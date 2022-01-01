Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Bae Bae's Cafe
49 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are the cafe side of Bae Bae's. Please see are selections of coffee, boba, and speciality smoothies, as well as our Bahn Mi sandwiches.
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
