Bagel Nosh 835 W Warner Rd

835 W Warner Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Bagels W/ Toppings

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.95

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.35

Naked Bagel

$1.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Cinn Sugar

$3.65

Bagel w/ Cream Chz & Butter

$4.75

Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.95

Bagel w/ PB&J

$5.25

Bagel w/ Butter & Honey

$3.95

Bagel w/ Honey

$2.95

Bagel w/ PB & Honey

$5.25

Bagel w/ Nutella

$4.95

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$4.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.95

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$1.49

TO GO Naked Bagel

$1.95

TO GO Naked Trio

$4.95

Day Old Bagels

$3.50

Dozens N Halfs

Bakers Half Dzn (7 Bagels + 1 tub)

$12.69

Bakers Dzn (14 Bagels + 2 tubs )

$20.99

Dozen No Cream Cheese

$14.49

1/2 Dozen No Cream Cheese

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

AZ classic

$6.95

scrambled eggs, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Sun Devil

$5.95

scrambled eggs and choice of cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Sonoran

$6.95

scrambled eggs, chorizo, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Wildcat

$6.95

crispy bacon, tomato, & plain cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Sedona

$6.75

crispy bacon, onion, & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Ranchero

$6.95

scrambled eggs, sausage, red onion & jalapeno cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Meaty Egg White

$6.95

scrambled egg whites, choice of meat, & cheese on a toasted buttered bagel.

Egg White Delight

$5.95

scrambled egg whites, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Nova Lox

$9.99

smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, red onion, & capers on a toasted bagel.

Scramble Bowl

$6.95

scrambled eggs, choice of meat, tomato, onion, & hashbrowns scrambled together. Topped with choice of melted cheese. Side of Salsa

Lunch Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, & choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Veggie Nosh Sandwich

$6.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & choice of cream cheese on a toasted bagel. Capers optional.

Southwest Turkey

$8.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers sprouts, & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Veggie Sandwich

$8.85

lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, sprouts, & veggie cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

BLT

$7.95

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted bagel.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

chicken salad mix, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers.

Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumbers on a toasted bagel.

Turkey Avocado Club

$8.95

turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel.

Rueben Pastrami

$8.95

pastrami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & spicy mustard on a toasted bagel. Sauerkraut.

Gold Canyon Club

$8.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & mustard, choice of cheese on a toasted bagel.

Soup Cup

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.69+

Hot Coffee

$2.59+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Americano

$2.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Orange Juice

$3.39+

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Tea Bag Only

$0.59

Coffee Box Full Package

$18.99

Avocado Smoothie

$5.49+

Coffee Box

$12.99

Fruit Smoothies

Two to Mango

$5.49+

mango, orange, peach & yogurt.

Orange You Happy

$5.49+

orange, strawberry, mango & yogurt.

Canyon Cooler

$5.49+

strawberry, banana & yogurt.

Cold Rush

$5.49+

piña colada, strawberry, banana & yogurt.

Raspberry Crush

$5.49+

raspberry & yogurt.

Seasonal Smoothie

$5.49+

Frozen Blended Coffees

Chai Frappe

$5.49+

Caramel Frappe

$5.49+

Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Mocha Chip Frappe

$5.49+

White Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Raspberry Mocha Frappe

$5.49+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.49+

Pastries

Croissant Plain

$2.39

Chocolate Croissant

$2.89

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Brownie Loaf

$2.99

Muffin

$2.95

Danish

$2.89

Cookies

$1.89

Bear Claw

$2.99

Crumb Cake

$2.99

Specialty Cookies

$2.49

Small Brownie

$1.79

Sides to Buy

Egg

$1.99

Bacon

$2.49

Sausage

$2.49

Small Side Cream Cheese

$1.69

Small Side of Lox CC

$1.99

Small Side Peanut Butter

$1.39

Hashbrown

$1.99

Chips

$1.49

Small Side of Butter

$0.99

Potato Salad

$1.49

Mac Salad

$1.49

8oz Butter

$3.69

Tuna 8oz Tub

$4.99

Chicken Salad 8oz Tub

$4.99

Salsa Side

$0.49

Side of Honey

$0.50

Lox Portion

$3.99

Veggies

$0.65

Breakfast Turkey Portion

$2.15

Turkey Bacon Portion

$2.39

Eggwhite

$1.99

Avocado

$1.69

Flavored Syrup

$0.70

Bottled Drinks

Apple & Eve Juice

$0.99

Arizona

$0.99

Bang Energy

$2.99

Bubly

$0.75

Calypso

$3.19

Coconut Water

$2.99

Honest Juice

$1.39

Large Water Bottle

$2.29

Organic Coconut Water

$1.99

Martinell Apple Juice

$1.99

Milk Tea

$2.19

Monster Energy

$2.99

Muscle Milk

$2.99

Nestle Water

$2.49

Peace Tea

$1.99

Pure Leaf

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.29

Shamrock Milks

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.29

Snapple

$2.49

Voss Flavored

$1.99

YooHoo

$2.59

Soups and Salads

Soup Cup

$3.99

8oz Tub

8oz Cream Cheese

Tonto Pass Blue

Blue Parking Pass

$8.00

Silver Boat Pass

$3.00

Honey

Honey Bear

$5.95

Honey 1lb Jar

$7.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Directions

