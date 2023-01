Shmears

It doesn't come any better than this! Our spreads are made with the freshest cream cheese available. You'll find plenty if hand-chopped vegetables, pure honey, strawberries and smoked salmon. Shmear Flavors: Veggie, Veggie Lite, Scallion, Lox, Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey, Red Pepper Jalapeno, Garlic & Herp, Olive & Pimento