Batesy's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

6820F Rockaway Beach Blvd

Arverne, NY 11692

Popular Items

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork shoulder, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce

1/2 LB Brisket

$16.00

sliced smoked brisket, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce, lean and/or fatty cut

Side Fries

$5.00

hand cut and seasoned

Food

Today's Specials

"Flintstone" Style Beef Short Rib

$35.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips

$8.00+

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Strips, Honey Mustard, or Korean Style BBQ (sauce comes on the side)

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer Battered catfish, served with lettuce, pickes, and tartar sauce on a martin's potato roll

Cheese Fries

$9.75

smoked gouda-fontina cheese sauce, house ranch, chives, bacon

Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered fried shrimp served with lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy slaw, fried egg on top, bacon, and herb aioli on a martin's potato roll

Crispy Stuffed Mac Balls

$11.00Out of stock

Shredded st.louis ribs, mac & cheese, panko crust, side of jalapeno sour cream

Tuscan Kale Salad

$11.00

cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Housemade pastrami served with cole slaw, house sauce, and swiss on rye bread

Apps

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips

$8.00+

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Strips, Honey Mustard, or Korean Style BBQ (sauce comes on the side)

Chopped Romaine Salad

$12.00

tomatoes, red onion, bacon, cumcumbers, maytag blue cheese dressing

Deviled eggs

$6.00

4 Halves served with Bacon and Jalapeno

Jumbo Wings (12pc)

$19.00

Seasoned, fried and tossed in sauce of choice

Jumbo Wings (6pc)

$11.00

Seasoned, fried and tossed in sauce of choice

Shrimp Skewer

$11.00

Shrimp Skewer served on bed of sauteed greens and herb aioli on side

Tuscan Kale

$11.00

tuscan kale, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted croutons, caesar dressing, parm cheese

Smoked Meats

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Baked BBQ Chicken on bone with our house made honey bourbon sauce

1/2 LB Brisket

$16.00

sliced smoked brisket, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce, lean and/or fatty cut

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork shoulder, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$15.00

St. Louis style, slow smoked and brushed with our house made honey bourbon sauce

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$6.00

Baked BBQ Chicken on bone with our house made honey bourbon sauce

5oz Brisket

$9.75

sliced smoked brisket, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce, lean and/or fatty cut

5oz Pulled Pork

$8.00

Smoked pulled pork shoulder, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce

Batesy's Beach Box

$41.00

1/4 Baked Chicken, 1/4 LB Sliced Brisket, 1/4LB Pulled Pork, 3 St. Louis Ribs, 1 Kielbasa Sausage, and choice of 3 sides

Full LB Brisket

$26.00

sliced smoked brisket, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce, lean and/or fatty cut

Full LB Pork

$24.00

smoked pulled pork shoulder, served with our house made honey bourbon sauce

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

St. Louis style, slow smoked and brushed with our house made honey bourbon sauce

Sausage 1 Piece

$5.00

Locally farmed kielbasa grillowa sauasage

Sausage 2 Piece

$9.50

Locally farmed kielbasa grillowa sauasage

Whole Chicken

$19.00

Baked BBQ Chicken on bone with our house made honey bourbon sauce

Sides

Buttered Corn

$4.00

corn on the cob, buttered, seasoned

Corn Bread

$4.00

baked in hosue, lightly toasted with butter

Creamy Slaw

$4.00

cabbage and carrot slaw with classic creamy dressing

Honey Brisket Baked Beans

$5.00

Black beans cooked with briskey and spices

House Pickles

$4.00

thinly sliuced pickles, brined with dill, onion and jalapenos

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi Pasta with house made three cheese sauce

Nonna's Red Potato Salad

$4.00

Red Potato salad with herbs and a house made mayo

Sauteed Greens

$6.00

broccoli-rabe, sauteed in oil with roasted garlic

Side Fries

$5.00

hand cut and seasoned

Sandwiches

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.00

Beer battered chicken breast served with bang bang sauce, creamy slaw, and maytag blue cheese on a martin's potato roll

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

sliced smoked briskey served with creamy slaw and house cured pickles on a martin's potato roll

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer Battered catfish, served with lettuce, pickes, and tartar sauce on a martin's potato roll

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Beer battered chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion and house sauce on a martin's potato roll

Double Burger

$12.00

Two 5oz patties served with house burger sauce on a martin's potato roll (topppings not inluded)

Impossible Burger

$12.00

4oz impossible burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a martin's potato roll (house sauce contains mayo, roll contains milk flour)

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork shoulder, served with our onion jam and creamy slaw on a martin's potato roll

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Kielbasa sausage served with onion jam, diablo beer mustard, and house cured pickles served on a martin's potato roll

Single Flat Top Burger

$8.00

5oz patties served with house burger sauce on a martin's potato roll

Desserts

Brownie A la Mode

$9.00

warm brownie, served with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

key lime pie made with fresh key limes, and fresh whipped cream on tops

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Sauce, fresh whipped cream

Extras

Napkins

1 set utensils

2 sets utensils

3 sets utensils

4 sets utensils

5 sets utensils

6 sets utensils

7 sets utensils

8 sets utensils

Add To Previous Ticket

Martin's Bun

$1.00

Side Sauce

Honey Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Cayenne Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Herb Aioli

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.25
Ketchup

$0.25

Mayo

$0.50

Diablo Beer Mustard

$0.75

Onion Jam

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Drinks

Beers and Wine

Crowler Hudson Valley

$14.00

Crowler Finback High-Low

$14.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Two Robbers, Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Finback, Latte Can

$8.00

25.3 Crowler Sixpoint Crisp

$10.00

Crowler Ommegang Witte

$8.00

25.3 oz Crowler Narragansett

$7.00

25.3 oz Crowler Narragansett

$7.00

Austin Eastciders

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bitburger N/A

$5.00

Barrier Brewing Ambergris

$8.50

Barrier Brewing Co · Ambergris 16 oz can · oceanside · 8.5% Filled to the brim with boatloads of Nelson, Rakau, and Mosaic.... Juicy candied dankness !!!

Hudson Valley Mirrorshield

$9.00

Hudson Valley Brewing · Mirrorshield 16 oz can · Beacon · 7% Sour IPA w/ raw wheat, malted oat, milk sugar, lychee, chamomile, and lavender

Finback Rolling In Clouds

$8.00

Hazy, medium bodied, smooth drinking IPA 7.1% abv

Crowler Cigar City Maduro

$10.00

Pitcher Cigar City Maduro

$18.00

Cigar City Maduro

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Can of Soda

$2.00

House Made Sweet Tea

$3.00

House Made unsweetened Tea

$3.00

House made Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cocktails to Go

Batesy's Blue TO GO

$12.00

Henny Colada TO GO

$12.00

Twice the Vice TO GO

$12.00

16 oz Jar Manhattan

$26.00

16 oz Jar Old Fashioned

$26.00

16 oz Jar Margarita

$22.00

16 oz Jar The Southerner

$22.00

16 oz Jar Oaxaca Flocka Flame

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6820F Rockaway Beach Blvd, Arverne, NY 11692

Directions

