Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Best Artisan Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

533 E Campbell Ave

Campbell, CA 95008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cilantro
Chicken Mushroom
Spinach And Cheese

Empanadas

Bacon Eggs and Cheese

$5.65Out of stock

Black Forest Ham Eggs And Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Sausage Eggs and Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Chorizo Eggs and Cheese

$5.65Out of stock

Potatoes Eggs and Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Mushroom

$6.15

Chicken Cilantro

$6.15

Spicy Thai

$6.10

Spinach And Cheese

$6.15

Mediterranean Emp

$6.05

Beef

$6.15

Lomo

$6.15

Panzerotto

$6.05

Gyro

$6.05

Granny's Apple Empanada

$3.75Out of stock

Peach and Blueberry

$3.75

Salads/Soups/Sides/Sauces

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad

$9.50

Medi Salad

$9.50

Spuds

$6.00

Chimichurri

$0.50

Mango Chutney

$0.50

Rocoto Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Pastries/Sweets

Bear Claws

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Cheese danish

$4.00

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Nutty Chocolate Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Churros

$4.00

Appetizers

Knots

$4.00

Pizza/Calzone

Pizza 12"

$15.00

Pizza 16"

$19.00

Calzone

$15.00

Espresso Bar

COFFEE 12 oz

$2.40

COFFEE 16 oz

$2.80

COFFEE 20 oz

$3.20

Coffee Refill

$0.75

COLD BREW 12 oz

$3.40

COLD BREW 16 oz

$3.85

COLD BREW 20 oz

$4.30

AMERICANO 12 Oz

$3.00

AMERICANO 16oz

$3.15

AMERICANO 20 oz

$3.90

CAFÉ AU LAIT 12 oz

$2.90

CAFÉ AU LAIT 16 oz

$3.35

CAFÉ AU LAIT 20 oz

$3.70

CAPPUCCINO 12 oz

$3.90

CAPPUCCINO 16 oz

$4.45

CAPPUCCINO 20 oz

$4.95

CARAMEL LATTE 12 oz

$4.60

CARAMEL LATTE 16 oz

$5.10

CARAMEL LATTE 20 oz

$5.60

CHAI CHARGER 12 oz

$4.90

CHAI CHARGER 16 oz

$5.65

CHAI CHARGER 20 oz

$6.05

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$2.50

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$3.00

Flat

Out of stock

KEITH RICHARDS 12 oz

$5.55

KEITH RICHARDS 16 oz

$6.10

KEITH RICHARDS 20 oz

$6.50

LATTE 12 oz

$3.95

LATTE 16 oz

$4.45

LATTE 20 oz

$4.95

MEXICAN MOCHA(spicy) 12 oz

$4.60

MEXICAN MOCHA (Spicy) 16 oz

$5.10

MEXICAN MOCHA (Spicy)20 oz

$5.60

MOCHA 12 oz

$4.50

MOCHA 16 oz

$5.00

MOCHA 20 oz

$5.50

RED EYE ESPRESSO 12 oz

$3.40

RED EYE ESPRESSO 16 oz

$3.80

RED EYE ESPRESSO 20 oz

$4.20

TARO LATTE 12 oz

$4.60

TARO LATTE 16 oz

$5.10

TARO LATTE 20 0z

$5.60

VANILLA LATTE 12 oz

$4.50

VANILLA LATTE 16 oz

$5.00

VANILLA LATTE 20 oz

$5.50

WHITE CHOC MOCHA 12 oz

$4.60

WHITE CHOCO MOCHA 16 oz

$5.10

WHITE CHOCO MOCHA 20 oz

$5.60

Frappes

CARAMEL FRAPPE 16 oz

$5.40

CARAMEL FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.70

LATTE FRAPPE 16 oz

$4.90

LATTE FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.20

MOCHA FRAPPE 16 oz

$5.40

MOCHA FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.70

OTHELLO FRAPPE 16 oz

$5.45

OTHELLO FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.75

VANILLA LATTE FRAPPE 16 oz

$5.40

VANILLA LATTE FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.70

WHITE CHOCO FRAPPE 16 oz

$5.45

WHITE CHOCO FRAPPE 20 oz

$5.75

Smoothies/Milkshakes

MANGO SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$5.30

MANGO SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$5.85

MIXED FRUIT SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$5.30

MIXED FRUIT SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$5.85

PEACH SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$5.30

PEACH SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$5.85

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$5.30

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$5.85

CHOCO MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$5.65

CHOCO MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$6.25

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$5.65

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$6.25

VANILLA MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$5.65

VANILLA MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$6.25

Iced Drinks

CHOCOLATE MILK 16 oz

$3.45

CHOCOLATE MILK 20 oz

$3.65

VANILLA MILK 16 oz

$3.15

VANILLA MILK 20 oz

$3.45

ICED CHAI LATTE 16 oz

$4.65

ICED CHAI LATTE 20 oz

$5.05

ICED TEA 16 oz

$3.40

ICED TEA 20 oz

$3.90

ITALIAN SODA 20 oz

$3.85

MANGO TROPICAL SHAKER 16 oz

$4.10

MANGO TROPICAL SHAKER 20 oz

$4.69

PEACH TROPICAL SHAKER 16 oz

$4.10

PEACH TROPICAL SHAKER 20 oz

$4.69

Hot Drinks

CHAI LATTE 12 oz

$3.90

CHAI LATTE 16 oz

$4.65

CHAI LATTE 20 oz

$5.05

HOT APPLE CIDER 16 oz

$3.45

HOT CHOCO 12 oz

$3.15

HOT CHOCO 16 oz

$3.45

HOT CHOCO 20 oz

$3.65

HOT TEA 16 oz

$3.50

LOOSE LEAVES TEA

$3.75

TARO STEAMER 16 oz

$3.65

TARO STEAMER 20 oz

$3.85

VANILLA STEAMER 12 oz

$3.15

VANILLA STEAMER 16 oz

$3.45

VANILLA STEAMER 20 oz

$3.85

Bottle Drinks

APPLE JUICE MARTINELLIS

$2.05

BOTTLED WATER TG

$1.35

COKE BOTTLE

$2.50Out of stock

DIET COKE

$1.35

ORANGE JUICE

$2.05

PERRIER MINERAL WATER

$2.16

Root beer

$3.00

Coke Can

$1.35

Sprite

$1.35

Empanadas

Bacon Eggs and Cheese

$7.34Out of stock

Black Forest Ham Eggs And Cheese

$7.15Out of stock

Chorizo Eggs and Cheese

$7.34Out of stock

Sausage Eggs and Cheese

$7.15Out of stock

Potatoes Eggs and Cheese

$7.15Out of stock

Chicken Mushroom

$7.99

Chicken Cilantro

$7.99

Spicy Thai

$7.93

Spinach And Cheese

$7.99

Mediterranean Emp

$7.86

Beef

$7.99

Lomo

$7.99

Panzerotto

$7.86

Gyro

$7.86

Granny's Apple Empanada

$4.88Out of stock

Peach and Blueberry

$4.88

Salads/Soups/Sides/Sauces

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.10

Garden Salad

$8.78

Medi Salad

$9.10

Spuds

$5.85

Chimichurri

$0.65

Mango Chutney

$0.65

Rocoto Sauce

$0.65

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.65

Pastries/Sweets

Bear Claws

$4.55Out of stock

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin

$4.55

Chocolate Muffin

$4.55

Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.88Out of stock

Cheese danish

$4.55

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.55Out of stock

Nutty Chocolate Cookies

$3.90Out of stock

Churros

$5.20

Appetizers

Knots

$5.20

Pizza/Calzone

Pizza 12"

$19.50

Pizza 16"

$24.70

Calzone

$19.50

Espresso Bar

COFFEE 12 oz

$3.12

COFFEE 16 oz

$3.64

COFFEE 20 oz

$4.16

Coffee Refill

$0.98

COLD BREW 12 oz

$4.42

COLD BREW 16 oz

$5.01

COLD BREW 20 oz

$5.59

AMERICANO 12 Oz

$3.90

AMERICANO 16oz

$4.10

AMERICANO 20 oz

$5.07

CAFÉ AU LAIT 12 oz

$3.77

CAFÉ AU LAIT 16 oz

$4.35

CAFÉ AU LAIT 20 oz

$4.81

CAPPUCCINO 12 oz

$5.07

CAPPUCCINO 16 oz

$5.79

CAPPUCCINO 20 oz

$6.44

CARAMEL LATTE 12 oz

$5.98

CARAMEL LATTE 16 oz

$6.63

CARAMEL LATTE 20 oz

$7.28

CHAI CHARGER 12 oz

$6.37

CHAI CHARGER 16 oz

$7.35

CHAI CHARGER 20 oz

$7.87

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$3.25

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$3.90

Flat

Out of stock

KEITH RICHARDS 12 oz

$7.22

KEITH RICHARDS 16 oz

$7.93

KEITH RICHARDS 20 oz

$8.45

LATTE 12 oz

$5.14

LATTE 16 oz

$5.79

LATTE 20 oz

$6.44

MEXICAN MOCHA(spicy) 12 oz

$5.98

MEXICAN MOCHA (Spicy) 16 oz

$6.63

MEXICAN MOCHA (Spicy)20 oz

$7.28

MOCHA 12 oz

$5.85

MOCHA 16 oz

$6.50

MOCHA 20 oz

$7.15

RED EYE ESPRESSO 12 oz

$4.42

RED EYE ESPRESSO 16 oz

$4.94

RED EYE ESPRESSO 20 oz

$5.46

TARO LATTE 12 oz

$5.98

TARO LATTE 16 oz

$6.63

TARO LATTE 20 0z

$7.28

VANILLA LATTE 12 oz

$5.85

VANILLA LATTE 16 oz

$6.50

VANILLA LATTE 20 oz

$7.15

WHITE CHOC MOCHA 12 oz

$5.98

WHITE CHOCO MOCHA 16 oz

$6.63

WHITE CHOCO MOCHA 20 oz

$7.28

Frappes

CARAMEL FRAPPE 16 oz

$7.02

CARAMEL FRAPPE 20 oz

$7.41

LATTE FRAPPE 16 oz

$6.37

LATTE FRAPPE 20 oz

$6.76

MOCHA FRAPPE 16 oz

$7.02

MOCHA FRAPPE 20 oz

$7.41

OTHELLO FRAPPE 16 oz

$7.09

OTHELLO FRAPPE 20 oz

$7.48

VANILLA LATTE FRAPPE 16 oz

$7.02

VANILLA LATTE FRAPPE 20 oz

$7.41

WHITE CHOCO FRAPPE 16 oz

$7.09

WHITE CHOCO FRAPPE 20 oz

$7.48

Smoothies/Milkshakes

MANGO SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$6.89

MANGO SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$7.61

MIXED FRUIT SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$6.89

MIXED FRUIT SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$7.61

PEACH SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$6.89

PEACH SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$7.61

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE 16 oz

$6.89

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE 20 oz

$7.61

CHOCO MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$7.35

CHOCO MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$8.13

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$7.35

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$8.13

VANILLA MILKSHAKE 16 oz

$7.35

VANILLA MILKSHAKE 20 oz

$8.13

Iced Drinks

CHOCOLATE MILK 16 oz

$4.48

CHOCOLATE MILK 20 oz

$4.75

VANILLA MILK 16 oz

$4.10

VANILLA MILK 20 oz

$4.48

ICED CHAI LATTE 16 oz

$6.05

ICED CHAI LATTE 20 oz

$6.57

ICED TEA 16 oz

$4.42

ICED TEA 20 oz

$5.07

ITALIAN SODA 20 oz

$5.01

MANGO TROPICAL SHAKER 16 oz

$5.33

MANGO TROPICAL SHAKER 20 oz

$6.10

PEACH TROPICAL SHAKER 16 oz

$5.33

PEACH TROPICAL SHAKER 20 oz

$6.10

Hot Drinks

CHAI LATTE 12 oz

$5.07

CHAI LATTE 16 oz

$6.05

CHAI LATTE 20 oz

$6.57

HOT APPLE CIDER 16 oz

$4.48

HOT CHOCO 12 oz

$4.10

HOT CHOCO 16 oz

$4.48

HOT CHOCO 20 oz

$4.75

HOT TEA 16 oz

$4.55

LOOSE LEAVES TEA

$4.88

TARO STEAMER 16 oz

$4.75

TARO STEAMER 20 oz

$5.01

VANILLA STEAMER 12 oz

$4.10

VANILLA STEAMER 16 oz

$4.48

VANILLA STEAMER 20 oz

$5.01

Bottle Drinks

APPLE JUICE MARTINELLIS

$2.66

BOTTLED WATER TG

$1.76

COKE BOTTLE

$3.25Out of stock

DIET COKE

$1.76

ORANGE JUICE

$2.66

PERRIER MINERAL WATER

$2.81

Root beer

$3.90

Coke Can

$1.76

Sprite

$1.76
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

533 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery
BAE - Campbell image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Manresa Bread - Campbell
orange starNo Reviews
195 E. Campbell Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Living Room Coffee Craft
orange star4.6 • 338
1711 Winchester Blvd. Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Al Castello Ristorante Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
3155 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Curry House Pizza - San Jose (Union Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
2984 Union Ave San Jose, CA 95124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Campbell

Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Orchard City Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 7,474
1875 S Bascom Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Campbell
orange star4.3 • 7,024
139 E Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
orange star4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,351
415 E. Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Campbell
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast