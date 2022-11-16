- Home
Roslyn Heights
- /
Bagel Boss of Roslyn
Bagel Boss of Roslyn
744 Reviews
$$
400 Willis Ave
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Breakfast
Egg White Wrap
Eggwhite wrap with spinach & mushrooms. All wraps are served with coffee.
Classic Egg Wrap
Classic egg wrap with sauted onions, mushroom & cheese. All wraps are served with coffee.
Farmers Wrap
Farmers wrap with eggs, veggie links, soy strip & cheese. All wraps are served with coffee.
Bagel Boss Favorite Wrap
Bagel Boss favorite wrap with eggs, potatoes & onion. All wraps are served with coffee.
Farm Fresh 3 Egg Omelette
Farm fresh 3 egg omelette with broccoli, onions, tomatoes & peppers. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, coffee.
Leo Omelette
Leo omelette with lox & onions. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, coffee.
Egg White Omelette
Eggwhite omelette with spinach & mushrooms. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, and coffee.
1 Egg on a Bagel
1 egg on a bagel
2 Eggs on a Bagel
2 eggs on a bagel
2 Eggs with Nova & Onions on a Bagel
2 eggs with nova & onions on a bagel
The Bagel Boss Plate
2 eggs any style with home fries, bagel, & coffee
Challah French Toast
Served with coffee
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with coffee
Cup of Oatmeal
Cup of homemade oatmeal with your choice of toppings
Bowl of Oatmeal
Bowl of homemade oatmeal with your choice of toppings
Yogurt Parfait
Bagels & Schmears
Just a Bagel
Choose your bagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Bagel (Sliced)
Your choice of bagel sliced. Can be toasted.
Dozen (14) Bagels
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Dozen (14) Bagels (Sliced)
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen.
Just a Flagel
Choose your flagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Flagel (Sliced)
Your choice of flagel sliced. Can be toasted.
Dozen (13) Flagels
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Dozen (13) Flagels (Sliced)
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Just a Mini Bagel
Choose your mini bagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Mini Bagel (Sliced)
Your choice of mini bagel sliced. Can be toasted.
Dozen (12) Mini Bagels
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.
Dozen (12) Mini Bagels (Sliced)
Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen.
Bagel/Flagel with Butter
Classic bagel or flagel with butter
Bagel/Flagel with Cream Cheese
Classic bagel with your choice of cream cheese
Sandwiches
Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich
Classic tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of pickle and side salad.
Tuna Melt
Tuna melt with your choice of tuna. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Honey Mustard Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lite honey mustard tuna salad sandwich with red peppers & celery. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Mexican Tuna Salad Sandwich
Spicy lite tuna salad sandwich with tomato, jalapenos, red onion & cilantro. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Lite Veggie Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lite veggie tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Summer Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lite tuna salad sandwich includes cranberries & apples. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lite dill tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Classic Egg Salad Sandwich
Classic egg salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Egg, Onion & Mushroom Salad Sandwich
Classic egg salad sandwich with sauteed mushrooms & onions. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Eggwhite & Spinach Salad Sandwich
Lite eggwhite & spinach salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Seafood Salad Sandwich
Mock seafood salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Creamy or chunky whitefish salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Salmon Salad Sandwich
Baked or poached salmon salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.
Nova Lox Salmon Sandwich
Smoked Atlantic nova salmon sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.
Salty Belly Lox Sandwich
Smoked Atlantic belly lox sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.
Baked Kippered Salmon Sandwich
Baked kippered salmon sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.
Smoked Sable Sandwich
Smoked sable sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.
Whitefish Filet Sandwich
Premium whitefish filet sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.
Pickles
Sour or half sour pickle
By the Pound
1/2 lb. Butter
1/2 lb. of butter
1/2 lb. Cream Cheese
1/2 lb. of your choice of cream cheese
1/2 lb. Tuna Salad
1/2 lb. of your choice of tuna
1/2 lb. Egg Salad
1/2 lb. of your choice of egg salad
1/2 lb. Seafood Salad
1/2 lb. of seafood salad
1/2 lb. Fish Salad
1/2 lb. of your choice of fish salad
1/4 lb. Nova Lox
1/4 lb. of smoked Atlantic nova salmon
1/4 lb. Salty Belly Lox
1/4 lb. of smoke Atlantic belly lox
1/4 lb. Baked Kippered Salmon
1/4 lb. of baked kippered salmon
1/4 lb. Smoked Sable
1/4 lb. of smoked sable
1/4 lb. Whitefish Filet
1/4 lb. of premium whitefish filet
Herring Filet
Traditional herring filet
1/2 lb. Cole Slaw
1/2 lb. Macaroni Salad
1/2 lb. Broccoli Salad
1/2 lb. Tuscan Bean Salad
1/2 lb. Potato Salad
1/2 lb. Pasta Primavera
1/2 lb. Cucumber & Onion Salad
1/2 lb. Cucumber & Tomato Salad
1/2 lb. Israeli Salad
Salads
Tossed Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, diced red peppers, broccoli, carrots, celery & cherry tomatoes. Dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, caesar dressing. Dressing on the side.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta & grape leaves. Dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, american & swiss cheese, tomato, celery, red pepper, cucumber & carrots. Dressing on the side.
California Spring Mix
Mesculin lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mandarin orange, berries & feta. Dressing on the side.
Make Your Own Chopped Salad
Any 6 items
Tuna Platter
Scoop of your favorite tuna salad, on a bed of romaine with tomato, onion, 2 sides and 2 pickles.
Egg Salad Platter
Scoop of your favorite egg salad on a bed of romaine with lettuce, tomato, onion, 2 sides and 2 pickles
Pastries
Diet Bagel Chips
Babka
Your choice of homemade babka.
Box of Brownie Bites
A box of homemade brownie bites
Box of Linzer Tarts
A box of homemade linzer tarts
Mandel Bread
Homemade mandel bread, regular or sugar-free
Philly Fluff
Homemade philly fluff, regular or sugar-free
A Box of Rugelach
A box of your choice of homemade rugelach
A Box of Rainbow Cookies
A box of homemade rainbow cookies
A Box of Mini Black & Whites
A box of homemade mini black & whites
Challah
Our homemade Challah
Mini Muffins
One dozen assorted mini muffins - including chocolate chip, corn & blueberry
Muffins
Your choice of homemade muffins
Assorted Homemade Baked Goods
Your choice of our assorted freshly-made baked goods
Large Rainbow Cookie
Entrees
Coffees & Teas
Bottled Beverages
Grocery
Sliced Cheese by the ½ lb.
1 Dozen Eggs
8 oz. Temptee Cream Cheese
8 oz. Sour Cream
8 oz. Philadelphia Cream Cheese
8 oz. Breakstone Salted Butter
Cottage Cheese
1 qt. Tropicana Apple Juice
1 qt. Mott's Apple Juice
½ Gallon Tropicana Orange Juice
1 qt. Creamer
1 qt. Milk
1/2 Gallon Milk
Store hours differ from online ordering hours. Check out bagelbossroslyn.com for store hours.
