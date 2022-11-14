Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bagels

Bagel Bin & Deli II

360 Reviews

$

16709 Orchard Stone Run

Charlotte, NC 28277

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Plain Cream Cheese Bagel
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

a la carte

Individual or Bulk bagels, bread, etc. For sandwiches, please go to the breakfast or lunch menu. Do not put all the sandwich ingredients in special request :)

Asiago

$1.99Out of stock

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY Individual or Bulk bagels, bread, etc. For sandwiches, please go to the breakfast or lunch menu. Do not put all the sandwich ingredients in special request :)

Blueberry Bagel

$1.69

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.69

Egg Bagel

$1.69

Egg Everything Bagel

$1.69

Everything Bagel

$1.69

Garlic Bagel

$1.69

Hawaiian Bagel

$1.69

Honey Wheat Bagel

$1.69

Onion Bagel

$1.69

Plain Bagel

$1.69

Poppy Bagel

$1.69

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.69

Rye Bagel

$1.69

Salt Bagel

$1.69

Sesame Bagel

$1.69

Spinach Bagel

$1.69

Croissant

$2.99

If ordering in bulk, please order at least 24 hours ahead.

Hoagie

$1.69

Seeded Kaiser Roll

$1.69

If ordering in bulk, please order at least 24 hours ahead.

Unseeded Kaiser Roll

$1.69

If ordering in bulk, please order at least 24 hours ahead.

Gluten Free Bread (2 slices)

$2.19

Loaf of Bread

Loaf of White Bread

$4.99

Loaf of Wheat Bread

$5.99

Loaf of Rye Bread

$5.99

Loaf of Gluten Free Bread

$7.99Out of stock

Cream Cheese to Go

1/4 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$2.39

1/4 lb Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$2.44Out of stock

1/4 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$2.89

1/4 lb Lox Spread

$3.49

1/4 Butter

$1.95

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$4.38

1/2 lb Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$4.43Out of stock

1/2 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$5.38

1/2 lb Lox Spread

$6.38

1/2 Lb Butter

$3.70

Sandwiches

Butter Bagel

$2.29

Jelly Bagel

$2.29

Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.29

Lite Plain Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.84Out of stock

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.69

Lox Spread Bagel

$4.29

Lox on a Bagel

$7.99

Lox & Cream Cheese

$9.99

Butter & Jelly Bagel

$3.99

Cream Cheese & Jelly Bagel

$4.89

Butter & Honey

$3.89

Peanut Butter Bagel

$3.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel

$4.89

1/2 & 1/2 Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.69

Cream Cheese & Butter

$3.99

Honey Bagel

$2.99

Avocado Bagel

$4.29

Breakfast Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Butter Croissant

$3.29

Cinnamon, & Sugar

$2.99

Your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap topped with butter and a cinnamon/sugar mix!

Egg Sandwich

$4.19

Egg White Sandwich

$4.49

Taylor Ham Sandwich

$4.99

The Stephanie

$4.49

Open faced bagel of your choice with butter, tomatoes, salt/pepper, and melted muenster cheese.

The Cabbie

$7.99

Bagel of your choice with egg, bacon, avocado, Everoast Chicken, salt/pepper, and muenster cheese.

Breakfast Oven Gold Turkey

$4.69

Breakfast Honey Glazed Turkey

$4.69

Breakfast Smoked Turkey

$4.49Out of stock

Breakfast Blackened Turkey

$4.69

Breakfast Boiled Ham

$4.69

Breakfast Peppered Ham

$4.69

Breakfast London Broil RB

$4.99Out of stock

Breakfast Roast Beef

$4.99

Breakfast Corned Beef

$4.99Out of stock

Breakfast Pastrami

$4.99

Breakfast Cappi Ham

$4.69

Breakfast Everoast Chicken Sandwich

$4.69

Breakfast Genoa Salami Sandwich

$4.69

Breakfast Pepperoni

$4.69

Breakfast Bologna Sandwich

$4.69

Bacon

$3.19

Sausage

$3.19

Turkey Sausage

$3.19

Sausage Link

$3.19

Breakfast Specials

The special comes with a small coffee or hot tea.

Butter Special

$3.19

The special comes with a small coffee or hot tea.

Cream Cheese Special

$3.89

The special comes with a small coffee or hot tea.

Sandwiches

Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Honey Glazed Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.49Out of stock

Blackened Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Boiled Ham (Low Salt) Sandwich

$7.99

Peppered Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Cappi Ham Sandwich

$7.49

Deluxe Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.19

London Broil Roast Beef

$7.99Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.19

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.19

Everoast Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$7.99

Pepperoni Sandwich

$7.49

Bologna Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Cheese Sandwhich

$5.99

BLT

$7.25

6 pieces of bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes typically served on white toast.

Healthy Reuben

$9.49

Turkey Reuben typically on rye toast with kraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese heated.

Metropolitan

$9.49

Ovengold Roasted Turkey, Peppered Ham, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato typically served on white toast.

Bronx Bomber

$9.49

Deluxe Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing typically served on Toasted Rye.

Italian

$9.49

Peppered Ham, Ham Cappi, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing served on your bread of choice.

New York Western

$9.49

Everoast Chicken, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese heated on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap.

CAB (The Feature)

$9.49

Everoast Chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Muenster cheese heated on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap.

The Vegetarian

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, banana peppers, green peppers on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap.

The Club

$9.49

Ovengold Turkey, boiled ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Reuben

$9.49

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese heated typically served on Toasted Rye.

American

$9.49

Boiled Ham, Deluxe Roast beef, Genoa Salami, Ovengold Turkey, Swiss cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap.

London Broil Special

$9.25Out of stock

London Broil Roast Beef, Muenster Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, and caramelized onions typically heated and served on a hoagie.

Deli Meats

Oven Gold Turkey per lb.

$2.50+

Honey Glazed Turkey per lb.

$2.50+

Smoked Turkey per lb.

$2.50+Out of stock

Blackened Turkey per lb.

$2.50+

Boiled Ham (Low Salt) per lb.

$2.50+

Cappi Ham per lb.

$2.45+

Peppered Ham per lb.

$2.50+

Deluxe Roast Beer per lb.

$2.87+

Pastrami per lb.

$2.87+

Corned Beef per lb.

$2.87+

Everoast Chicken per lb.

$2.50+

Genoa Salami per lb.

$2.45+

Pepperoni per lb

$2.45+

Bologna per lb.

$2.37+

Taylor Ham per lb.

$2.45+

Chicken Salad per lb.

$2.87+

Tuna Salad per lb.

$2.87+

Egg Salad per lb.

$2.12+

Whitefish Salad per lb.

$2.87+Out of stock

Cheese per lb.

$2.13+

Lox per lb.

$5.99+

Sides

Lays Original Potato Chips

$1.29

Baked Lays Original

$1.29

BBQ Baked Lays

$1.29Out of stock

Cape Cod Original

$1.29

Cape Cod Salt & Vinegar

$1.29

Metro Deli Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.29Out of stock

Metro Deli Sea Salt

$1.29Out of stock

Metro Deli Sour Cream & Onion

$1.29Out of stock

Metro Deli Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.29Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$1.25+Out of stock

Mac Salad

$1.25+

Coleslaw

$1.25+

Everything Seeds

$2.99

Combo

1/4 of Pasta, Mac, or Coleslaw OR bag of chips with a canned soda, bottle of water, OR 20 oz fountain drink

Lg. Drink

$2.69

1/4 of Pasta, Mac, or Coleslaw OR bag of chips with a canned soda, bottle of water, OR 20 oz fountain drink

Deer Park Water

$2.49

Can Soda

$2.49

Fountain Beverages

Medium Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.29

Hot Beverages

Small Drink (HOT ONLY)

$1.69

Medium Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.29

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.19

Bottled Beverages

Dr Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$1.49

Dr Brown's Cream Soda

$1.49

Dr Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda

$1.49

Dr Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$1.49Out of stock

Dr Brown's Root Beer

$1.49

Cherry Coke Bottle

$2.19Out of stock

Cherry Coke Zero Bottle

$2.19

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.19

Kula Watermelon Bai

$2.89

Brasiliai Blueberry Bai

$2.89

Molokai Coconut

$2.89

Madagascar Coconut Mango Bai

$2.89Out of stock

Pineapple Passion Fruit

$2.89Out of stock

Welch's Grape Juice

$1.99

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.49

Large Sunny D

$1.49

Mott's Apple Juice

$1.49

Nantucket Nectar Squeezed Lemonade

$1.99

Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango

$1.99

Nantucket Nectar Pressed Apple

$1.99

Yellow Gatorade

$2.29

Orange Gatorade

$2.29

Red Gatorade

$2.29

Blue Gatorade

$2.29Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.49

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Pepsi

$1.49

Mnt. Dew

$1.49

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.19Out of stock

Deer Park Bottled Water

$1.49

Vita Coconut Water

$2.99

Diet Lemon Snapple

$1.99

Lemon Snapple

$1.99

Diet Peach Snapple

$1.99

Peach Snapple

$1.99

Strawberry Kiwi Snapple

$1.99

Watermelon Lemonade Snapple

$1.99

Diet Rasberry Snapple

$1.99

Raspberry Snapple

$1.99

Fruit Punch Snapple

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade Snapple

$1.99Out of stock

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Fairlife Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Large White Milk

$2.09Out of stock

Yoohoo

$1.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.09Out of stock

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino

$2.29Out of stock

Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

$2.69

Black Stag Vanilla

$2.69

Cherry Bing

$3.29

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.19Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.19Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.19Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$3.19

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.19

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.19

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.19

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$3.19

Blueberry Croissant

$3.19

Raspberry Croissant

$3.19

Cinnamon Roll

$3.19

Apple Turnover

$3.19

Cherry Turnover

$3.19

Cheese Danish

$3.19

Cinnamon Almond Bearclaw

$2.89Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$2.89Out of stock

Apple Danish

$2.89Out of stock

Cookies

Black & White Cookie

$2.29

Chocolate Chip Coookie

$1.95Out of stock

Cakes

Crumb Cake

$3.49

Brownies

$2.00

Whole Crumb Cake

$36.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Bin & Deli II image
Bagel Bin & Deli II image
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

