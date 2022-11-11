Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagel Boyz - Jupiter

5430 military trail

Suite 80

Jupiter, FL 33458

Breakfast Bagel
The Looper
Everything

Breakfast Sandwiches

Our traditional egg sandwich includes scrambled egg & American cheese with salt & pepper on a freshly toasted bagel.

Breakfast Bagel

$5.00

Scrambled Egg with a slice of American Cheese. You may add meats/vegetables for additional pricing.

The O'Brien

$9.00

Thinly sliced grilled corned beef topped with an over easy egg, hash browns, & swiss cheese. Served on a bagel with 1000 Island dressing.

The Wake Up Call

$8.00

Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze

Breakfast Philly

$9.00

One Fried Egg, Steak, Peppers/Onions, American Cheese

The Cowboy

$7.00

Chorizo sausage, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese. Served on a bagel with jalapeno herb butter.

Hangover Helper

$12.00Out of stock

Four over easy eggs, grilled ham, applewood bacon, fried onions, hash browns, & cheddar cheese served on a 12" hoagie roll.

The Jersey

$7.00

Two fried eggs topped with cheddar cheese & double pork roll!

The 3 Little Pigs

$8.00

Bacon, sausage, & taylor ham with two fried eggs & cheddar cheese.

The Looper

$8.00

3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!

The Mensch

$7.00

Turkey sausage, two fried eggs, sauteed spinach, & swiss cheese.

The Bagels

Our bagels are made from scratch every single day! Whether you're looking to purchase the bagels just the way they are or get a bagel with cream cheese/toppings please order from this section.

7 Grain

$1.50

7 Grain Everything

$1.50

Asiago Cheese

$1.75Out of stock

Bialy

$1.75

Blueberry

$1.50

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.75

Egg Bagel

$1.50

Egg Everything

$1.50

Everything

$1.50

Garlic

$1.75

Honey Wheat

$1.50

Onion Bagel

$1.50

Plain

$1.50

Pumpernickel

$1.50

Poppy

$1.50Out of stock

Rye Bagel

$1.50

Salt

$1.50

Sesame

$1.50

Cream Cheese & Deli Containers

All of our cream cheese and deli salads by the 1/2lbs! Nova sold by 1/4lbs weight.

Plain Cream Cheese Tub

$5.00

Scallion Cream Cheese Tub

$6.00

Vegetable Cream Cheese Tub

$6.00

Lox Cream Cheese Tub

$8.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tub

$6.00

Tub Of Butter

$5.00

1/4 lbs Nova

$11.00

1/2 lbs Whitefish Salad

$11.00

1/2 lbs Chicken Salad

$8.00

1/2 lbs Tuna Salad

$8.00

1/2 lbs Egg Salad

$6.00

Breakfast Meals

Our breakfast meals are MASSIVE and will sure to be leaving you full! Make your own omelet, get some french toast or try our steak and eggs!

Omelet

$9.00

Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!

Egg White Omelet

$10.00

Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!

Eggs Your Way

$9.00

Two eggs served any style with your choice of breakfast meat, side, & bagel with butter or cream cheese.

Steak & Eggs

$12.00

8oz ribeye chopped up with 3 scrambled eggs and American cheese. Served with side of hash browns or tomatoes and bagel/toast with spread

French Toast

$9.50

Two pieces of french toast served with your choice of breakfast meat!

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

4 pieces of bacon

Sausage

$3.00

2 sausage patties

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

2 turkey sausage links

Ham

$3.00

2 pieces of heated deli ham

Taylor Ham

$3.00

2 pieces of taylor ham

Hash Browns

$2.50

2 hash brown patties

French Toast (1)

$3.00

1 piece of French Toast

Egg (1)

$2.00

1 egg cooked to your choosing

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Made fresh daily!

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Signature Sandwiches

Our lunch sandwiches are unlike any other! Massive portions and perfectly crafted ingredients will leave you craving more each time! Who would've thought a bagel shop would have the best lunch in town?

Pat's Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00Out of stock

Our best seller! Chopped ribeye with melted American cheese and fried onions.

Supernova

$13.00

Thinly sliced center cut nova salmon served with tomatoes, onions and scallion cream cheese

Deli Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

Cured & smoked in house! Sliced thin and piled high with deli mustard and swiss cheese.

Turkey Club

$10.00

6 oz sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, & tomato and mayo

BLT

$7.50

A classic! Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of bread or bagel!

Deli Salad Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$9.00

All white albacore tuna made fresh in house! Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Chicken Salad

$9.00

All white chicken breast made fresh in house and served on your choice of bagel with candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Egg Salad

$7.50

Made fresh daily! Served on your choice of bagel with lettuce, tomato and onion

Whitefish Salad

$11.00

House Smoked Whitefish salad served with lox cream cheese and sweet cucumbers

Sweets And Sides

Chips

$1.50

Dirty brand kettle cooked chips!

French Fries

$3.00

Extra Large Cookies

$3.00

Made fresh daily!

Fruit

$2.50Out of stock

Made fresh daily!

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.60

Large Coffee

$2.80

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Large Cold Brew

$6.50

Coffee Box

$25.00

OJ

$3.50

1/2 Gallon OJ

$7.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Dr. Brown's Gourmet Soda

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Breakfast Meals

The Conference Room

$15.00

Scrambled Egg Platter

$10.00

Breakfast Boxes

$12.00

The Conference Box

$16.00

Lunch Meals

Boxed Lunches

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Bar

$15.00

Platters

Classic Lox Platter

$175.00

Continental Breakfast Platter

$100.00

Salads & Spreads Platter

$175.00

Signature Sandwich Platter

$125.00

Breakfast Sides & Beverages

1/2 Gallon OJ

$7.00

Coffee Box

$25.00

Cold Brew Coffee Box

$50.00

Bagel Platter

$25.00

Fruit Bowl

$30.00

Lunch Sides & Beverages

Fruit Bowl

$30.00

Macaroni Salad Bowl

$25.00

Assorted Beverages

$2.00

Catering Fees

Sterno Setup

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Jupiter's premier bagel shop and deli. We feature NY style bagels made from scratch, an assortment of fresh spreads all made in house, and the best egg sandwiches.

Location

5430 military trail, Suite 80, Jupiter, FL 33458

Directions

Bagel Boyz image
Bagel Boyz image
Bagel Boyz image
Bagel Boyz image

