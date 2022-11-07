Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Nosh 55 S Washington Ave

review star

No reviews yet

55 S Washington Ave

Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Create Your Own Omelette

Create Your Own Omelette

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.55

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.55

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Taylor ham, bacon, sausage, or turkey.

Egg, Meat & Cheese

$5.25

Hobo

$6.50

Taylor ham, egg, cheese & potato patty

Sobo

$6.50

Sausage, egg, cheese & potato patty.

Bobo

$6.50

Bacon, egg, cheese, & potato.

Heathy Choices

Egg Whites

$4.00

Egg Whites & Cheese

$4.55

Egg Whites & Spinach

$5.50

Egg Whites & Cheese & Turkey Bacon or Turkey Sausage

$6.25

Egg White, Swiss Cheese & Tomato

$4.80

Egg Whites, Turkey, Pepper, Onions

$6.99

Bagels

All of our bagels are handmade, ketle cooked and baked in our oven in our store.

Bagel

$2.00

Mini Bagel

$1.65

Flagel

$2.25

French Toast Bagel

$2.25

Baker's Dozen

$12.00

Croissant

$2.50

Muffin/Crumb Cake

$3.00

Buttered Bagel

$2.85

Jelly Bagel

$2.75

Cream Cheese & Jelly Bagel

$3.35

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.35

Butter & Jelly Bagel

$3.35

PB & Jelly Bagel

$3.75

Peanut Butter Bagel

$3.25

Gourmet Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.30

Vegetable, walnut raisin. scallion, strawberry & olives.

Lox Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Sliced Nova Cream Cheese Bagel

$8.99

Omelettes

All omelettes include 3 eggs, home fries and toast.

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage Omelette

$7.35

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.75

Egg White & spinach Omelette

$7.35

Made with green and red peppers, ham and onions.

Egg White & Western Omelette

$7.99

Made with green & red peppers, ham & onions.

Breakfast Platters

Served with 2 eggs any style, home fries, White, Wheat or Rye or a Bagel.

Breakfast Platter

$5.95

Egg platters include 2 eggs any style. Home fries, toast (white, wheat, rye) or a bagel.

French Toast

Three thick slices of French toast served with butter and syrup.

French Toast

$6.25

Three thick slices of French toast served with butter & syrup.

Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$6.25

Served with butter & syrups

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.75

2 Pancakes

Hungry Man

$9.25

2 Pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, 2 sausages or 2 bacon strips & home fries.

Breakfast Burritos

The Godfather

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers & onions, provolone cheese & home fries.

El Patron

$7.99

Popeye

$7.99

Egg white, spinach, turkey bacon & home fries

All American

$7.99

Scrammed eggs, bacon, american cheese, and home fries.

Homemade Salads

All sandwiches come with a choice of macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw and half a pickle.

Homemade Tuna salad

$6.50

All sandwiches come with a choice of macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw and half a pickle.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$6.25

Homemade Egg Salad

$5.99

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$6.99

Salami Sandwich

$6.99

Deli Meat Per LB ( Pound )

Turkey

$11.00

Ham

$11.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Pastrami

$10.75

Salami

$9.95

Cheese Per LB ( Pound )

American

$8.00

Swiss

$8.80

Provolone

$9.00

Muenster

$9.00

Cheddar

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.75

Pepper Jack

$9.00

Cheese Sandwiches

American Cheese

$4.50

Swiss Cheese

$5.00

Provolone

$5.00

Muenster Cheese

$5.00

Chedder Fresh Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$5.50

Pepper Jack

$4.75

Signature Sandwiches

Italian Stallion Sandwich

$7.99

Boar's head ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar on a roll.

Herman Muenster Sandwich

$7.99

Boar's head oven roasted turkey, Muenster cheese & raw onions.

Bagel Nosh Special Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad, tomato, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Tuna Salad BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade tuna salad, bacon lettuce & tomato.

Veggie Lovers Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce tomato avocado, red onion, cucumbers & Swiss cheese with a drizzle of oil & vinegar.

Sloppy Joe

$7.99

Boar's head roast beef & turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw & Russian dressing.

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries with cheese

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Hamburger

$4.99

Hamburger with French Fries

$7.50

Chicken Wings ( 5 Pieces )

$5.99

5 Piece.

Chicken Wings with French Fries

$8.99

Fresh Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Bagel Nosh House Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Iceberg & spinach mix, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions & croutons.

Wraps

Served with potato chips and half a pickle.

Cali Club Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, & maple turkey bacon, with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, honey mustard & Swiss cheese.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, melted pepper Jack cheese & chipotle mayo.

Chicken Pepper Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, chopped tomato & onion pepper mix & ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed in hot sauce, romaine lettuce, & Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Ceasar dressing.

BBQ Chedder Bacon Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken strips sauteed in BBQ Sause with melted cheddar cheese & crisp bacon.

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken sauteed in teriyaki sauce, Romaine lettuce, crunchy wonton noodles & fresh mozzarella cheese drizzled with mandarin orange ginger dressing.

Hot Sandwiches

Served with macaroni salad or potato salad or coleslaw and half a pickle.

Cheesesteak

$7.99

Steak sauteed with peppers, onions, & your choice of cheese. Served on a long roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

Steak sauteed with peppers, onions, & your choice of cheese. Served on a long roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.50

Breaded chicken cutlet covered with red sauce. Parmesan cheese & melted mozzarella. Served on a long roll.

C.L.T

$7.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$7.50

Hot grilled sliced pastrami with melted Swiss cheese & mustard, on rye bread.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.75

With your choice of cheese.

BLT

$5.75

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Served with fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Pepper Jack Turkey Melt Sandwich

$7.50

Extra Slides

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Meat

$2.50

Hash Brown

$2.25

Substitute Turkey Bacon or Turkey sausage for an Additional

$1.50

Side of Home Fries

$3.75

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Spinach

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fresh Bagels made everyday.

Location

55 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuban Eddies - Dumont
orange star4.6 • 1,505
110 W Shore Ave Dumont, NJ 07628
View restaurantnext
BrainFreeze Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
370 River Road new milford, NJ 07646
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NJ006 - Bergenfield NJ
orange star4.5 • 581
477 South Washington Avenue Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Marcels BBQ - 17 Grant Ave
orange starNo Reviews
17 Grant Ave Dumont, NJ 07628
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Tenafly
orange starNo Reviews
35 Washington Street Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext
Vish
orange starNo Reviews
6-8 washington st Tenafly, NJ 07670
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bergenfield

BurgerIM - NJ006 - Bergenfield NJ
orange star4.5 • 581
477 South Washington Avenue Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bergenfield
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston