Bagel Basket Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bagel Basket Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

105 NJ-71

Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bagels

BAKERS DOZEN

$14.40

LOOSE BAGELS

$1.20

W/CREAM CHEESE

$2.25

W/BUTTER

$1.85

W/ LOX & CREAM CHEESE

$6.75

W/ PEANUT BUTTER

$2.25

W/ PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$2.75

W/ BUTTER & JELLY

$2.50

Fresh Baked

Muffin

$2.50

Buttered Muffin

$2.50

Cream Cheese On Muffin

$3.00

Brownies

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.50

Crumb Cake

$2.50

Cinnamon Buns

$2.50

Danish

$2.50

Scone

$2.50

Hot Breakfast

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.50

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$3.50

(NO MEAT)

EGG

$3.50

EGG & CHEESE

$4.35
MEAT EGG CHEESE

MEAT EGG CHEESE

$5.50

MEAT ONLY

$4.50

MEAT CHEESE

$5.00

MEAT EGG

$4.50

BLT

$6.00

Turkey BLT

$7.00

Pancakes

$5.00+

Texas French Toast

$5.00

Cheese Omelette

$6.00

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Feta & Spinach Omelette

$7.00

Western Omelette

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Broccoli And Cheese Omlet

$7.00

Porkroll & Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Pork Roll

$3.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese (No Tomato)

$5.00

Original Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Roma Grilled Cheese

$6.50

BCT Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cordon Blue

$6.50

Jersey GC

$6.00

Barbeque Mac

$6.50

Turkey Club GC

$6.50

Reuben GC

$6.50

Sloppy Joe GC

$6.50

Healthy GC

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken GC

$6.50

Roast Beef Melt GC

$6.50

Honey Mustard Chicken GC

$6.50

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cold Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$5.00

Bari

$6.95

Stabula

$6.95

Sicily

$6.95

Venice

$6.95

Sloppy Joe

$6.95

Salad Wrap

$6.95

Italian

$6.95

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Egg Salad

$5.00

Hot Sandwiches

Grizzelda

$6.95

Grilled Veggie

$6.95

Chicken Pesto

$6.95

Chicken Spinach

$6.95

Cheesesteak

$6.95

California Cheese Burger

$6.50

Pulled Pork

$6.95

Bubba

$7.95

BLT

$6.00

Turkey BLT

$7.00

Soup & Chili

Small Chili

$3.95

Medium Chili

$4.95

Large Chili

$5.95

Small Soup

$2.95

Medium Soup

$3.95

Large Soup

$4.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.75

Chef Salad

$7.75

Caesar Salad

$4.75

Chicken Caesar

$6.75

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Greek Salad

$6.75

Burgers

Plain Burger

$5.00

Double Burger

$7.50

Cheese Burger

$5.50

California Cheese Burger

$6.58

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.50

Contractors Special

$5.99

Jersey Burger

$6.50

Pizza Burger

$6.50

BBQ Cheese Burger

$7.00

Patty Melt

$5.50

Turkey Burger

$6.00

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Snacks

Large Wise Chips

$2.99

Small Wise Chips

$0.99

Herr's Chips

$1.69

Cookies

$0.99

Nuts

$0.50

Peanut Chews

$3.33

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Wings (6)

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

French Fries

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Pizza Fries

$4.50

Gravy Fries

$4.50

Disco Fries

$4.75

Onion Rings

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.00

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$6.50

Fried Clams & French Fries

$6.95

Wings (6)

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Basket Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Corner Cafe & Bistro - 10 Centennial Drive Long Branch NJ 07740
orange star2.8 • 129
10 Centennial Dr Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Almost Home
orange starNo Reviews
276 Sunnyside road Lincroft, NJ 07738
View restaurantnext
The French Market - Rumson
orange star4.2 • 169
114 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Butler's Market - 91 East River
orange star4.8 • 72
91 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Bell Market Catering & Events
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100 Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurantnext
Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spring Lake Heights

Tom Bailey's Market
orange star4.5 • 55
1323 3rd Avenue Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring Lake Heights
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston