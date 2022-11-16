Bagel Boss of Roslyn imageView gallery

Bagel Boss of Roslyn

744 Reviews

$$

400 Willis Ave

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 lb. Cream Cheese
Bagel/Flagel with Cream Cheese
1/2 lb. Tuna Salad

Breakfast

Egg White Wrap

$9.50

Eggwhite wrap with spinach & mushrooms. All wraps are served with coffee.

Classic Egg Wrap

$9.50

Classic egg wrap with sauted onions, mushroom & cheese. All wraps are served with coffee.

Farmers Wrap

$9.50

Farmers wrap with eggs, veggie links, soy strip & cheese. All wraps are served with coffee.

Bagel Boss Favorite Wrap

$9.50

Bagel Boss favorite wrap with eggs, potatoes & onion. All wraps are served with coffee.

Farm Fresh 3 Egg Omelette

$10.99

Farm fresh 3 egg omelette with broccoli, onions, tomatoes & peppers. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, coffee.

Leo Omelette

$12.99

Leo omelette with lox & onions. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, coffee.

Egg White Omelette

$10.99

Eggwhite omelette with spinach & mushrooms. All omelettes are served with home fries, bagel or bialy, and coffee.

1 Egg on a Bagel

$3.49

1 egg on a bagel

2 Eggs on a Bagel

$4.75

2 eggs on a bagel

2 Eggs with Nova & Onions on a Bagel

$10.99

2 eggs with nova & onions on a bagel

The Bagel Boss Plate

$9.50

2 eggs any style with home fries, bagel, & coffee

Challah French Toast

$9.50

Served with coffee

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

Served with coffee

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.29

Cup of homemade oatmeal with your choice of toppings

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.25

Bowl of homemade oatmeal with your choice of toppings

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Bagels & Schmears

Just a Bagel

$1.50

Choose your bagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Bagel (Sliced)

$1.50

Your choice of bagel sliced. Can be toasted.

Dozen (14) Bagels

$18.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Dozen (14) Bagels (Sliced)

$18.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen.

Just a Flagel

$2.50

Choose your flagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Flagel (Sliced)

$2.50

Your choice of flagel sliced. Can be toasted.

Dozen (13) Flagels

$25.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Dozen (13) Flagels (Sliced)

$25.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Just a Mini Bagel

$1.00

Choose your mini bagel. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Mini Bagel (Sliced)

$1.00

Your choice of mini bagel sliced. Can be toasted.

Dozen (12) Mini Bagels

$11.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen. Cannot be sliced or toasted.

Dozen (12) Mini Bagels (Sliced)

$11.00

Select your flavors. Please use the Special Instructions box to list the number of each flavor in your dozen.

Bagel/Flagel with Butter

$2.50

Classic bagel or flagel with butter

Bagel/Flagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Classic bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Sandwiches

Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Classic tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of pickle and side salad.

Tuna Melt

$10.49

Tuna melt with your choice of tuna. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Honey Mustard Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lite honey mustard tuna salad sandwich with red peppers & celery. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Mexican Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Spicy lite tuna salad sandwich with tomato, jalapenos, red onion & cilantro. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Lite Veggie Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lite veggie tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Summer Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lite tuna salad sandwich includes cranberries & apples. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Dill Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lite dill tuna salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Classic egg salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Egg, Onion & Mushroom Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Classic egg salad sandwich with sauteed mushrooms & onions. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Eggwhite & Spinach Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Lite eggwhite & spinach salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Seafood Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Mock seafood salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Creamy or chunky whitefish salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Salmon Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Baked or poached salmon salad sandwich. All sandwiches are served with your choice of side salad & pickle.

Nova Lox Salmon Sandwich

$13.25

Smoked Atlantic nova salmon sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.

Salty Belly Lox Sandwich

$13.25

Smoked Atlantic belly lox sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.

Baked Kippered Salmon Sandwich

$13.25

Baked kippered salmon sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.

Smoked Sable Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked sable sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.

Whitefish Filet Sandwich

$13.25

Premium whitefish filet sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, plain cream cheese, pickle & side salad.

Pickles

$0.75

Sour or half sour pickle

By the Pound

1/2 lb. Butter

$5.00

1/2 lb. of butter

1/2 lb. Cream Cheese

$6.50

1/2 lb. of your choice of cream cheese

1/2 lb. Tuna Salad

$9.00

1/2 lb. of your choice of tuna

1/2 lb. Egg Salad

$8.25

1/2 lb. of your choice of egg salad

1/2 lb. Seafood Salad

$9.75

1/2 lb. of seafood salad

1/2 lb. Fish Salad

$14.00

1/2 lb. of your choice of fish salad

1/4 lb. Nova Lox

$14.00

1/4 lb. of smoked Atlantic nova salmon

1/4 lb. Salty Belly Lox

$14.00

1/4 lb. of smoke Atlantic belly lox

1/4 lb. Baked Kippered Salmon

$14.00

1/4 lb. of baked kippered salmon

1/4 lb. Smoked Sable

$14.75

1/4 lb. of smoked sable

1/4 lb. Whitefish Filet

$6.75

1/4 lb. of premium whitefish filet

Herring Filet

$4.00

Traditional herring filet

1/2 lb. Cole Slaw

$4.50

1/2 lb. Macaroni Salad

$4.50

1/2 lb. Broccoli Salad

$5.50

1/2 lb. Tuscan Bean Salad

$5.50

1/2 lb. Potato Salad

$4.50

1/2 lb. Pasta Primavera

$5.50

1/2 lb. Cucumber & Onion Salad

$5.50

1/2 lb. Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$5.50

1/2 lb. Israeli Salad

$5.50

Salads

Tossed Garden Salad

$8.49

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, diced red peppers, broccoli, carrots, celery & cherry tomatoes. Dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, caesar dressing. Dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta & grape leaves. Dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, american & swiss cheese, tomato, celery, red pepper, cucumber & carrots. Dressing on the side.

California Spring Mix

$9.49

Mesculin lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mandarin orange, berries & feta. Dressing on the side.

Make Your Own Chopped Salad

$9.99

Any 6 items

Tuna Platter

$10.99

Scoop of your favorite tuna salad, on a bed of romaine with tomato, onion, 2 sides and 2 pickles.

Egg Salad Platter

$9.99

Scoop of your favorite egg salad on a bed of romaine with lettuce, tomato, onion, 2 sides and 2 pickles

Pastries

Diet Bagel Chips

$3.49

Babka

$11.99

Your choice of homemade babka.

Box of Brownie Bites

$6.59

A box of homemade brownie bites

Box of Linzer Tarts

$5.49

A box of homemade linzer tarts

Mandel Bread

$11.99

Homemade mandel bread, regular or sugar-free

Philly Fluff

$11.99

Homemade philly fluff, regular or sugar-free

A Box of Rugelach

$13.00

A box of your choice of homemade rugelach

A Box of Rainbow Cookies

$17.50

A box of homemade rainbow cookies

A Box of Mini Black & Whites

$5.49

A box of homemade mini black & whites

Challah

$9.50

Our homemade Challah

Mini Muffins

$7.99

One dozen assorted mini muffins - including chocolate chip, corn & blueberry

Muffins

$3.49

Your choice of homemade muffins

Assorted Homemade Baked Goods

$3.49

Your choice of our assorted freshly-made baked goods

Large Rainbow Cookie

$4.50

Entrees

Cheese Blintzes

$15.49

4 homemade cheese blintzes

Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Penne Ala Vodka

$15.49

Baked Ziti

$15.49

Salmon Burgers

$15.49

2 homemade salmon burgers

Veggie Burgers

$12.99

2 homemade veggie burgers

Homemade Soup

$7.49

Call for today's soup selections

Coffees & Teas

Colombian Coffee

$2.50

Your choice of colombian coffee

Hot Tea

$2.50

Your choice of hot tea

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Your choice of iced coffee

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$3.75

Your choice of unsweetened iced tea

Freshly Ground or Whole Bean Coffee

$14.99

1 lb. of freshly ground or whole bean coffee

Bottled Beverages

12 oz. Soda

$1.99

20 oz. Soda

$2.50

16 oz. Snapple

$2.50

17 oz. Iced Drink

$2.99

Flavored Milk

$2.50

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.99

Freshly squeezed in-store

12 oz. Juice

$2.50

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Essentia Water

$2.10

Hal's Flavored Seltzer

$2.50

Grocery

Sliced Cheese by the ½ lb.

$6.00

1 Dozen Eggs

$3.99

8 oz. Temptee Cream Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

8 oz. Sour Cream

$2.99

8 oz. Philadelphia Cream Cheese

$5.99

8 oz. Breakstone Salted Butter

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

1 qt. Tropicana Apple Juice

$4.99

1 qt. Mott's Apple Juice

$5.99

½ Gallon Tropicana Orange Juice

$7.99

1 qt. Creamer

$5.99

1 qt. Milk

$2.25

1/2 Gallon Milk

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Store hours differ from online ordering hours. Check out bagelbossroslyn.com for store hours.

Location

400 Willis Ave, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Boss of Roslyn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights
orange starNo Reviews
377 WILLIS AVE Rosyln Heights, NY 11507
View restaurantnext
Uncle Steve's
orange starNo Reviews
1 Railroad Avenue Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
Matteo's of Rosyln - 88 Mineola Ave
orange starNo Reviews
88 Mineola Ave Rosyln, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
Grill Mark
orange star4.3 • 708
1008 Willis Ave Albertson, NY 11507
View restaurantnext
Da Angelo
orange starNo Reviews
815 Willis Ave. Albertson, NY 11507
View restaurantnext
Mim's
orange starNo Reviews
235 Roslyn Rd Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Roslyn Heights
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Great Neck
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston