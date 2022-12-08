Bagel Market - 10th Ave
875 10th Ave
New York, NY 10019
Hot Drinks
Espresso
Single, double, triple or quad shot
Americano
Hot water, espresso
House Blend Drip
Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla
Cappuccino
Whipped milk, milk, espresso
Latte
Whipped milk, milk, espresso
Mocha
Whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso
Hot Chocolate
Cocoa powder, milk, whip cream
Tea
English & herbal teas
Cup Hot Milk
Cup Cold Milk
Iced Coffee
Iced House Blend
Also available in hazelnut & French vanilla
Greek Frappe
Greek instant coffee, whipped
Greek-Style Freddo Espresso
Ice, espresso, blended in frother
Greek-Style Freddo Cappuccino
Ice, espresso, milk, blended in frother
Iced Espresso
Ice, espresso
Iced Cappuccino
Ice, espresso, frothed milk
Iced Latte
Ice, espresso, frothed milk
Iced Americano
Water, ice, espresso
Iced Mocha
Ice. whipped cream, milk, chocolate syrup, espresso,
Ice Tea
Available in peach, lemon & unsweetened
Create Your Own
Set Favorites - Breakfast Menu
#1 Bacon Sausage & Egg
Bacon, sausage, fried egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
#2 BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo on your choice of bagel
#3 Salmon, Avocado & Egg
Salmon, fried egg, avocado & cream cheese on your choice of bagel
#4 Sausage & Scrambled Egg
Sausage, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
#5 Avocado Egg Salad
Avocado chopped and mixed with boiled egg, onion, lettuce & mayo on your choice of bagel
#6 Spinach Omelette
Spinach omelette, tomato & Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel
The Legends
AB & J
Almond butter & strawberry jam on your choice of bagel
Milk & Honey
Ricotta, apple & honey on your choice of bagel
The Spicy Pig
Chipotle cream cheese & sliced bacon on your choice of bagel
The GC Club
Chicken salad, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato romaine lettuce & Dijon mustard, on your choice of bagel
The Elvis
Peanut butter, jelly & bacon on your choice of bagel
The Spicy BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle cream cheese on your choice of bagel
The Grilled Cheese
American & cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel
The Classic Lox
Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, capers & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Traditional
Nova Salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onions & capers on your choice of bagel
The Bella
Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, onions, caper & arugula on your choice of bagel
The Grand
Everything seeded salmon, scallion cream cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Nocacado
Lox, onions, capers, tomato, lemon juice & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Max
Smoked whitefish salad, tomatoes & red onion on your choice of bagel
H & C
Ham & melted cheese on your choice of bagel
The Central
Egg white, turkey bacon & swiss cheese on your choice of bagel
The Cali
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, avocado & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Jersey
Tailored ham, scrambled egg & American cheese on your choice of bagel
The Leo
Nova Salmon, scrambled egg & plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel
The Bern
Turkey sausage, scrambled egg, gruyere cheese & tomato on your choice of bagel
The Geneva
Maple turkey, scrambled egg, Swiss cheese & avocado on your choice of bagel
The Vermont
Bacon, scrambled egg & Vermont cheddar cheese on you choice of bagel
Assorted Bagels
Bakers Dozen (13 Bagels)
Indulgence - Ultimate Bagels
#1 Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork in a sweet BBQ sauce with lettuce, carrot & onion
#2 Bacon Cheeseburger
Two Angus beef patties, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & coleslaw
#3 Corn Beef
Slow cooked beef brisket, mustard & pickle
#4 Cheesy Fried Chicken
Fried chicken fillet, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
#5 Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
Chicken Salad Club
With Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Roast Beef Club
With Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Coleslaw
White Tuna Salad Club
With Hard-Boiled Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
With Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
Deli Sandwiches - Set Lunch Menu
#1 Crispy Chicken & Mozzarella
With artichokes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto on your choice of bread
#2 Smoked Turkey & Cheddar
With avocado, tomatoes & chipotle spread on your choice of bread
#3 Roast Beef & Cheddar
With caramelized onions & thousand island dressing on your choice of bread
#4 Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto
With sun-dried tomatoes on your choice of bread
#5 Smoked Turkey & Brie
With lettuce, tomatoes & honey mustard on your choice of bread
#6 Roast Beef & Coleslaw
With Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on your choice of bread
#7 Assorted Grilled Veg
With mozzarella cheese on your choice of bread
#8 Grilled Chicken
With lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing on your choice of bread
#9 BBQ Chicken
With muenster cheese, roasted red peppers & lettuce on your choice of bread
#10 Salami & Ham
With roasted peppers, provolone, lettuce & Italian vinaigrette on your choice of bread
#11 Tuna Salad
With red onions, arugula & avocado on your choice of bread
#12 Prosciutto
With hot peppers & arugula on your choice of bread
Create Your Own
Set Platters
Western Omelette
Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Over Potatoes
Vegetable Omelette
Egg Whites, Onion, Mushrooms & Spinach Over Grilled Veggies
Greek Omelette
Feta, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onions Over Quinoa
The Lox
Lox, Eggs Over Easy & Goat Cheese Over Kale
Avocado Breakfast
Fried Eggs, Avocado & Bacon Over Baby Green
Farmer's Breakfast
Eggs Over Easy, Bacon, Ham & Sausage Over Potatoes
Keto Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Spinach & Sausage Over Grilled Veggies
Tex-Mex
Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Black Beans & Avocado Over Quinoa
Meat Lover
Ham, Sausage & Bacon Over Potatoes
Acai
Custom Acai
Create your very own acai bowl with your choice of toppings
Banana Berry Acai
Acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & granola
Tropical Paradise Acai
Acai, bananas, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes & pineapple
Greenilicious Acai
Acai, sliced green apples, pistachio, honey, chia seeds & walnuts
Power Acai
Acai, bananas, chia seeds, blueberries, almonds & peanuts
Oatmeal
Custom Oatmeal
Create your very own oatmeal bowl with your choice of toppings
Power Oats
Oatmeal, bananas, chia seeds, blueberries, almonds & peanuts
Greenilicious Oats
Oatmeal, sliced green apples, pistachio, honey, chia seeds & walnuts
Banana Berry Oats
Oatmeal, bananas, strawberries, blueberries & granola
Tropical Oats
Oatmeal, bananas, mango, strawberries, coconut flakes & pineapple
Greek Yogurt
Custom Yogurt
Create your very own Greek yogurt bowl with your choice of toppings
Classic Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt, walnuts & honey
Chocolate Orange Yogurt
Greek yogurt, fresh oranges, dark cholate & pistachios
Blueberry Superpower Yogurt
Greek yogurt, fresh blueberries, granola & honey
Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt
Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries & kiwi
Create Your Own
The Green Menu
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Classic Cobb Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes & Ranch Dressing
Santa Fe Salad
Kale, Romaine, Avocado, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions & Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped Lettuce Blend, Fried Chicken, Spicy Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Celery & Ranch Dessing
Orchard Salad
Chopped Lettuce Blend, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Apples, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Soft Drinks
Lemon Snapple
Lemon Snapple Zero
Peach Snapple
Peach Snapple Zero
Seltzer Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Gingerale Can
Sprite Can
Poland Spring Bottle
Topicana Cranberry
Tropicana Apple
Tropicana Lemonade
Tropicana Orange
Smart Water
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Gingerale
Sprite Bottle
Vitamin Water - Fruit Punch
Vitamin Water - Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate
Vitamin Water - Dragonfruit
Vitamin Water - Tropical Citrus
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
Hal's Seltzer Bottle
Large Poland Spring
Gatorade
Small Essentia
Large Essentia
RedBull
Small Ice Cup
2oz Spreads
Butter (2oz)
Plain Cream Cheese (2oz)
Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)
Lox Spread (2oz)
Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)
Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (2oz)
Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese (2oz)
Raw Honey & Almond Cream Cheese (2oz)
Vegetable Cream Cheese (2oz)
Cinnamon Walnut Cream Cheese (2oz)
Roasted Garlic Jalapeno Cream Cheese (2oz)
Chipotle Cream Cheese (2oz)
Chipotle Bacon Cream Cheese (2oz)
Kalamata Olive Cream Cheese (2oz)
Low Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (2oz)
Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese (2oz)
Raisin Cream Cheese (2oz)
Cannoli Cream Cheese (2oz)
Plain Tofu Cream Cheese (2oz)
Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese (2oz)
Green Olive Pimento Cream Cheese (2oz)
Almond Butter (2oz)
Peanut Butter (2oz)
Nutella (2oz)
Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter (2oz)
Maple Bacon Butter (2oz)
Cinnamon Butter (2oz)
Honey Pecan Butter (2oz)
Blueberry Cream Cheese (2oz)
Coconut Pineapple
8oz Spreads
Butter (8oz)
Plain Cream Cheese (8oz)
Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)
Lox Spread (8oz)
Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)
Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (8oz)
Fresh Strawberry Cream Cheese (8oz)
Raw Honey & Almond Cream Cheese (8oz)
Vegetable Cream Cheese (8oz)
Cinnamon Walnut Cream Cheese (8oz)
Roasted Garlic Jalapeno Cream Cheese (8oz)
Chipotle Cream Cheese (8oz)
Chipotle Bacon Cream Cheese (8oz)
Kalamata Olive Cream Cheese (8oz)
Low Fat Veggie Cream Cheese (8oz)
Low Fat Scallion Cream Cheese (8oz)
Raisin Cream Cheese (8oz)
Cannoli Cream Cheese (8oz)
Plain Tofu Cream Cheese (8oz)
Scallion Tofu Cream Cheese (8oz)
Green Olive Pimento Cream Cheese (8oz)
Almond Butter (8oz)
Peanut Butter (8oz)
Nutella (8oz)
Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter (8oz)
Maple Bacon Butter (8oz)
Cinnamon Butter (8oz)
Honey Pecan Butter (8oz)
Blueberry Cream Cheese (8oz)
Breakfast Catering
Continental Package
An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on a platter with choice of spreads, butter, and jelly. Served with freshly brewed coffee and orange juice.
Bagel Market Package
An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on a platter with choice of spreads, butter and jelly.
Smoked Fish Package
Thinly sliced Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon served with an assortment of bagels, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers, and your choice of spreads.
Bagels & Spreads Package
An assortment of our most popular bagels served with your choice of spreads, butter and jelly.
Baker's Dozen (13) Bagel Bag
An assortment of our most popular bagels served in a paper bag with your choice of cream cheese and jelly.
Breakfast Buffet Package
Scrambled eggs served with bacon, sausage, home fries and an assortment of our most popular bagels.
Breakfast Sandwich Package
An assortment of our most popular breakfast egg sandwiches, arranged on bagels or wraps.
Sweets & Fruit
Sweets & Treats Platter
An assortment of homemade cookies, pound cake, brownies & specialty bars.
Seasonal Sliced Fruit Platter
Freshly sliced watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, melon and grapes.
Seasonal Fruits Bowl
Fresh cut watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, melon and grapes.
Mixed Berry Bowl
Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries (subject to seasonal availability)
Yogurt & Granola
Low fat Greek yogurt, served with honey and granola
Beverage Catering
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Freshly brewed Sega Freddo coffee, served hot or iced (with separate pitcher of ice). Includes milk and assortment of sweeteners. Serves up to 10 people
Tea Service
Hot water box served with assortment of flavored and English teas. Includes milk and assortment of sweeteners. Serves up to 10 people.
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Available in lemon, peach or unsweetened. Served with separate pitcher of ice. Serves up to 10 people.
Fresh Orange Juice (Quart)
Quart of freshly squeezed orange juice
Orange Juice (Individual Tropicana)
Office Pantry (Dairy)
Lunch Catering
Lunch Sandwich Package
An assortment of our most popular deli sandwiches, arranged on bagels, wraps or bread. Served with chips.
Salad Bowl Package
Salads are served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following salads. 1. Caesar Salad Romaine, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & creamy caesar dressing. 2. Santa Fe Salad Kale, romaine, avocado, corn, Jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions & chipotle-lime vinaigrette dressing. 3. Greek Salad Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing. 4. Garden Salad Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing.
Pasta Salad Package
Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads: 1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli - with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing 2. Pasta Pesto Penne - with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce. 3. Pasta Fresco - with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil 4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne - with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Perfect NYC Bagel 🥯
875 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019