Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Bae Bae's Cafe

49 Reviews

$

945 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Tea
Latte
Vietnamese Coffee

Boba and Specialty Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50

Black Tea from Thailand with hints of Vanilla and Spices

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.50

Earl Grey Black Tea Blend. Classic

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory

Taro

Taro

$5.50

Purple Root Vegetable. Very Similar to Cereal Milk

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.50

Choice of Fruit Infused Iced Green Tea. Add some boba or jelly for a fun refresher!

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Tropical Fruit, Very Refreshing!

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Tropical Fruit, Perfect cooler

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Sparkling Strawberry and Lemonade

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Classic Soda and Grenadine Syrup, with a Cherry

Italian Sodas

$4.50

Choice of flavor with San Pellegrino

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Orange Dream

$5.50Out of stock

Like a creamsicle in liquid form

Cookies and Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Cookies and your choice of milk blended with ice.

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Local Roast Coffee

$3.25

Drip Coffee from La Prima Roasters. Paulie’s Blend combines the full bloom of Dark Roast with a subtly earthy toned wet-hulled coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Single, Double, or Triple

Latte

Latte

$4.50

La Prima Roasters Espresso Bean.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso and Milk Foam

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Espresso Shots with Water

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk

Red Eye

$4.00

Espresso shot with Drip Coffee

Shakerato

Shakerato

$4.50

Espresso, Ice, Sugar. Shaken not Stirred.

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75

House Made Cold Brew, Choice of Cream and Sugar

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with a Shot of Espresso

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Cocoa and choice of steamed milk. Giant Marshmello

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50

Organic Tea Leaves

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.75

Smoothies

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.75

Whole Banana, Mixed Berries, Orange Juice. Choice of Milk. Blended.

Tropical

Tropical

$6.50

Banana, Mango, and Pineapples. Orange Juice and Choice of Milk

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Milk. Add Chocolate for an extra special treat!

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Whole Banana, Strawberries, Orange Juice, Choice of Milk

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with choice of Birch Beer, Ginger Beer or Root Beer

Bottled

Water

Water

$1.50

Aquafina 16.9 oz

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino 250 mL

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Itoen Iced Green Tea

VItacoco Coconut Water

$2.50
Beer (Non Alcoholic Soda)

Beer (Non Alcoholic Soda)

Choose ICB Root Beer, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, or Red Ribbon Birch Beer

Orange Juice

$3.00

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Lemon Soda

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Grab And Go

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!

Bulgogi Beef Bento

$11.00Out of stock

Korean Fried Chicken Bento

$11.00

Noodles

$5.00Out of stock

Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Kim

$2.50

Snacks

Chips

Ramen

Ramen

Selection of instant noodles from around the world

Cookies

Baked Goods and Treats

Butter Crossiant

$2.50

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.75

Freshly Baked Assorted Cookies.

Chocolate Crossiant

$2.75Out of stock

Freshly Baked Butter Croissant with milk chocolate inside

Spinach Ricotta

$3.50

Mini Creme Puff

$1.50

Merch

Coffee Thermos

$18.50

Bae Bae's Beanie

$15.00

Bae Bae's Custom Pin

$7.00

Bae Pen

$1.75

Bae Tank Top

$15.00

Bae Scarf

$12.00

Cafe Du Monde Can

$13.00

La Prima Pound

$18.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are the cafe side of Bae Bae's. Please see are selections of coffee, boba, and speciality smoothies, as well as our Bahn Mi sandwiches.

Location

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Bae Bae's Cafe image
Bae Bae's Cafe image
Bae Bae's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
orange starNo Reviews
245 Seventh Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
300 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Coop DeVille
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Cafe Raymond
orange star4.6 • 1,693
2009 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
40 North at Alphabet City - 40 W North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
40 W North Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3606 5th avenue Oakland, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
orange star4.6 • 1,642
139 7th St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 532
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
SoFresh - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 449
5 PPG Place Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston