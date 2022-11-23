Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baekjeong Korean BBQ Temple City

review star

No reviews yet

5700 Rosemead Blvd #100

Temple City, CA 91780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COMBOS

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$136.00

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$136.00

Combo - S - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$72.00

Combo - L - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$122.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Collar

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Collar

$111.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Belly

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Belly

$111.00

Combo - S - Assorted Intestine

$62.00

Combo - L - Assorted Intestine

$102.00

Combo - S - Small Intestine

$66.00

Combo - S - Additional Small Intestine

$26.00

Combo - Add Soybean Paste Stew

$4.00

Combo - Add Kimchi Stew

$4.00

BEEF

Beef - Boneless Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Bone-in Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Beef Belly

$31.00

Beef - Ribeye

$55.00

Beef - Seasoned Short Rib

$48.00

Beef - Sliced Brisket

$36.00

Beef - Outside Skirt

$43.00

Beef - Marinated Galbi

$55.00

Beef - Beef Tongue

$40.00

PORK

Pork - Seared Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Pork Jowl

$36.00

Pork - Spicy Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Marinated Pork Collar

$33.00

OFFAL

Offal - Mountain Tripe

$33.00

Offal - Abomasum

$30.00

Offal - Large Intestine

$30.00

BOWLS

Bowls - Spicy Pork Belly

$18.00

Bowls - Ribeye Bulgogi

$20.00

Bowls - Ribeye Steak

$23.00

Bowls - Glazed Boneless Short Rib

$23.00

APPETIZER

Appetizer - Steamed Egg

$5.00

Appetizer - Lunch Box

$9.00

Appetizer - Fried Dumplings

$13.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Pancake

$15.00

Appetizer - Soybean Paste Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Seafood Tofu Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Spicy Paste Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Hodong Ramen

$9.00

Appetizer - Seafood Ramen

$10.00

Appetizer - Stone Pot Bibimbop

$13.00

Appetizer - Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$11.00

Appetizer - Cheese Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$12.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare Bibimbop

$16.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare

$22.00

Appetizer - Japchae

$17.00

Appetizer - Dried Seaweed

$3.00

Appetizer - Seafood Pancake

$17.00

N/A

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Water

Water

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We Meat Again!

Location

5700 Rosemead Blvd #100, Temple City, CA 91780

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunmerry Bakery- Temple City
orange star4.5 • 536
5728 Rosemead Blvd Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
orange starNo Reviews
5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100 Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Tea Station - 5700 ROSEMEAD BLVD, SUITE 102
orange starNo Reviews
5700 ROSEMEAD BLVD, SUITE 102 TEMPLE CITY, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Ducks Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1381 East Las Tunas Dr Suite 1&2 San Gabriel, CA 91775
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki -Temple City
orange starNo Reviews
5813 Rosemead Blvd. Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Ajisen Ramen - Temple City
orange star4.1 • 2,078
9202 Las Tunas Dr Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Temple City

Ajisen Ramen - Temple City
orange star4.1 • 2,078
9202 Las Tunas Dr Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Kitchen - Temple City
orange star4.5 • 1,376
9225 Las Tunas Drive Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery- Temple City
orange star4.5 • 536
5728 Rosemead Blvd Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Temple City
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston