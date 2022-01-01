Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli

103 North Ridgewood Avenue

Edgewater, FL 32132

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey
Italian Hoagie

Breakfast Platters

2 Egg, Potato, Bagel Platters

$7.50

2 Egg, Potato, Meat, Bagel platters

$7.75

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Bagel Barn Pancake Platter

$8.99

Bagel Barn French Toast Platter

$8.75

Bagel Barn Egg White Wrap With Spinach & Feta Cheese

$8.95

PanCakes

$5.95

French Toast

$5.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Avocado Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

12" Italian Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Bagel Barn Breakfast Wrap

$7.95

Bagel Barn Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.95

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

$2.00

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Choice Of American, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar

Western Omelet

$8.99

Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese

Avacado

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Pork roll

$2.00

Scrapple

$2.00

Turkey

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Roast beef

$2.00

Corned Beef

$2.00

Pastrami

$2.00

Salami

$2.00

Pepperoni

$2.00

Bologna

$2.00

Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$7.99

Barnyard Box

$21.99

Dozen Bagels

$13.99
Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

$11.95

Everything bagel topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, capers and red onions

Single Bagel

$2.25

Cream Cheese 1\2 Lb

$4.99

French toast/Pancakes

French toast

$4.50

Pancakes

$4.50

Hashbrowns

$1.00

Home Fries

$1.00

French Fries

$1.00

Onion Rings

$1.00

Sandwiches & Subs

Italian Hoagie

$9.95

Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone

American Hoagie

$8.95

Cooked Salami, Bologna, American Cheese

Big Barn

$9.95

3 Meats & Cheeses

Ham

$7.95

Turkey

$8.95

Roast Beef

$9.25

Corned Beef

$9.25

Pastrami

$9.25

Salami

$8.95

Liverwurst/Onion

$7.25

Pepperoni

$8.95

Bologna

$6.95

B.L.T.

$8.95

Egg Salad

$6.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Veggie Sub

$8.95

Cheese Sub/Sandwich

$6.95

Hot Capicola

$9.95

Specialty Hoagie & Sandwiches

Old World Italian Hoagie

$7.95

12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper

Grilled Reuben

$10.25

Seved With Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Or Turkey Saurkraut 1000 Island Dressing And Grilled On Thick Sliced Rye Bread

Crispy Cuban

$9.95

Cuban Pork Ham Swiss, Mustard & Pickles Hot Pressed Until Cripsy

The Park Avenue

$12.95

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss 100 Island Topped With Homemade Cole Slaw Served On Thick Sliced Rye Bread

The Grandy

$9.95

Half Pound Of Shaved Ham & Swiss Cheese On Kaiser Roll

French Dip

$10.25

Warmed Rare Roast Beef & Malted Cheese, Served With Aus Jus & Homemade Cole Slaw, Extra Rb For A Dollar!

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Turkey Special

$9.95

Turkey Bacon And Avo

Finger Food

Onion Rings

$4.95

French Fries

$4.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

For the Kids

Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$4.95

Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.25

P B & J Sandwich

$4.25

Hot Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Hot Hoagie & Sandwiches

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95+

Cheese Steak

$11.95+

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$11.95+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95+

Chicken Chicken Caesar

$11.95+

Frank'S Chicken Italiano

$11.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Spinach, Garlic And A Long Hot (Pepper)

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95+

Topped With Red & Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, And Fried Onions

Burgers

The Traditional

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onion

Bagel Burger

$8.99

fried egg, bacon, american

Piggy Back Burger

$9.99

pork roll, jalapeño, pepper jack

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, extra meat for .75 cents

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.99

Reuben Burger

$10.95

Scoops to go

Egg Salad

$1.75

Tuna Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$1.75

Pasta Salad

$1.40

Coleslaw

$1.45

Traditional Chix Salad

$2.75

Grape & Walnut Chix Salad

$2.99

Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox

$3.99

4Lbs. Potato Salad

$21.95

4Lbs Pasta Salad

$39.99

1/2lb Egg Salad

$2.99

1/2lb Tuna Salad

$5.25

1/2lb Potato Salad

$2.99

1/2lb Pasta Salad

$2.75

1/2lb Coleslaw

$2.99

1/2lb Traditional Chix Salad

$5.25

1/2lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad

$5.99

1/2lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox

$9.99

1lb Egg Salad

$5.25

1lb Tuna Salad

$9.99

1lb Potato Salad

$5.25

1lb Pasta Salad

$9.85

1lb Coleslaw

$9.99

1lb Traditional Chix Salad

$9.99

1lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad

$10.95

1lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox

$21.95

Salads

Assorted Salad Plate

$9.99

Scoop Of Tuna Or Chicken Salad, Homemade Pasta Or Potato Salad, Tomato, Balck Olives On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce

Garden Salad

$7.99

Crisp Iceberg/Romaine Blend With Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Celery, Olives, Onions & Croutons

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, Baconcroutons & Parmesan Cheese

Chef'S Salad

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Roast Bef, Cheddar, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Chopped Turkey Breast, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce

Traditional Greek

$9.99

Romaine, Feta, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Tomato, Greek Olives & Red Onions, Served With Greek Dressing, And You Can Even Add Ham For A Buck!

House Greek

$9.99

Iceberg, Tomato, Feta, Ham, Banana Peppers, & Greek Olives

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard Boikled Eggs, Red & Green Pepper On A Bed Of Spinach

Spinach & Fruit Salad

$9.99

In-Season Fruit, Feta, & Walnuts Over A Bed Of Spinach

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Small Ceasar Salad

$5.99

Small Cobb Salad

$5.99

Small Traditional Greek

$5.99

Small House Greek Salad

$5.99

Small Spinach Salad

$5.99

Small Spinach and Fruit Salad

$5.99

Small Chef Salad

$5.99

Fries

$1.00

Onion Rings

$1.00

Home Fries

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$1.00

Catering

Small Bagel Tray

$29.99

12 Assorted Bagels, 1/2 Lb Plain Cream Cheese, 1/2 Lb Pecialty Cream Cheese, 1/4 Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies

Large Bagel Tray

$49.99

24 Assorted Bagels 1Lb Plain Cream Cheese 1Lb Specialty Cream Cheese 1/ Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies

Large Sandwich Tray

$69.95

Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls

Small Sandwich Tray

$59.95

Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls

Small Fruit Tray

$29.99

Seasonal Fruit & Melons

Large Fruit Tray

$49.99

Seasonal Fruit & Melons

Small Cookie Tray

$39.99

25 Cookies

Large Cookie Tray

$49.99

40 Cookies

Boxed Coffee

$19.99

Beverages

101 North Singles

$4.59

Aquafina

$1.10

Arizona Cans

$2.99

Arizona Plastic

$2.99

Babe Wine 4 Pack

$13.99

Babe Wine Singles

$4.99

Bang

$2.99

Barq's Root Beet

$2.99

Beringer Wine

$5.49

Big Monster

$3.29

Big Wave (6 pack)

$9.99

Big Wave Singles

$3.25

Body Armour

$2.25

Bud Light (12 pack)

$13.99

Bud Light (6 pack)

$8.99

Bud Light Seltzer (12 pack)

$16.99

Bud Light Seltzer (6 pack)

$8.99

Bud Light Singles

$2.25

Budweiser (12 pack)

$13.99

Budweiser (6 pack)

$8.99

Budweiser Singles

$2.25

Busch Light (12 pack)

$10.49

Busch Light (4 pack)

$5.49

Busch Singles

$1.69

C4

$2.89

C4 (2)

$5.00

Cacti 9 pack

$17.99

Cave & Cove Wine

$3.99

celsius

$2.99

Coke Glass Bottles

$1.99

Coke Singles

$1.99

Copa Wine Singles

$3.49

Crush Soda

$1.99

Cupcake Wine Singles

$5.49

Cutwater Vodka Soda (4 pack)

$9.49

Cutwater Vodka Soda Singles

$2.99

Sm. Dasani

$1.69

Large DaSani Water

$1.99

Dole Juices

$1.99

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$2.59

Elysian 6 Pack

$11.99

Fanta

$1.99

Fanta Glass Bottles

$1.99

Florida Natural Juice

$1.89

Franzia Wine Box

$8.99

Franzia Wine Singles

$4.49

GatorAde

$2.89

G-Fuel

$2.89

GingerAle

$1.99

Golden Peak Iced Tea

$2.89

Golden Road Mango Cart

$10.99

Golden Road Mango Cart Singles

$3.25

Goose Island IPA

$10.99

Hanks Beverages

$2.99

I am not trash water

$1.99

Island Sletzer

$17.99

Jai Alai (6 pack)

$10.99

Jai Alai Singles

$3.25

Jarrito's

$2.89

Joe's Beverages

$2.99

Kombucha

$2.99

Land Shark (12 pack)

$14.49

Land Shark (6 pack)

$9.49

Land Shark Singles

$2.25

Large Brewed Ice Tea

$1.50

Life Water

$0.99

Michelob (12 pack)

$15.99

Michelob (6 pack)

$9.49

Michelob Seltzer (12 pack)

$17.99

Minute Maid

$1.99

Minute Maid Juices

$1.99

Monster

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$1.99

mtn dew energy can

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Muscle Milk (25g of Protein)

$2.99

Muscle Milk (40g of Protein)

$3.99

Naked Beverages

$3.99

Natalie Beverages

$3.49

Natural Ice 4 Pack

$6.49

Nestle Water

$1.25

New Belgium 6 Pack

$10.99

New Belgium Singles

$3.25

Organic Kambucha

$2.99

Peace Tea

$1.59

Pepsi

$1.99

Ponce Inlet Lite 6 Pack

$10.99

Power Ade

$1.89

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.79

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull (2)

$5.00

Regular Brewed Ice Tea

$1.25

Rum Mint Mojitto (4 pack)

$9.49

Seagram's (4 pack)

$5.99

Seagram's Singles

$1.69

Sm Gatorade

$1.59

Smart Water

$1.99

Smart Water Lg

$2.49

Space Dud

$11.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sprite Glass Bottles

$1.89

Starbucks Energy

$2.89

Stell Artoris Single

$2.25

Stella Artois (6 pack)

$9.99

Tropicana Juices

$2.49

Tummie Yummies

$0.99

Vitamin Water

$2.79

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$10.99

Woodchuck Hard Cider

$7.89

Yoohoo

$2.79

Yup Milk

$1.99

Zen Water 16.9oz

$1.89

Zen Water 33oz

$2.39

Bubly

$1.79

Fairlife Milk

$1.99

Mug Rootbeer

$1.99

Brisk Tea

$1.99

Del's Tangerine Orange

$2.99

Del's Lemonade

$2.99

Del's Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sm Bubly

$0.99

Coffee

Small Americano

$2.25

Large Americano

$2.75

Small Hot Latte With Flavor

$3.75

Large Hot Latte With Flavor

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait (One Size)

$3.25

Small Hot Latte

$3.00

Large Hot Latte

$3.75

Small Capuccino

$3.00

Large Cappuccino

$3.75

Bubble Tea

$3.75

Small Drip Coffee

$2.25

Large Drip Coffee

$2.75

Hot Macchiato (3 Shots With Milk)

$4.25

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Small Matcha Latte

$2.75

Large Matcha Latte

$3.25

Iced Matcha

$3.25

Box Of Joe

$19.99

Small Breve

$3.00

Large Breve

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00

Single Espresso Shot

$1.75

Double Espresso Shot

$2.50

Triple Espresso Shot

$4.25

Quad Espresso Shot

$5.00

Boba Tea

$3.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Cold Brew

$2.75Out of stock

Frappe

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Latte

$3.75

Iced Latte w/Flavor

$4.50

Iced Coffee, W/Flavor

$3.25

Desserts

Brownies

$1.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$7.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice

$3.99

Cinnamon Buns

$3.99

COKKIES TWO FOR FIVE

$5.00

COOKIES

$2.99

Florentine Lace

$7.99

Italian Cookie Tray

$8.99

Key Lime Slice

$3.99

Loaf per Slice

$1.99

Pattels

$4.99

Pizzelle

$4.99

Ricotta Cheese Cake Slice

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Brownies

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$7.99

Pizzelle

$4.99

Italian Cookie Tray

$8.99

Almond Cherry Cookies

$5.99

Cupcake

$3.99

Muffin

$3.99

Prepared Meals

Jambalaya

$9.95

Sheppard Pie

$9.95

Fresh Macaroni Salad

$3.90

Pickles Whole

$1.50

Pickles Cut

$1.50

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.95

Chicken Florentine

$13.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Regular Chicken Pot Pie

$9.95

Sausage and Peppers Dinner

$9.95

Tomato Salad

$3.99

Eggplant

$9.95

Manicotti Dinner

$9.95

Turkey Dinner

$9.95

stuffed peppers

$3.99

Eggplant

$9.99

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$8.95

Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.95

Stuffed Cabbage

$9.95

Small Chicken Pot Pie

$4.95

Chips

$1.69

Lasagna Roll

$11.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.95

Steak Dinner

$12.95

Potato Salad

$2.75

Tomato salad

$3.99

Crab Cake Special

$14.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Coleslaw

$1.75

Beef Tip Dinner

$10.95

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Pepper Poppers

$3.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$10.95

Mixed Fruit Cuo

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated full service bagel shop, cafe and deli. Offering breakfast lunch and prepared meals for dinner. Come in and enjoy! Catering also available on and off premises.

Location

103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32132

Directions

