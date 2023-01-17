Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Connect

review star

No reviews yet

1581 Route 23

Wayne, NJ 07470

Order Again

Bagels

Bagel

$1.50

Hand rolled fresh daily

Baker's Dozen

$15.00

13 Bagels

Breakfast Sandwiches

Two Eggs

$3.50

Two Eggs With Cheese

$4.50

Breakfast Meat Eggs & Cheese

$5.75

Deli Meat Eggs & Cheese

$6.75

Pastrami Eggs & Cheese

$6.75

Turkey Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$6.75

Steak Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

SOBO/PROBO/BOBO

$7.75

3 eggs with sausage or bacon or taylor ham with hash brown on a sub

Hash Brown Eggwich

$5.50

2 Eggs with cheese topped with a hash brown on a roll

Hash Brown Porkwich

$7.25

2 Eggs with taylor ham and cheese topped with a hash brown on a roll

Breakfast Wraps

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

2 Eggs Bacon or Taylor Ham or Sausage and american cheese with home fries in a wrap

Power Wrap

$8.50

4 Egg Whites with Spinach, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, and Swiss Cheese in a wrap

San Diego Wrap

$7.25

2 Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese in a wrap

Florentine Wrap

$7.75

3 Egg Whites, Spinach, Onions and Swiss Cheese in a wrap

Lean Wrap

$7.75

3 Egg Whites Onions, Peppers, and Swiss Cheese in a wrap

Energizer Wrap

$7.75

3 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Avocado in a wrap

Egg Platters and Omelettes

2 Eggs any style

$6.00

Served with Home Fries and choice of white, whole wheat, or rye toast

2 Eggs any style with breakfast meat

$8.00

Served with home fries and choice of white, whole wheat, or rye toast

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Veggie Omelette

$7.75

Peppers, Onions, Spinach and American Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Bacon, Sausage, or Taylor Ham with cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Meat Cheese and Veggies

$9.25

Bacon, Sausage, or Taylor Ham with cheese and peppers and onions. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

San Diego Omelette

$8.25

Ham, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Meat Lover's Omelette

$9.25

Taylor Ham, Sausage, and Bacon. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Triple Cheese and Bacon

$9.25

American, Swiss, Provolone and Bacon. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Pastrami Omelette

$9.25

Pastrami, Onions, and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Florentine Omelette

$8.25

Spinach Onions and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Mexican Omelette

$8.25

Jalapeños, Onions, Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Healthy Omelette

$9.25

4 Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach, and Swiss Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Avocado Omelette

$8.75

Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Greek Omelette

$8.25

Feta Cheese and Tomato. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Chicken Omelette

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Peppers, and Pepper Jack Cheese. All Omelettes 3 eggs with home fries and selection of toast

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$4.25

Grilled potatoes with peppers, onions, and paprika

Loaded Home Fries

$6.25

Home Fries with bacon bits and melted cheddar cheese

2 Hash Brown Patties

$3.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Croissant

$2.75

Muffin

$2.75

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.25Out of stock

Mixed Seasonal Fruits

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Toast w Butter

$2.25

Taylor Ham

$4.25

Bacon

$4.25

Sausage

$4.25

Cold Deli Sandwiches

Turkey

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Ham

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Salami

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Roast Beef

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Egg Salad

$6.50

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Tuna Salad

$7.25

Deli Sandwiches served on roll, bagel, or sliced bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and a bag of chips

Italian Classic on Hero

$9.25

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, and vinegar on a hero and a bag of chips

Specialty Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.75

Steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese on hero

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.75

Chicken steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese on a hero

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Fried chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

The Rueben

$9.25

Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, on sliced rye bread

BBQ Chicken

$9.75

Fried chicken, BBQ sauce, american cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hero

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Savory melted cheese on sliced bread

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.25

Fried chicken lettuce, tomato, onion, and american cheese on hero

BLT on sliced bread

$6.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sliced white, whole wheat, or rye bread

Turkey and Bacon or Roast Beef and Swiss Club

$9.25

with lettuce tomato and mayonnaise on choice of white, whole wheat, or rye bread

Burgers and Wings

Singular Cheeseburger

$6.75

6 oz. Burger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

12 oz. of meat

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Boom Burger

$8.00

6 oz burger with cheddar cheese, topped with onion rings, and BBQ sauce

Jersey Burger

$9.50

6 oz burger with Taylor ham, egg, and cheese

Pizza Burger

$7.50

6 oz. burger topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Cheeseburger

$10.00

2 six ounce patties on a hero with melted american cheese topped with peppers, onions, and french fries

Wings 6 pieces

$8.25

6 mild wings with french fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

3 tender crispy chicken tenders served with french fries

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Disco Fries

$5.75Out of stock

French fries with gravy and cheese

Loaded Fries

$6.25

French fries with bacon bits and melted cheddar cheese

Steak Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Steak cut french fries

Pizza Fries

$5.75

French fries topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce

Wraps

Ariana's Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, and pepper jack cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, and Caesar's dressing

Aliyah's Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and chipotle mayo

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, black olives, and balsamic vinegar

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Breaded chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

Egg Salad BLT Wrap

$9.00

Fresh egg salad with bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.75

Steak um's with peppers, onions, and american cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with pepper jack cheese and grilled onions

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

Tuna Salad with provolone cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00

Chicken salad with provolone cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onions

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, and balsamic dressing

Rueben Wrap

$9.75

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.75

Turkey with bacon and lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Roast Beef Club Wrap

$9.75

Roast beef and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Chicken Greek Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, olives, oil and vinegar

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, avocado, pesto, bacon, and mozzarella cheese 10.75

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Russian Wrap

$9.75

Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and russian dressing

Honey Mustard Wrap

$9.75

Sliced turkey, honey mustard, provolone, lettuce and onion

Grilled Chicken Honey Mustard Wrap

$9.75

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato

Best of the Rest Sandwiches

Flaming Roast Beef

$9.75

Hot roast beef, grilled onions, jalapeños, and melted pepper jack cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips

The Dip

$9.75Out of stock

Hot roast beef or turkey smothered in brown gravy and melted mozzarella cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips

Turkey Melt Sub

$9.75

Sliced turkey, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.75

Freshly made tuna salad tomatoes and melted cheese on rye bread. All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.75

Freshly made chicken salad with tomatoes and melted cheese on rye. All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips

Sloppy Joe

$9.25

Roast beef and turkey with swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on a roll.All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.75

Breaded fried chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.25

American cheese with bacon or taylor ham on sliced white, whole wheat, or rye.All best of the rest sandwiches served with choice of potato chips

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$10.50

Breaded fried chicken with bacon lettuce tomato and mayo on a sub. All best of the rest sandwiches served on a hero with choice of potato chips

Slice of Sicily

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, and balsamic vinegar

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and caesar's dressing

Greek Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, and crumbled feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

Strips of breaded chicken tenders smothered in Buffalo sauce over garden salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken, bacon bits, and creamy ranch dressing over garden salad

Chef's Salad

$10.50

Rolled up ham, turkey, and swiss cheese over garden salad with boiled egg

BLT Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, and chopped monterey jack cheese

Hot and Cold Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Soda Can

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Gatorade/Powerade

$2.75

Snapple

$3.00

Arizona

$1.75

Tropicana

$3.00

Nesquik

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.50

Poland Spring 16.9 oz.

$1.50

Poland Spring Sport Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.25

By the bulk

Container 8 oz.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Connecting lunch and breakfast!

Location

1581 Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

