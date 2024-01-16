Bars & Lounges
Bad Randy's Hot Chicken & BBQ Lounge
244 Reviews
$$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located at 1418 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN, Bad Randy's Hot Chicken & BBQ Lounge is bringing the heat to the tri-state area! Our style is unique and our environment is relaxed, friendly and inclusive. Bad Randy's only uses the finest ingredients. Come have dinner and stay for a drink. Or two. You'll taste the difference, 100%.
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47710
