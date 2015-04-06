Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagel Barn Cafe 4275 County Line Road #3
49 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
For each member of your family or work-family, Bagel Barn Cafe is the destination for breakfast & lunch. Hard work and family tradition are central to our farmhouse-inspired philosophy, and can be found at the heart of our declines, one-of-a-kind bagels.
4275 County Line Road Suite 3, Chalfont, PA 18914
