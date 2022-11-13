Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Boat

review star

No reviews yet

4090 Charlotte Hwy

Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Bagel

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon & Egg

$5.95

Sausage & Egg

$5.95

Ham & Egg

$5.95

Taylor Ham & Egg

$5.95

PB & Jagel

$4.40

Creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly on a lightly toasted cinnamon raisin bagel.

Bacon & Cheese

$4.95

Sausage & Cheese

$4.95

Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Peanut Butter & Banana Bagel

$5.00

Fresh Lox

$12.00

Fresh Lox ,thinly sliced red onion, tomato topped with Capers & Cream Cheese on a plain bagel.

Lunch Sandwiches

The Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo on 3 slices of toasted Sourdough Bread

Hot Pastrami

$11.50

5 ounces of lean Thumann's pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & horse radish mustard.

Roast Beef Classic

$11.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a Baguette.

Turkey Cranberry

$10.50

Turkey, cheddar cheese, apple slices & our delicious cranberry mayo on a croissant.

Loaded Turkey

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & veggie cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Buffalo Ranch

$10.00

Thinly sliced buffalo chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch on a Jalapeno bagel. Option to add hot sauce!

Ham & Swiss

$9.00

Thinly sliced ham, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted plain bagel.

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna & melted provolone on marble rye bread.

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & onion on an everything bagel.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Boats BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado and siracha mayo on a toasted everything bagel.

Regular BLT

$7.50

The Caprese

$8.00

Chipotle Aoli

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Wrap Of The Week

$9.60Out of stock

Chip & Drink Combo

$3.00

Bagels

Bagel

$1.85

Dozen Bagels

$18.50

Spreads

Individual Spreads

8oz Spreads

Desserts

Black & White Cookie

$3.25

Rainbow Cookies (6)

$5.00

Cinnamon Buns

$3.25

Crumb Cakes

$3.25

Mini Cheesecakes

$4.00

Danish

$2.00

Donuts

Donut Holes

$2.00

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.25

Goodies

Banana

$1.00

Chips

$1.25

Elderberry

$15.00

Bag Coffee

$11.00

Honey

$11.00

Jelly

$6.00Out of stock

Boxed Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Salad Containers

$4.50

Box Of Joe

$16.00

Lip balm

$5.00

Hot Coffee

Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Italian Roast

$3.00

Southern Pecan

$3.00

Javesca Antigua

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Latte

$4.30

Hot Macchiato

$4.35

Cappuccino

$4.65

911

$3.25

Hot Mocha

$4.95

Hot Breve

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.90

Hot Americano

$3.25

Hot Chai

$4.80

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.65

Iced Latte

$4.00

Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Breve

$4.25

Iced Americano

$2.75

Iced Chai

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Frappucino

$5.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

White Milk

$1.50

Soda & Tea

Soda & Tea

$1.75

Chip & Drink Combo

$3.00

16 oz Italian Soda

$2.25

24 oz Italian Soda

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

Can Nitro CB

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4090 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Boat image
Bagel Boat image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3990 Charlotte Highway Lake Wylie, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie
orange starNo Reviews
312 Bulkhead Way Lake Wylie, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Rivergate
orange starNo Reviews
14130 Rivergate Parkway Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee Fort Mill - Fort Mill 900 Crossroads Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
900 Crossroads Plaza Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Wylie

Main St Retreat Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 453
1007 Old North Main St Clover, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Wylie
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston