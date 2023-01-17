Bagel Connect
1581 Route 23
Wayne, NJ 07470
Breakfast Sandwiches
Two Eggs
Two Eggs With Cheese
Breakfast Meat Eggs & Cheese
Deli Meat Eggs & Cheese
Pastrami Eggs & Cheese
Turkey Bacon Eggs & Cheese
Steak Eggs & Cheese
SOBO/PROBO/BOBO
3 eggs with sausage or bacon or taylor ham with hash brown on a sub
Hash Brown Eggwich
2 Eggs with cheese topped with a hash brown on a roll
Hash Brown Porkwich
2 Eggs with taylor ham and cheese topped with a hash brown on a roll
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs Bacon or Taylor Ham or Sausage and american cheese with home fries in a wrap
Power Wrap
4 Egg Whites with Spinach, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, and Swiss Cheese in a wrap
San Diego Wrap
2 Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese in a wrap
Florentine Wrap
3 Egg Whites, Spinach, Onions and Swiss Cheese in a wrap
Lean Wrap
3 Egg Whites Onions, Peppers, and Swiss Cheese in a wrap
Energizer Wrap
3 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Avocado in a wrap
Egg Platters and Omelettes
2 Eggs any style
Served with Home Fries and choice of white, whole wheat, or rye toast
2 Eggs any style with breakfast meat
Served with home fries and choice of white, whole wheat, or rye toast
Cheese Omelette
All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Veggie Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Spinach and American Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Meat and Cheese Omelette
Bacon, Sausage, or Taylor Ham with cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Meat Cheese and Veggies
Bacon, Sausage, or Taylor Ham with cheese and peppers and onions. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
San Diego Omelette
Ham, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Meat Lover's Omelette
Taylor Ham, Sausage, and Bacon. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Triple Cheese and Bacon
American, Swiss, Provolone and Bacon. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Pastrami Omelette
Pastrami, Onions, and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Florentine Omelette
Spinach Onions and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Mexican Omelette
Jalapeños, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Healthy Omelette
4 Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Avocado Omelette
Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Greek Omelette
Feta Cheese and Tomato. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Chicken Omelette
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Peppers, and Pepper Jack Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast
Breakfast Sides
Home Fries
Grilled potatoes with peppers, onions, and paprika
Loaded Home Fries
Home Fries with bacon bits and melted cheddar cheese
2 Hash Brown Patties
Turkey Bacon
Croissant
Muffin
Rice Pudding
Fruit Cup
Mixed Seasonal Fruits
Yogurt Parfait
Toast w Butter
Taylor Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Cold Deli Sandwiches
Turkey
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Ham
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Salami
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Roast Beef
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Egg Salad
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Chicken Salad
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Tuna Salad
Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips
Italian Classic on Hero
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, and vinegar on a hero and a bag of chips
Specialty Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese on hero
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese on a hero
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
The Rueben
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, on sliced rye bread
BBQ Chicken
Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hero
Grilled Cheese
Savory melted cheese on sliced bread
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Fried chicken lettuce, tomato, onion, and american cheese on hero
BLT on sliced bread
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sliced white, whole wheat, or rye bread
Turkey and Bacon or Roast Beef and Swiss Club
with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on choice of white, whole wheat, or rye bread
Burgers and Wings
Singular Cheeseburger
6 oz. Burger
Double Cheeseburger
12 oz. of meat
Bacon Cheeseburger
Boom Burger
6 oz burger with cheddar cheese, topped with onion rings, and BBQ sauce
Jersey Burger
6 oz burger with Taylor ham, egg, and cheese
Pizza Burger
6 oz. burger topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Italian Cheeseburger
2 six ounce patties on a hero with melted american cheese topped with peppers, onions, and french fries
Wings 6 pieces
6 mild wings with french fries
Chicken Fingers
3 tender crispy chicken tenders served with french fries
Side Orders
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Disco Fries
French fries with gravy and cheese
Loaded Fries
French fries with bacon bits and melted cheddar cheese
Steak Fries
Steak cut french fries
Pizza Fries
French fries topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce
Wraps
Ariana's Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, and pepper jack cheese with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, and Caesar's dressing
Aliyah's Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and chipotle mayo
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, and balsamic vinegar
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
Egg Salad BLT Wrap
Fresh egg salad with bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with pepper jack cheese and grilled onions
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna Salad with provolone cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad with provolone cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onions
Chicken Florentine Wrap
Grilled Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, and balsamic dressing
Rueben Wrap
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey with bacon and lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Roast Beef Club Wrap
Roast beef and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Chicken Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, olives, oil and vinegar
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, pesto, bacon, and mozzarella cheese 10.75
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Russian Wrap
Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and russian dressing
Honey Mustard Wrap
Sliced turkey, honey mustard, provolone, lettuce and onion
Grilled Chicken Honey Mustard Wrap
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato
Best of the Rest Sandwiches
Flaming Roast Beef
Hot roast beef, grilled onions, jalapeños, and melted pepper jack cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips
The Dip
Hot roast beef or turkey smothered in brown gravy and melted mozzarella cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips
Turkey Melt Sub
Sliced turkey, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips
Tuna Salad Melt
Freshly made tuna salad tomatoes and melted cheese on rye bread. All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips
Chicken Salad Melt
Freshly made chicken salad with tomatoes and melted cheese on rye. All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips
Sloppy Joe
Roast beef and turkey with swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on a roll.All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded fried chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
American cheese with bacon or taylor ham on sliced white, whole wheat, or rye.All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips
Chicken Cutlet BLT
Breaded fried chicken with bacon lettuce tomato and mayo on a sub. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips
Slice of Sicily
Grilled Chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, and balsamic vinegar
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and caesar's dressing
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Strips of breaded chicken tenders smothered in Buffalo sauce over garden salad
Chicken Ranch Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon bits, and creamy ranch dressing over garden salad
Chef's Salad
Rolled up ham, turkey, and swiss cheese over garden salad with boiled egg
BLT Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, and chopped monterey jack cheese
Hot and Cold Drinks
By the bulk
Potato Chips
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Connecting lunch and breakfast!
1581 Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470