic aioli

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Mushrooms battered then fried to a golden brown and served with our house and our house made ranch dressing

Chislic

$15.00

Tender sirloin cut into bite size pieces marinated then. quickly fried to lick in that South Dakota flavor

French Fries

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.00+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00
Rusty Spur Salad

Rusty Spur Salad

$16.00

Badlands Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Steakhouse Burgers

Plain and Simple

Plain and Simple

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and ketchup

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

Buffalo is the leanest ground beef on the South Dakota prairie. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Note: Buffalo is extra lean, which means this burger will not be as juicy as our beef burger

Badlands Burger

Badlands Burger

$16.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, jalapeños, cream cheese and raspberry preserves

Blue Burger

$14.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce

Mac-N-Cheez Burger

Mac-N-Cheez Burger

$16.00

Bacon, mac and cheese, american cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Grilled mushrooms, swiss, lettuce and garlic aioli

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$16.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled pastrami, more swiss and garlic aioli

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon aioli

Hot Hamburger

Hot Hamburger

$14.00

1/2 lb ground beef between two slices of bread with mashed potatoes, smothered in beef gravy (***no side option***)

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$16.00

Provolone, tender chopped steak, sauteed green pepper, onion and topped with more gooey cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00
Kids Cowboy Chicken Slop

Kids Cowboy Chicken Slop

$9.00

***no side choice***

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

This & That

Whiskey Steak Tips

$17.00
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.50
French Dip

French Dip

$16.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.50
Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$15.50
Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$16.50
Cowboy Slop

Cowboy Slop

$16.50
Farmers Slop

Farmers Slop

$17.50
Mac N Cheez

Mac N Cheez

$15.00

Dinner Badlands

Badlands Ribeye

Badlands Ribeye

$32.00

Filet

$33.00
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$22.00
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$21.00

Extra Condiments

House Made Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.50

House Made Blue Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Poppyseed Vinaigrette

$0.50

Garlic Parm Dressing

$1.00

Holiday Specials

Top Sirloin

$17.00

New York

$21.00

Ribeye

$26.00

Tomahawk

$32.00

T-Bone

$25.00

Prime Rib

$34.00

Personal

BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal

$11.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion

Carnivore Pizza Personal

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Personal

$11.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon

Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza Personal

$12.00

Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve

Garden Pizza

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce

Steak PIzza Personal

$12.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion

Supreme Pizza Personal

$13.00

Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives

Hawaiian Pizza Personal

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Any Single Topping Pizza Personal

$9.00

Cheese Pizza Personal

$9.00

14" Thick Crust

14 BBQ Chicken Pizza

14 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion

14 Carnivore Pizza

14 Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage

14 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon

14 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza

14 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza

$24.00

Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve

14 Garden Pizza

14 Garden Pizza

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce

14 Steak PIzza

$24.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion

14 Supreme Pizza

14 Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives

14 Hawaiian Pizza

14 Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

14 Any Single Topping Pizza

14 Any Single Topping Pizza

$20.00

14 Double Pepperoni

$24.00

16" Thin Crust

16 BBQ Chicken Pizza

16 BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and red onion

16 Carnivore Pizza

16 Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, ground beef, Itallan sausage. pepperoni, crumbled bacon, and pork sausage

16 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

16 Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon

16 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza

16 Badlands Razzlesnake Pizza

$24.00

Ranch sauce, light mozzarella, cream cheese, sliced jalapeño, pineapple, and raspberry preserve

16 Garden Pizza

16 Garden Pizza

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, topped with tomato an lettuce

16 Steak PIzza

$24.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, tender steak, mushrooms, and red onion

16 Supreme Pizza

16 Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Red sauce mozzarella, ground beet. crumbled bacon, pepperonI, Canadian bacon, Itallan sausage. pork sausage red reen and black olives

16 Hawaiian Pizza

16 Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

16 Any Single Topping Pizza

16 Any Single Topping Pizza

$20.00

16 Double Pepperoni

$24.00

Build Your Own Breakfast

PLATE

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

On choice of white, wheat or biscuit.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$11.00

1/3 Ib. Burger, topped with over easy egg, bacon, & jelly on a Brioche bun.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

On choice of white, wheat or bisuit.

It's Going to be a Long Day

It's Going to be a Long Day

$14.00

Country Fried Steak topped with hash browns, gravy & an over easy egg on choice of white, wheat or biscuit.

The Three

Big Bad Betty

Big Bad Betty

$17.00

Country Fried Steak, fried to a golden brown, served with eggs, hash browns and toast

The Jano

The Jano

$17.00

Jano-Ham Steak, served with eggs, hash browns and toast

The Local

The Local

$17.00

Ribeye Steak, cooked how you like it, served with eggs, hash browns and toast

Omelettes and Burritos

Denver

Denver

$12.00

Your choice of an Omelette or Burrito, made with eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, green pepper & onion.

Country

Country

$12.00

Your choice of an Omelette or Burrito, made with eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, and cheese

Build Your Own-up to 4 Add ins

$11.00

Up to 4 add-ins, $1 for each additional

Razzlesnake

Razzlesnake Sandwich

$15.00

Egg, sausage patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, cream cheese, and raspberry preserves on a toasted bagel.

Razzlesnake Omelette

$12.00

Made with eggs, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, sausage, cream cheese. and raspberry presserves.

DRINKS

WATER

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.75
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$3.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.75
Squirt

Squirt

$3.75
7up

7up

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75
Tea

Tea

$3.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Coffee

$2.00

APPAREL

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

SWEATSHIRTS

$50.00

CAPS

$25.00

OTHER

PINT GLASSES

$15.00

SHOT GLASSES

$10.00

PROUTY POTTERY

$65.00

Domestic

6 pk

$12.00

12 pk

$25.00

Case

$45.00

Premium

6pk

$15.00

12 pk

$30.00

Case

$55.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 am
We serve a wide range of American comfort food. We are now open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

