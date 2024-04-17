Bae's Chicken Bae's-Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
225 SW Ash St, Portland, OR 97204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Carreta Pura Vida - - Pine Street Market
No Reviews
126 Southwest 2nd Avenue #10 Portland, OR 97204
View restaurant