Badly Bent Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3745 North Tenth

Terrytown, NE 69341

Order Again

Appetizers

Cauliflower

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Bites

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Cowboy Corn Bites

$10.00

1/2 Combo Platter

$12.00

Pick 4 Appetizers and Receive a 1/2 order of each. Great for trying a little bit 9f everything.

Combo Platter

$18.00

Fry Basket

$4.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Jalapeno Potato Cheddar Bites

$10.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Onion Ring

$10.00

Onion Rings/French Fry Mix

$10.00

Pork Rhine Chips

$10.00

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Tater Totts

$7.00

Zuccchini Sticks

$10.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Steak Finger Basket

$11.00

Rocky Mountain Oyster Basket

$14.00

6 Butterfly Shrimp\Side

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Big Badly Bent Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Burger, Toppedwith Pickled Onion, Leaf Lettuce, Pickles, Choice of cheese, Heirloom Tomato, served with Choice of Potato Salad, Coleslaw, or Fries

Badly Bent Chicken

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Frenchee

$8.00

French Dip

$12.00

Garlic Sausage W/ Hoagie

$11.00

Sausage Topped with Grilled Onions & Peppers. Served with choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Grlled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Montee Cristo

$13.00

Mother Clucker

$12.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Pieces Topped with our Secret Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Patty Melt

$12.00

Plain ol' Burger

$11.00

1/2 lb Burger with Fries

Philly

$12.00

Road Kill

$12.00

1/ 2 lb Burger with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Served with Choice of Potato Salad, Coleslaw, or French Fries

Ruben

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Basket

$8.00

Dessert

Bended Big Brownie

$7.00

Warm Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownie. Add Ice Cream for $1

Blueberry/Lemon

$6.00

Chocolate Moose

$7.00

Pecan Carmel

$7.00

Salted Crunch Cake

$6.00

Sweet & Salty at the Same Time! Add a Scoop of Ice Cream For $1

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

New York Style Cheesecake Garnished with Caramel & Pecans

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Dinners

Alfredo

$10.00
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.00

Our Own Hand-Breaded Steak Smothered in Gravy, Served with Roll & Choice of Potato, Can add Side Salad

New York Strip

$22.00

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pecan Rib Tips

$10.00

German

Dina Kugan

$2.00

German Platter

$10.00

Grebble

$2.00

Kodolf Glace

$5.00+

Kraut Burger

$5.00

Revel Kugan

$2.00

Kids

Kids - Cake

$6.00

Kids - Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids - Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids - Fav Break

$6.00

Kids - Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kids - Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids - Mini Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids- Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Combo

$6.00

Nacho's

$10.00

Pork Rind Nachos

$11.00

Potato Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel

$4.00

Pretzel W/ Cheese

$7.00

Soup

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$5.00

Chili and Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Wings

Bone In

$14.00

Boneless

$12.00

Sundaes

Strawberry

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Pizzas

8 inch pizza

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3745 North Tenth, Terrytown, NE 69341

Directions

Badly Bent Bar and Grill image

