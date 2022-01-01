Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Food Trucks

Bagel Boyz Palm Beach Gardens

101 Reviews

$

4258 northlake blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

A La Carte Lunch Platters

Deluxe Salad Platter

Deluxe Salad Platter

$8.99

Macaroni Salad

$19.99

Potato Salad

$19.99

Mediterranean Cous Cous

$24.99

Deli Bagel Platter

$6.99

Deli Wrap Platter

$7.99

Dessert Platter

Cookie Platter

$1.99

Sweets Platter

$2.25

Homemade Bread Pudding

$3.50

Coffee and Dessert Platter

$3.99

Macaroons

$8.99

Beverages

Boxed Coffee

$12.99

1/2 Gallon OJ

$6.99

Two Liter Soda

$2.50

Gallon of Iced Tea

$3.99

Dr. Browns Gourmet Soda

$1.75

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Smoked Fish Platters

Nova Platter

$11.99

Nova Tartare & Whitefish Salad

$12.99

Deluxe Smoked Fish Platter

$14.99

Breakfast Meals

The Conference Room

$9.99

Scrambled Egg Platter

$7.99

Breakfast Bagels

$5.99

Breakfast Wraps

$5.99

Continental Breakfast

$4.99

Quiche and Fruit Platter

$6.99

A La Carte Breakfast

Bagel Platter

$20.99

Muffin Platter

$21.99

Decorative Fruit Platter

$29.99

Lunch Meals

Top Shelf

$11.99

Deli Wrap Platter

$9.99

Deluxe Salad Platter

$10.99

Sliced Meat & Cheese Platter

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak Bar

$10.99

Catering Fees

Sterno Setup

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

$3.50

Breakfast Wrap

$4.75

The Jersey

$5.50

Breakfast Philly

$6.99

Supernova

$8.99

Breakfast Bagel Lite

$3.75

The Bagels

7 Grain Bagel

$1.10

7 Grain Everything Bagel

$1.10

Asiago Bagel

$1.50

Bialy

$1.50

Blueberry Bagel

$1.10

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.10

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.10

Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$1.50

Egg Bagel

$1.10

Egg Everything Bagel

$1.10

Everything Bagel

$1.10

Garlic Bagel

$1.50

Honey Wheat Bagel

$1.10

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$1.50

Onion Bagel

$1.10

Plain Bagel

$1.10

Poppy Bagel

$1.10

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.10

Salt Bagel

$1.10

Sesame Bagel

$1.10

Rye Bagel

$1.10

The Omelets

Two Egg Omelet

$5.99

Three Egg Omelet

$6.50

Egg White Omelet

$6.99

French Toast

Two Piece French Toast

$4.99

Three Piece French Toast

$5.75

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Sausage

$1.99

Taylor Ham

$1.99

Hash Browns

$1.75

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.99

Blueberry Muffin

$1.99

Cinnamon Chip Muffin

$1.99

Specialty Muffin

$1.99

Egg (1)

$1.99

French Toast (1)

$1.99

Hot Deli Sandwich

Traditional Turkey Rachel

$8.25

Traditional The Reuben

$8.50

Traditional Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.25

Traditional Corned Beef Rachel

$8.50

Traditional Tuna Melt

$7.99

New York Stack Turkey Rachel

$11.25

New York The Reuben

$12.00

New York Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.50

New York Corned Beef Rachel

$12.00

New York Tuna Melt

$10.99

The Classics

Tuna Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Egg Salad

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$7.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.99

Whitefish Salad

$8.99

Double Smoked Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Hoagie & Subs

Old School Italian

$8.99

Roast Beef & Swiss

$8.99

Turkey & Provolone

$7.50

Signature Sandwiches

Tradional Pat's Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Tradional Mike's Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.25

Tradional French Dip- Bboyz Style

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicago Style French Dip- Bboyz Style

$11.99

Philly Style Pat's Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Philly Style Mike's Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

The Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar

$6.99

A La Carte

1/4 lbs Nova

$6.99

Whitefish Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad

$5.99

Egg Salad

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Veggie Cream Cheese Tub

$3.50

Lox Cream Cheese Tub

$4.25

Scallion Cream Cheese Tub

$3.50

Tub of Butter

$2.75

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tub

$3.50

Birthday Cake Cream Cheese Tub

$3.75

Cinnamon Pecan Cream Cheese Tub

$3.99

Olive Cream Cheese Tub

$4.25

Plain Cream Cheese Tub

$2.75

Newspaper

$2.00

Sunday Newspaper

$3.00

Lunch Sides

Chips

$1.29

Potato Salad

$1.99

French Fries

$1.75

Extra Large Cookies

$1.75

Beverages

Small Coffee

$1.67

Large Coffee

$1.87

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Juices

$2.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Snapple

$1.99

12oz. Red Bull

$3.50

Dr. Brown's Gourmet Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Small Coffee (copy)

$1.67
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual family friendly restaurant with great food for great prices! We have over 20 varieties of bagels all made from scratch, and fresh egg sandwiches and omelets made to order using hand cracked eggs. Think our breakfast is good? Wait till you try our award winning Philly cheesesteak, house cured corned beef, homemade deli salads, or our nova salmon cured and smoked in house than sliced by hand.

Website

Location

4258 northlake blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Directions

Gallery
Bagel Boyz image
Bagel Boyz image
Bagel Boyz image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - NPB
orange star4.4 • 308
951 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Bagel Boyz - Jupiter
orange starNo Reviews
5430 military trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
The Dancing Crane
orange starNo Reviews
11401 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412
View restaurantnext
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hibiscus Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens

The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Christopher's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,153
4783 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
orange star4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon
orange star4.3 • 321
4240 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Beach Gardens
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston