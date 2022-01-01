Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagel Basket Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
105 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Corner Cafe & Bistro - 10 Centennial Drive Long Branch NJ 07740
2.8 • 129
10 Centennial Dr Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurant
Bell Market Catering & Events
No Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100 Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spring Lake Heights
More near Spring Lake Heights