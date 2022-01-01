Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
103 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
Popular Items
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg
Omelets
Side
Bagels
French toast/Pancakes
Make It A Meal
Sandwiches & Subs
Italian Hoagie
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone
American Hoagie
Cooked Salami, Bologna, American Cheese
Big Barn
3 Meats & Cheeses
Ham
Turkey
Roast Beef
Corned Beef
Pastrami
Salami
Liverwurst/Onion
Pepperoni
Bologna
B.L.T.
Egg Salad
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Veggie Sub
Cheese Sub/Sandwich
Hot Capicola
Specialty Hoagie & Sandwiches
Old World Italian Hoagie
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
Grilled Reuben
Seved With Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Or Turkey Saurkraut 1000 Island Dressing And Grilled On Thick Sliced Rye Bread
Crispy Cuban
Cuban Pork Ham Swiss, Mustard & Pickles Hot Pressed Until Cripsy
The Park Avenue
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss 100 Island Topped With Homemade Cole Slaw Served On Thick Sliced Rye Bread
The Grandy
Half Pound Of Shaved Ham & Swiss Cheese On Kaiser Roll
French Dip
Warmed Rare Roast Beef & Malted Cheese, Served With Aus Jus & Homemade Cole Slaw, Extra Rb For A Dollar!
Meatball Sub
Turkey Special
Turkey Bacon And Avo
For the Kids
Hot Hoagie & Sandwiches
Chicken Cheese Steak
Cheese Steak
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Chicken Caesar
Frank'S Chicken Italiano
Chicken Cutlet, Spinach, Garlic And A Long Hot (Pepper)
Philly Cheese Steak
Topped With Red & Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, And Fried Onions
Burgers
Scoops to go
Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Coleslaw
Traditional Chix Salad
Grape & Walnut Chix Salad
Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox
4Lbs. Potato Salad
4Lbs Pasta Salad
1/2lb Egg Salad
1/2lb Tuna Salad
1/2lb Potato Salad
1/2lb Pasta Salad
1/2lb Coleslaw
1/2lb Traditional Chix Salad
1/2lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad
1/2lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox
1lb Egg Salad
1lb Tuna Salad
1lb Potato Salad
1lb Pasta Salad
1lb Coleslaw
1lb Traditional Chix Salad
1lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad
1lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox
Salads
Assorted Salad Plate
Scoop Of Tuna Or Chicken Salad, Homemade Pasta Or Potato Salad, Tomato, Balck Olives On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
Garden Salad
Crisp Iceberg/Romaine Blend With Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Celery, Olives, Onions & Croutons
Caesar
Romaine, Baconcroutons & Parmesan Cheese
Chef'S Salad
Ham, Turkey, Roast Bef, Cheddar, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
Cobb Salad
Chopped Turkey Breast, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
Traditional Greek
Romaine, Feta, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Tomato, Greek Olives & Red Onions, Served With Greek Dressing, And You Can Even Add Ham For A Buck!
House Greek
Iceberg, Tomato, Feta, Ham, Banana Peppers, & Greek Olives
Spinach Salad
Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard Boikled Eggs, Red & Green Pepper On A Bed Of Spinach
Spinach & Fruit Salad
In-Season Fruit, Feta, & Walnuts Over A Bed Of Spinach
Small Garden Salad
Small Ceasar Salad
Small Cobb Salad
Small Traditional Greek
Small House Greek Salad
Small Spinach Salad
Small Spinach and Fruit Salad
Small Chef Salad
12" Italian Subs
Chips
Make It A Meal
Catering
Small Bagel Tray
12 Assorted Bagels, 1/2 Lb Plain Cream Cheese, 1/2 Lb Pecialty Cream Cheese, 1/4 Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies
Large Bagel Tray
24 Assorted Bagels 1Lb Plain Cream Cheese 1Lb Specialty Cream Cheese 1/ Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies
Large Sandwich Tray
Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls
Small Sandwich Tray
Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls
Small Fruit Tray
Seasonal Fruit & Melons
Large Fruit Tray
Seasonal Fruit & Melons
Small Cookie Tray
25 Cookies
Large Cookie Tray
40 Cookies
Boxed Coffee
Beverages
101 North Singles
Aquafina
Arizona Cans
Arizona Plastic
Babe Wine 4 Pack
Babe Wine Singles
Bang
Barq's Root Beet
Beringer Wine
Big Monster
Big Wave (6 pack)
Big Wave Singles
Body Armour
Bud Light (12 pack)
Bud Light (6 pack)
Bud Light Seltzer (12 pack)
Bud Light Seltzer (6 pack)
Bud Light Singles
Budweiser (12 pack)
Budweiser (6 pack)
Budweiser Singles
Busch Light (12 pack)
Busch Light (4 pack)
Busch Singles
C4
C4 (2)
Cacti 9 pack
Cave & Cove Wine
celsius
Coke Glass Bottles
Coke Singles
Copa Wine Singles
Crush Soda
Cupcake Wine Singles
Cutwater Vodka Soda (4 pack)
Cutwater Vodka Soda Singles
Sm. Dasani
Large DaSani Water
Dole Juices
Dunkin Iced Coffee
Elysian 6 Pack
Fanta
Fanta Glass Bottles
Florida Natural Juice
Franzia Wine Box
Franzia Wine Singles
GatorAde
G-Fuel
GingerAle
Golden Peak Iced Tea
Golden Road Mango Cart
Golden Road Mango Cart Singles
Goose Island IPA
Hanks Beverages
I am not trash water
Island Sletzer
Jai Alai (6 pack)
Jai Alai Singles
Jarrito's
Joe's Beverages
Kombucha
Land Shark (12 pack)
Land Shark (6 pack)
Land Shark Singles
Large Brewed Ice Tea
Life Water
Michelob (12 pack)
Michelob (6 pack)
Michelob Seltzer (12 pack)
Minute Maid
Minute Maid Juices
Monster
Mountain Dew
mtn dew energy can
Dr. Pepper
Muscle Milk (25g of Protein)
Muscle Milk (40g of Protein)
Naked Beverages
Natalie Beverages
Natural Ice 4 Pack
Nestle Water
New Belgium 6 Pack
New Belgium Singles
Organic Kambucha
Peace Tea
Pepsi
Ponce Inlet Lite 6 Pack
Power Ade
Pure Leaf Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull
Red Bull (2)
Regular Brewed Ice Tea
Rum Mint Mojitto (4 pack)
Seagram's (4 pack)
Seagram's Singles
Sm Gatorade
Smart Water
Smart Water Lg
Space Dud
Sprite
Sprite Glass Bottles
Starbucks Energy
Stell Artoris Single
Stella Artois (6 pack)
Tropicana Juices
Tummie Yummies
Vitamin Water
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Woodchuck Hard Cider
Yoohoo
Yup Milk
Zen Water 16.9oz
Zen Water 33oz
Bubly
Fairlife Milk
Mug Rootbeer
Brisk Tea
Del's Tangerine Orange
Del's Lemonade
Del's Pink Lemonade
Sm Bubly
Coffee
Small Americano
Large Americano
Small Hot Latte With Flavor
Large Hot Latte With Flavor
Cafe Au Lait (One Size)
Small Hot Latte
Large Hot Latte
Small Capuccino
Large Cappuccino
Bubble Tea
Small Drip Coffee
Large Drip Coffee
Hot Macchiato (3 Shots With Milk)
Small Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Small Matcha Latte
Large Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha
Box Of Joe
Small Breve
Large Breve
Cafe Con Leche
Single Espresso Shot
Double Espresso Shot
Triple Espresso Shot
Quad Espresso Shot
Boba Tea
Iced Drinks
Desserts
Brownies
Carrot Cake Slice
Chocolate Cake Slice
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice
Cinnamon Buns
COKKIES TWO FOR FIVE
COOKIES
Florentine Lace
Italian Cookie Tray
Key Lime Slice
Loaf per Slice
Pattels
Pizzelle
Ricotta Cheese Cake Slice
Tiramisu
Brownies
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Pizzelle
Italian Cookie Tray
Almond Cherry Cookies
Cupcake
Muffin
Prepared Meals
Jambalaya
Sheppard Pie
Fresh Macaroni Salad
Pickles Whole
Pickles Cut
Chicken Parm Dinner
Chicken Florentine
Stuffed Shells
Regular Chicken Pot Pie
Sausage and Peppers Dinner
Tomato Salad
Eggplant
Manicotti Dinner
Turkey Dinner
stuffed peppers
Eggplant
Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner
Chicken Cordon Blue
Stuffed Cabbage
Small Chicken Pot Pie
Chips
Lasagna Roll
Chicken Pot Pie
Steak Dinner
Potato Salad
Tomato salad
Crab Cake Special
Bowl of Soup
Coleslaw
Beef Tip Dinner
Cup of Soup
Pepper Poppers
Meatloaf Dinner
Mixed Fruit Cuo
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family owned and operated full service bagel shop, cafe and deli. Offering breakfast lunch and prepared meals for dinner. Come in and enjoy! Catering also available on and off premises.
103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32132