Bagel Boyz Palm Beach Gardens
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast casual family friendly restaurant with great food for great prices! We have over 20 varieties of bagels all made from scratch, and fresh egg sandwiches and omelets made to order using hand cracked eggs. Think our breakfast is good? Wait till you try our award winning Philly cheesesteak, house cured corned beef, homemade deli salads, or our nova salmon cured and smoked in house than sliced by hand.
4258 northlake blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
