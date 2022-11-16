Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bae’s Burgers

246 North Main Street

Mooresville, NC 28115

Burgers

THE BOSS

$10.00+

Dry-aged beef blend of chuck, short rib and brisket by Gibson Farms, Grilled onions, crispy bacon, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.

THE BAE

$8.00+

Dry-aged beef blend of chuck, short rib and brisket by Gibson Farms, shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.

THE SUNBURN

$10.00+

Dry-aged beef blend of chuck, short rib and brisket by Gibson Farms, crispy bacon, fried egg, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.

THE PRETENDER

$10.00+

100% Plant based Impossible Burger, shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese and bae sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Create Your Own

$7.00+

Plain meat and bun. Add all your toppings.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids grilled cheese

Sides

FRIES

$3.00
GARLIC PARM FRIES

$4.00

parmesan cheese, minced garlic and parsley

CHEESE FRIES

$4.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00
House-made Sauce

House-made dipping sauces, great for fries.

Drinks

Coke products

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

246 North Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

