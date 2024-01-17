Bagel Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Specialty coffee, bagel, and spreads in Campbell, CA. Not your average bagel shop!
Location
519 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Naschmarkt Restaurant - 384 east campbell ave
No Reviews
384 East Campbell Ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant
Wild Rose Eatery & Bar - 200 East Campbell Avenue
No Reviews
200 East Campbell Avenue Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Campbell
Uncle John's Pancake House - Winchester
4.5 • 4,621
2125 South Winchester Blvd Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurant