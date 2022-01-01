Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baekjeong Korean BBQ Torrance

review star

No reviews yet

1725 West Carson Street

Torrance, CA 90501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COMBOS

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Short Rib

$136.00

Combo - S - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$80.00

Combo - L - Beef - Beef Ribeye

$136.00

Combo - S - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$72.00

Combo - L - Hodong's Favorite Combo

$122.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Collar

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Collar

$111.00

Combo - S - Pork - Pork Belly

$66.00

Combo - L - Pork - Pork Belly

$111.00

Combo - S - Assorted Intestine

$62.00

Combo - L - Assorted Intestine

$102.00

Combo - S - Small Intestine

$66.00

Combo - S - Additional Small Intestine

$26.00

Combo - Add Soybean Paste Stew

$4.00

Combo - Add Kimchi Stew

$4.00

BEEF

Beef - Boneless Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Bone-in Short Rib

$55.00

Beef - Beef Belly

$31.00

Beef - Ribeye

$55.00

Beef - Seasoned Short Rib

$48.00

Beef - Sliced Brisket

$36.00

Beef - Outside Skirt

$43.00

Beef - Marinated Galbi

$55.00

Beef - Beef Tongue

$40.00

PORK

Pork - Seared Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Pork Jowl

$36.00

Pork - Spicy Pork Belly

$36.00

Pork - Marinated Pork Collar

$33.00

OFFAL

Offal - Mountain Tripe

$33.00

Offal - Abomasum

$30.00

Offal - Large Intestine

$30.00

BOWLS

Bowls - Spicy Pork Belly

$18.00

Bowls - Ribeye Bulgogi

$20.00

Bowls - Ribeye Steak

$23.00

Bowls - Glazed Boneless Short Rib

$23.00

APPETIZER

Appetizer - Steamed Egg

$5.00

Appetizer - Lunch Box

$9.00

Appetizer - Fried Dumplings

$13.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Pancake

$15.00

Appetizer - Soybean Paste Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Seafood Tofu Stew

$12.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Stew

$11.00

Appetizer - Spicy Paste Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Kimchi Cold Noodle

$11.00

Appetizer - Hodong Ramen

$9.00

Appetizer - Seafood Ramen

$10.00

Appetizer - Stone Pot Bibimbop

$13.00

Appetizer - Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$11.00

Appetizer - Cheese Mountain Tripe Fried Rice

$12.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare Bibimbop

$16.00

Appetizer - Beef Tartare

$22.00

Appetizer - Japchae

$17.00

Appetizer - Dried Seaweed

$3.00

Appetizer - Seafood Pancake

$17.00

N/A

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Water

Water

Club Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We Meat Again!

Location

1725 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
0011 - Torrance
orange starNo Reviews
1735 W. Carson St., Ste. A Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Downtown Torrance
orange star4.7 • 1
1341 El Prado Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Local Kitchen - 1321 Sartori Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1321 Sartori Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Restoration Kitchen & Wine - Torrance
orange star4.6 • 653
1437 Marcelina Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston