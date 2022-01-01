Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baekjeong Korean BBQ Rowland Heights

review star

No reviews yet

18900 E Gale Ave Ste A

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COMBOS

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$136.00

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$136.00

Combo - S - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$72.00

Combo - L - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$122.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Collar

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Collar

$111.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Belly

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Belly

$111.00

Combo - S - Assorted Intestine

$62.00

Combo - L - Assorted Intestine

$102.00

Combo - S - Small Intestine

$66.00

Combo - S - Additional Small Intestine

$26.00

Combo - Add Soybean Paste Stew

$4.00

Combo - Add Kimchi Stew

$4.00

BEEF

Beef - Boneless Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Bone-in Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Beef Belly

$31.00

Beef - Ribeye

$55.00

Beef - Seasoned Short Rib

$48.00

Beef - Sliced Brisket

$36.00

Beef - Outside Skirt

$43.00

Beef - Marinated Galbi

$55.00

Beef - Beef Tongue

$40.00

PORK

Pork - Seared Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Pork Jowl

$36.00

Pork - Spicy Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Marinated Pork Collar

$33.00

OFFAL

Offal - Mountain Tripe

$33.00

Offal - Abomasum

$30.00

Offal - Large Intestine

$30.00

BOWLS

Bowls - Spicy Pork Belly

$18.00

Bowls - Ribeye Bulgogi

$20.00

Bowls - Ribeye Steak

$23.00

Bowls - Glazed Boneless Short Rib

$23.00

APPETIZER

Appetizer - Steamed Egg

$5.00

Appetizer - Lunch Box

$9.00

Appetizer - Fried Dumplings

$13.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Pancake

$15.00

Appetizer - Soybean Paste Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Seafood Tofu Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Spicy Paste Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Hodong Ramen

$9.00

Appetizer - Seafood Ramen

$10.00

Appetizer - Stone Pot Bibimbop

$13.00

Appetizer - Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$11.00

Appetizer - Cheese Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$12.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare Bibimbop

$16.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare

$22.00

Appetizer - Japchae

$17.00

Appetizer - Dried Seaweed

$3.00

Appetizer - Seafood Pancake

$17.00

N/A

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Water

Water

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18900 E Gale Ave Ste A, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Box - 1015 South Nogales Street
orange starNo Reviews
1015 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Junbi - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18558 Gale Ave Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Rowland Heights (Nogales St)
orange starNo Reviews
1709 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Summerfield Tea Bar - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
19208 Colima Rd Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
orange starNo Reviews
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102 City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar- Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18330 Colima Rd Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rowland Heights

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rowland Heights
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston