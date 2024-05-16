Baerrito
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mission style burritos in the heart of Grand Rapids!
Location
648 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gallery
