Bagel Market - 10th Ave

Pasta Salad Package

$42.00 +

Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads: 1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli - with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing 2. Pasta Pesto Penne - with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce. 3. Pasta Fresco - with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil 4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne - with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce