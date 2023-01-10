Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Port - Myrtle Beach

9666 North Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Bagels & Spreads

Bagels

$1.49

Individual

1/2 dozen

$8.94

Bakers Dozen

$14.90

Dozen

Bagel with Butter

$2.24

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.45

Plain Cream Cheese w/Bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.15

Choice of Flavored Cream Cheeses

Lox Spread on Bagel

Lox Spread on Bagel

$4.45

Flats

$1.85

Flat with Butter

$2.60

Flat with Cream Cheese

$3.85

Specialty Bagel

$2.19

Mini Bagels

$1.15

Individual

Mini Baker Dozen

$11.50

Mini Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.15

PB Banana Honey

$4.95

French Toasty

$2.75

Grilled French Toast Bagel w/Butter & Syrup On Side

Cucumber & Cream Cheese

$3.95

Fruit On A Bagel

$4.65

Blueberries, Strawberries, Cream Cheese

Toast

$1.49

Roll

$1.49

Asiago Loaf

$4.95

Omlets

Cheese Omlet

$7.70

3 Eggs, Choice of Cheese

Western

$8.50

3 Eggs, Peppers, Onion, Ham

White Western

$8.75

3 Whites, Peppers, Onion, Ham

Vegetarian

$8.50

3 Eggs, Peppers, Onion, Spinach

Breakfast Sandwiches

1 Egg on a Bagel

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Hungry Man

$8.95

3 Eggs, 3 Bacon, 3 Ham, 3 Cheese

Bacon & Cream Cheese

$5.40

Breakfast Sandwich

Sliced Nova w/plain cream cheese

$9.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Onion & Tom

Sliced Nova w/flavored cream cheese

$9.95

Beach BLT

$6.65

BLT w/Egg

DRC

$5.95

Scrambled Egg, Provo Cheese, Tom & Guac

QC Vegan

$6.65

Guac, Tom, Roasted Red Peps, Potatoe, Spinach, Bal Dressing, Pinch Basil, Open Face

Oliver

$6.65

Guac, Tom, Roasted Red Peps, Balsamic Dressing, Muenster Cheese, Open Face

King Richard

$6.95

Bacon Cheese Burger w/Egg

Breakfast Sandwich NO Egg

$1.49

Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

Breakfast Wraps

Spinach Fetta Wrap

$6.99

3 egg whites, spinach, fetta

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$6.99

3 egg whites, turkey, swiss

Ham & Cheese

$6.49

2 Scrambled Eggs, Ham & Cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Honey Combo

$8.75

Turkey, Swiss, Let, Tom, Honey Mustard

The Club

$8.75

Choice of Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef w/Let, Tom, Bacon

Rajin Cajun

$9.95

Roast Beef, Cajun Seasoning, Sauteed Onion, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese

The Reuben

$9.95

Choice of Pastrami, Corned Beef, or Turkey w/Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese Kraut

Cheesesteak

$9.95

Roast Beef, Sauteed Onion & Peppers, American Cheese

The Melt

$9.95

Choice of Chicken or Tuna Salad, Tom, Muenster Cheese

Turkey Melt

$8.75

Hot Turkey w/Roasted Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese

Godfather

$8.75

Salami, Cappy Ham, Provo Cheese, Let, Tom, Bal Dressing

Grill Cheese

$5.95

BLT

$6.95

Bacon, Let, Tom

Tuna

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Egg Salad

$6.50

Ham

$7.75

Roast Beef

$8.95

White Fish

$9.50

Corned Beef

$8.95

Pastrami

$8.95

Bologna

$6.95

Salami

$7.75

Special Roast Beef

$8.95

Roast Beef, Tom, Scallion Cream Cheese

Melted Ham & Swiss

$6.95

Hot, Ham & Swiss Cheese

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$5.75

Roni Pizza Bagel

$6.75

Bagel Dogs

$6.95

Fried Bologna

$5.95

Fried Bolo w/American Cheese

Turkey

$7.75

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.50

Let, Tom, Onion, Egg, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Choice of Dressing, Mini Bagel

Greek

$6.95

Let, Tom, Onion, Olives, Fetta, Mini Bagel

Wedge

$6.95

Let, Bacon, Onion, Choice of Dressing, Mini Bagel

2 Salads on 1/2 Shell

$5.95

Let on a plate w/choice of Chicken, Tuna, or Egg Salad, Choice of Potatoe, Macaroni, Slaw

Deli

Extra Meat

$2.99

Breakfast Portion

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

2 slices

Fruit

$1.50

Subject to availability

Cereal

$2.89

Subject to availability

Soup

$6.95

w/Mini Bagel

Chowda

$6.95

w/Mini Bagel

Home Fries

$2.95

Potato, Bacon, seasonings

add butter

$0.75

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.25

Cheese Burger

$8.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Sweets

Apple Turnover

$3.75

Cherry Turnover

$3.75

Original Crumb Cake

$3.95

Rasberry Crumb Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Crumb Cake

$3.95

Black & White Cookie

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Muffin

$3.95

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.95

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.95

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.95

Cannoli

$3.50

Garlic Knot

$1.50

1 day notice needed

Pretzel

$1.95

Croissant

$2.00

Grilled Muffin w/Butter

$4.50

Bialy

$3.50

1 hour notice needed, Bacon & Cheddar or Sauteed Onion

Sides

Mac Salad

$1.25

Pot Salad

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$1.25

Home Fries

$2.95

Chips

$1.25

Extra Meat

$2.99

Breakfast Portion

Beverages

Small Coffee

$1.95

Medium Coffee

$2.05

Large Coffee

$2.15

Ice Coffee

$2.15

Ice Tea

$2.15

Coffee Shot

$1.25

Hot Tea

$2.05

Monster

$2.95

Black Rifle

$2.95

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.50

Box of Java

$17.95

Milk

$2.05

Power Ade

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Gold Peak

$2.25

Pelligrino

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Juice

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.05

Quick

$2.25

AHA

$2.25

Yup

$2.50

Body Armour

$3.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Bakery, Deli, Breakfast and Lunch, Counter Service

9666 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

