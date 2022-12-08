Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Market - 10th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

875 10th Ave

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.35

Single, double, triple or quad shot

Americano

Americano

$2.55

Hot water, espresso

House Blend Drip

House Blend Drip

$1.95

Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.30

Whipped milk, milk, espresso

Latte

Latte

$3.30

Whipped milk, milk, espresso

Mocha

Mocha

$3.75

Whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.65

Cocoa powder, milk, whip cream

Tea

Tea

$2.15

English & herbal teas

Cup Hot Milk

$1.95

Cup Cold Milk

$1.95

Iced Coffee

Iced House Blend

Iced House Blend

$2.75

Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla

Greek Frappe

Greek Frappe

$3.45

Greek instant coffee, whipped

Greek-Style Freddo Espresso

Greek-Style Freddo Espresso

$3.45

Ice, espresso, blended in frother

Greek-Style Freddo Cappuccino

Greek-Style Freddo Cappuccino

$3.45

Ice, espresso, milk, blended in frother

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$2.35

Ice, espresso

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.30

Ice, espresso, frothed milk

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.30

Ice, espresso, frothed milk

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.30

Water, ice, espresso

Iced Mocha

$3.45

Ice. whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso,

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.95

Available in peach, lemon & unsweetened

Create Your Own

Custom Bagel/Sandwich

Custom Bagel/Sandwich

Create your very own custom bagel or sandwich, from the fillings and spreads, right down to the bread

Set Favorites - Breakfast Menu

#1 Bacon Sausage & Egg

#1 Bacon Sausage & Egg

$9.25

Bacon, sausage, fried egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

#2 BLT

#2 BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo on your choice of bagel

#3 Salmon, Avocado & Egg

#3 Salmon, Avocado & Egg

$12.95

Salmon, fried egg, avocado & cream cheese on your choice of bagel

#4 Sausage & Scrambled Egg

#4 Sausage & Scrambled Egg

$8.95

Sausage, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

#5 Avocado Egg Salad

#5 Avocado Egg Salad

$9.25

Avocado chopped and mixed with boiled egg, onion, lettuce & mayo on your choice of bagel

#6 Spinach Omelette

#6 Spinach Omelette

$8.75

Spinach omelette, tomato & Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

The Legends

AB & J

AB & J

$5.25

Almond butter & strawberry jam on your choice of bagel

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey

$7.25

Ricotta, apple & honey on your choice of bagel

The Spicy Pig

The Spicy Pig

$5.75

Chipotle cream cheese & sliced bacon on your choice of bagel

The GC Club

The GC Club

$9.75

Chicken salad, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato romaine lettuce & Dijon mustard, on your choice of bagel

The Elvis

The Elvis

$6.75

Peanut butter, jelly & bacon on your choice of bagel

The Spicy BLT

The Spicy BLT

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle cream cheese on your choice of bagel

The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$6.25

American & cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel

The Classic Lox

The Classic Lox

$12.45

Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, capers & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Traditional

The Traditional

$12.45

Nova Salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onions & capers on your choice of bagel

The Bella

The Bella

$12.45

Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, onions, caper & arugula on your choice of bagel

The Grand

The Grand

$12.95

Everything seeded salmon, scallion cream cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Nocacado

The Nocacado

$13.45

Lox, onions, capers, tomato, lemon juice & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Max

The Max

$8.75

Smoked whitefish salad, tomatoes & red onion on your choice of bagel

H & C

H & C

$5.25

Ham & melted cheese on your choice of bagel

The Central

The Central

$6.45

Egg white, turkey bacon & swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

The Cali

The Cali

$7.25

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Jersey

The Jersey

$6.45

Tailored ham, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel

The Leo

The Leo

$12.45

Nova Salmon, scrambled egg & plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel

The Bern

The Bern

$7.25

Turkey sausage, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese & tomato on your choice of bagel

The Geneva

The Geneva

$8.25

Maple turkey, scrambled egg, Swiss cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel

The Vermont

The Vermont

$6.45

Bacon, scrambled egg & Vermont cheddar cheese on you choice of bagel

Assorted Bagels

Choose any selection of bagels

Bagel Selection

Bakers Dozen (13 Bagels)

Bagel Selection

Bagel Selection

$21.00

Choose a selection of 13 bagels (Baker's Dozen)

Indulgence - Ultimate Bagels

#1 Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork

#1 Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Pulled pork in a sweet BBQ sauce with lettuce, carrot & onion

#2 Bacon Cheeseburger

#2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Two Angus beef patties, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & coleslaw

#3 Corn Beef

#3 Corn Beef

$12.95

Slow cooked beef brisket, mustard & pickle

#4 Cheesy Fried Chicken

#4 Cheesy Fried Chicken

$12.95

Fried chicken fillet, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

#5 Philly Cheesesteak

#5 Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Classic

The Classic

$6.25

American & Cheddar Cheese

Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$8.25

Bacon, Cheddar & Gruyere Cheese

Apls

Apls

$9.25

Sauteed Mushroom & Onions, Fontina & Gruyere Cheese

Tijuana

Tijuana

$9.25

Bacon, Guacamole, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

The Truffle Melt

The Truffle Melt

$7.25

Muenster, Mixed Greens & Black Pepper

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.75

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

Chicken Salad Club

Chicken Salad Club

$10.75

With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Roast Beef Club

Roast Beef Club

$10.75

With Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Coleslaw

White Tuna Salad Club

White Tuna Salad Club

$10.75

With Hard-Boiled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken

$10.75

With Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

Deli Sandwiches - Set Lunch Menu

#1 Crispy Chicken & Mozzarella

#1 Crispy Chicken & Mozzarella

$9.75

With artichokes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto on your choice of bread

#2 Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

#2 Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

$9.75

With avocado, tomatoes & chipotle spread on your choice of bread

#3 Roast Beef & Cheddar

#3 Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.75

With caramelized onions & thousand island dressing on your choice of bread

#4 Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto

#4 Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto

$9.75

With sun-dried tomatoes on your choice of bread

#5 Smoked Turkey & Brie

#5 Smoked Turkey & Brie

$9.75

With lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard on your choice of bread

#6 Roast Beef & Coleslaw

#6 Roast Beef & Coleslaw

$9.75

With Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on your choice of bread

#7 Assorted Grilled Veg

#7 Assorted Grilled Veg

$9.75

With mozzarella cheese on your choice of bread

#8 Grilled Chicken

#8 Grilled Chicken

$9.75

With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing on your choice of bread

#9 BBQ Chicken

#9 BBQ Chicken

$9.75

With muenster cheese, roasted red peppers & lettuce on your choice of bread

#10 Salami & Ham

#10 Salami & Ham

$9.75

With roasted peppers, provolone, lettuce & Italian vinaigrette on your choice of bread

#11 Tuna Salad

#11 Tuna Salad

$9.75

With red onions, arugula & avocado on your choice of bread

#12 Prosciutto

#12 Prosciutto

$9.75

With hot peppers & arugula on your choice of bread

Create Your Own

Custom Egg Platter

Create your very own egg platters, with your choice of eggs, fillings and base

Set Platters

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.25

Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Over Potatoes

Vegetable Omelette

Vegetable Omelette

$8.25

Egg Whites, Onion, Mushrooms & Spinach Over Grilled Veggies

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$8.25

Feta, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onions Over Quinoa

The Lox

The Lox

$11.75

Lox, Eggs Over Easy & Goat Cheese Over Kale

Avocado Breakfast

Avocado Breakfast

$9.50

Fried Eggs, Avocado & Bacon Over Baby Green

Farmer's Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$11.25

Eggs Over Easy, Bacon, Ham & Sausage Over Potatoes

Keto Breakfast

Keto Breakfast

$9.50

Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Spinach & Sausage Over Grilled Veggies

Tex-Mex

Tex-Mex

$9.25

Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Black Beans & Avocado Over Quinoa

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$11.25

Ham, Sausage & Bacon Over Potatoes

Acai

Custom Acai

$6.50

Create your very own acai bowl with your choice of toppings

Banana Berry Acai

Banana Berry Acai

$8.95

Acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & granola

Tropical Paradise Acai

Tropical Paradise Acai

$8.95

Acai, bananas, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes & pineapple

Greenilicious Acai

Greenilicious Acai

$8.95

Acai, sliced green apples, pistachio, honey, chia seeds & walnuts

Power Acai

Power Acai

$8.95

Acai, bananas, chia seeds, blueberries, almonds & peanuts

Oatmeal

Custom Oatmeal

$4.50

Create your very own oatmeal bowl with your choice of toppings

Power Oats

Power Oats

$6.50

Oatmeal, bananas, chia seeds, blueberries, almonds & peanuts

Greenilicious Oats

Greenilicious Oats

$6.50

Oatmeal, sliced green apples, pistachio, honey, chia seeds & walnuts

Banana Berry Oats

Banana Berry Oats

$6.50

Oatmeal, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & granola

Tropical Oats

Tropical Oats

$6.50

Oatmeal, bananas, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes & pineapple

Greek Yogurt

Custom Yogurt

$5.50

Create your very own Greek yogurt bowl with your choice of toppings

Classic Greek Yogurt

Classic Greek Yogurt

$7.95

Greek yogurt, walnuts & honey

Chocolate Orange Yogurt

Chocolate Orange Yogurt

$7.95

Greek yogurt, fresh oranges, dark cholate & pistachios

Blueberry Superpower Yogurt

Blueberry Superpower Yogurt

$7.95

Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, granola & honey

Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt

Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt

$7.95

Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries & kiwi

Create Your Own

Custom Salad

Create your very own custom salad with your choice of lettuce or leafy greens, salad fillings and dressing

The Green Menu

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$7.50

Kale, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes & Ranch Dressing

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$11.95

Kale, Romaine, Avocado, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions & Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chopped Lettuce Blend, Fried Chicken, Spicy Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Celery & Ranch Dessing

Orchard Salad

Orchard Salad

$11.95

Chopped Lettuce Blend, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Apples, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Soft Drinks

Lemon Snapple

$2.75

Lemon Snapple Zero

$2.75

Peach Snapple

$2.75

Peach Snapple Zero

$2.75

Seltzer Can

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Gingerale Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Poland Spring Bottle

$2.00

Topicana Cranberry

$2.50

Tropicana Apple

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Tropicana Orange

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Dragonfruit

$3.00

Vitamin Water - Tropical Citrus

$3.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hal's Seltzer Bottle

$3.00

Large Poland Spring

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Small Essentia

$3.00

Large Essentia

$3.50

RedBull

$3.50

Small Ice Cup

2oz Spreads

Butter (2oz)

$1.25

Plain Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Lox Spread (2oz)

$2.75

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.50

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Raw Honey & Almond Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Vegetable Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Cinnamon Walnut Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Roasted Garlic Jalapeno Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Chipotle Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Chipotle Bacon Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.50

Kalamata Olive Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.50

Low Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Raisin Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Cannoli Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Plain Tofu Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Green Olive Pimento Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.50

Almond Butter (2oz)

$2.25

Peanut Butter (2oz)

$2.25

Nutella (2oz)

$2.25

Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter (2oz)

$2.25

Maple Bacon Butter (2oz)

$2.50

Cinnamon Butter (2oz)

$2.25

Honey Pecan Butter (2oz)

$2.25

Blueberry Cream Cheese (2oz)

$2.25

Coconut Pineapple

$2.25

8oz Spreads

Butter (8oz)

$3.75

Plain Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Lox Spread (8oz)

$5.75

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)

$5.25

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Raw Honey & Almond Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Vegetable Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Cinnamon Walnut Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Roasted Garlic Jalapeno Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Chipotle Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Chipotle Bacon Cream Cheese (8oz)

$5.25

Kalamata Olive Cream Cheese (8oz)

$5.25

Low Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Raisin Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Cannoli Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Plain Tofu Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Green Olive Pimento Cream Cheese (8oz)

$5.25

Almond Butter (8oz)

$4.75

Peanut Butter (8oz)

$4.75

Nutella (8oz)

$4.75

Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter (8oz)

$4.75

Maple Bacon Butter (8oz)

$5.25

Cinnamon Butter (8oz)

$4.75

Honey Pecan Butter (8oz)

$4.75

Blueberry Cream Cheese (8oz)

$4.75

Breakfast Catering

Continental Package

Continental Package

$98.00+

An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on a platter with choice of spreads, butter, and jelly. Served with freshly brewed coffee and orange juice.

Bagel Market Package

Bagel Market Package

$49.00+

An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on a platter with choice of spreads, butter and jelly.

Smoked Fish Package

Smoked Fish Package

$137.00+

Thinly sliced Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon served with an assortment of bagels, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers, and your choice of spreads.

Bagels & Spreads Package

Bagels & Spreads Package

$35.00+

An assortment of our most popular bagels served with your choice of spreads, butter and jelly.

Baker's Dozen (13) Bagel Bag

Baker's Dozen (13) Bagel Bag

$42.00

An assortment of our most popular bagels served in a paper bag with your choice of cream cheese and jelly.

Breakfast Buffet Package

Breakfast Buffet Package

$84.00+

Scrambled eggs served with bacon, sausage, home fries and an assortment of our most popular bagels.

Breakfast Sandwich Package

Breakfast Sandwich Package

$60.00+

An assortment of our most popular breakfast egg sandwiches, arranged on bagels or wraps.

Sweets & Fruit

Sweets & Treats Platter

$42.00+

An assortment of homemade cookies, pound cake, brownies & specialty bars.

Seasonal Sliced Fruit Platter

$56.00+

Freshly sliced watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, melon and grapes.

Seasonal Fruits Bowl

$42.00+

Fresh cut watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, melon and grapes.

Mixed Berry Bowl

$56.00+

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries (subject to seasonal availability)

Yogurt & Granola

$56.00+

Low fat Greek yogurt, served with honey and granola

Beverage Catering

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$30.00

Freshly brewed Sega Freddo coffee, served hot or iced (with separate pitcher of ice). Includes milk and assortment of sweeteners. Serves up to 10 people

Tea Service

$30.00

Hot water box served with assortment of flavored and English teas. Includes milk and assortment of sweeteners. Serves up to 10 people.

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$30.00

Available in lemon, peach or unsweetened. Served with separate pitcher of ice. Serves up to 10 people.

Fresh Orange Juice (Quart)

$22.50

Quart of freshly squeezed orange juice

Orange Juice (Individual Tropicana)

$2.75

Office Pantry (Dairy)

$4.00+

Lunch Catering

Lunch Sandwich Package

$84.00+

An assortment of our most popular deli sandwiches, arranged on bagels, wraps or bread. Served with chips.

Salad Bowl Package

$49.00+

Salads are served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following salads. 1. Caesar Salad Romaine, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & creamy caesar dressing. 2. Santa Fe Salad Kale, romaine, avocado, corn, Jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions & chipotle-lime vinaigrette dressing. 3. Greek Salad Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing. 4. Garden Salad Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing.

Pasta Salad Package

$42.00+

Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads: 1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli - with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing 2. Pasta Pesto Penne - with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce. 3. Pasta Fresco - with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil 4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne - with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Perfect NYC Bagel 🥯

Website

Location

875 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
orange star4.5 • 21
801 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
450 10th Avenue NY NY New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Westville - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,239
809 9th Ave New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Friedmans West
orange starNo Reviews
35 west end Ave new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
• Tacuba • Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
802 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Sesamo
orange star4.1 • 508
764 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston